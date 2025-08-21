A-ha's 'Take on Me' gets a delightfully epic facelift in metal band's 'on the spot' cover
There are plenty of surprises—and, yes, some incredible high notes.
If you were to compile a short list of "pop songs you should never, under any circumstances," attempt to cover, a-ha’s 1985 synth-pop classic "Take on Me" would surely make the cut. And there are multiple reasons for that. One, it’s difficult to imagine that song without its era-specific keyboard sparkle. Plus, there are few humans who can recreate Morten Harket’s impressively high falsetto on the chorus ("I’ll be gone / In a day or twoooooooo")—even just physically, without even factoring in emotion or originality.
But Leprous, the massively underrated prog-metal band from Norway, absolutely crushed that musical assignment, reimagining the track from top to bottom. It’s all part of Musora’s YouTube series Covers on the Spot, where bands are presented with songs and asked to quickly remake them in their own style. Many of the most fascinating experiments—like the folk duo who tackled System of a Down’s nu-metal anthem "Toxicity"—have relied on contrasting styles. This is no exception.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Ron Jackson, the show’s host and the platform’s content director, outlined the process early in the video: "It’s going to be your challenge to transform that song into a Leprous track. You can do whatever you want—change rhythms, chords, lyrics tempos—but at the end of the day, it has to be uniquely yours." He even asked the band which genre would "scare" them the most, and singer Einar Solberg replied, "Something too close to home." Ironically, that’s exactly what they got—just not in the way they expected. A-ha are also Norwegian—a fact that Jackson didn’t even realize before filming the piece. (Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad even noted that "some of the [a-ha] guys" were his dad’s neighbor.)
Did Norway factor into the success of their cover? Who knows? But Leprous certainly put their stamp on "Take on Me," and the video offers a fascinating behind-the-curtain glimpse into their band dynamic. Each member of the sextet tosses out rhythmic variation, structural ideas, options for how to amplify the song’s core drama and make it fit their own aesthetic. In a bizarre way, it shows how much DNA their own genre shares with classic synth-pop—both are aiming for the grandiose.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Their biggest dilemma is how to tackle the "happy"-sounding synthesizer hook from the verses, which they translate over to a muted, more melancholy electric guitar line. "I love watching bands work," says Jackson, observing how they play off each other and how Solberg plays a role of big-picture organizer. The final product is stunning—a bit more menacing than a-ha, certainly way more complex, but capturing the essential cathartic spirit that drives the original tune. And, spoiler alert: Solberg nails all of those intimidating high notes, adding some operatic melisma and vibrato here and there. "I loved it," the frontman says after they finish playing. "It was intense but amazing." (For what it’s worth, he’s technically not a newcomer to a-ha world, having covered the band’s "Manhattan Skyline" with musician Ihsahn in 2020.)
Existing fans were enchanted: "It’s settled [then], Leprous needs to put out an 80's cover album," someone wrote in the comments. And they even made plenty of new ones: "Well NOW I have to listen to everything Leprous has ever done," added another. Luckily, the band officially released the song to streaming platforms, helping spread the word—even beyond the 356,000 (and counting) YouTube views. Another beautiful element to Leprous’s cover: It’s an incredible salute to Harket, who revealed in June that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Communications expert shares the 7-word phrase to shoot down anyone being disrespectful
Try this method next time someone says something rude.
A woman can't believe what she just heard.
Getting caught off guard by a rude comment from a coworker, family member, or total stranger can throw you for a loop. You immediately start wondering how you should respond. Should I insult the person right back or play it cool without stooping to their level? Everyone is going to be thrown by a disrespectful comment at some point, so it’s good to have a response in your back pocket for that moment when it comes.
Communications expert Jefferson Fisher provided a great response that we can all use recently on the Mel Robbins Podcast. Fisher is a Texas board-certified personal injury attorney and one of the most respected voices on argumentation and communication in the world. He is also the bestselling author of The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More.
How to respond to a rude or disrespectful comment
Fisher told Robbins that the first step in responding to the comment is nonverbal. You say nothing. “A lot of silence. So often, if you just wait 10 seconds that you're gonna add distance between what they said and how you're going to respond,” Fisher said. “They're saying this to get something out of you, cause in that moment, they're feeling something, whether it's a fear or an insecurity, whatever it is, you're not going to deliver on that same plane that they are.”
The next step is to let the rude person know that their behavior will not be tolerated in a confident manner.
“So somebody says something disrespectful, you give enough silence to make sure that it's a little awkward, and then you're going to say something to the effect of, ‘That's below my standard for a response.’ All of a sudden, you're now making it clear that what you just said was beneath me. And I don't respond to things that are beneath me in that way.”
A woman covering her mouth.via Canva/Photos
Throw it back on them
If you prefer to put someone back on their heels instead of squelching the situation as Fisher recommends, John Bowe, a speech trainer, award-winning journalist, and author of I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in the Age of DisconnectionI Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in the Age of Disconnection, says that you should respond with a question: “Do you really mean that?”
“Say it with outrage or dripping sarcasm, with raised eyebrows or deadpan calm. It doesn’t matter. This phrase is quietly disarming and deceptively powerful,” Bowe writes for CNBC. Bowe says the response does two great things for you. First, it gives them a chance to reconsider their words because most rude comments are said without thinking. “By responding with curiosity instead of defensiveness, you’re holding up a mirror. Often, that’s all it takes for the other person to walk back their offense,” he writes.
After the person is asked if they meant what they said, they can double down on their rude comment, but they are probably more likely to backpedal or apologize.
Unfortunately, it’s a fact of life that, unless you live under a rock, you’ll have to deal with people making rude comments. But the best thing you can do is to prepare yourself to confidently put someone in their place so they’ll think twice about ever being rude to you again.