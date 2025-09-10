For Gen Z, the Oasis reunion tour is creating a rare emotional bond with older generations
How the Gallagher brothers became an unlikely symbol of hope and joy.
Something happened while Oasis was broken up. In the 16 years since the British rock icons famously imploded during a backstage fight in Paris: Their fanbase quietly grew — or, in this case, grew up. At the Oasis Live ‘25 reunion tour, which has sold out stadiums in both the United Kingdom and North America, the crowd has been a surprising mix of equally enthusiastic older and younger fans.
Jack Dione, 24, was eight years old when Oasis broke up in 2009. “I was just a little kid, but I listened to them all the time,” he told Upworthy. “I was not going to miss seeing them when they came to the Rose Bowl, to L.A.”
“They’re like our Beatles,” added a teary-eyed Emma Mackenzie, who was 13 when the Gallagher brothers called it quits. “For us, this is like the Beatles getting back together.”
Best friends Emma Mackenzie and Alena Brophy share an emotional moment during Oasis concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.Photo by Denise Quan
Ironically, Noel Gallagher was soundly lambasted for daring to proclaim that his band was “bigger than the Beatles” in 1996, following the worldwide success of Oasis’ first two albums, Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory. Nearly three decades later, their Manchester-bred brashness and unapologetic swagger is still polarizing.
“Liam thinks he’s a gift from God. They are cocky sons of bitches, and I love that about them,” says Tim Plumley, a music industry executive who has not worked with Oasis, but has worked with members of the Beatles — who were also known for complicated interpersonal dynamics.
When tickets for Oasis Live ‘25 went on sale last year, Las Vegas oddsmakers gave the Gallagher brothers a 4/1 chance of making it through the end of their scheduled dates. Fans were more than willing to take the gamble. The North American leg of their tour reportedly sold out in less than one hour.
Oasismania exploded on social media and spilled onto the streets, with branded bucket hats, T-shirts and soccer jerseys spotted with increasing frequency on people from 17 to 70. Oasis pop-up shops appeared overnight in select cities. The Hollywood location alone drew 600 customers per day, according to a security guard. Among the merch offerings: Oasis baby onesies, replicas of Liam’s signature parka, and a retro Adidas tracksuit that hits a sweet spot between “then” and “now,” just like the band has managed to do. Liam was even spotted on an L.A. hiking trail wearing shorts and posing with fans — one of whom was clad, of course, in Oasis gear.
When all is said and done, the Live ‘25 tour is expected to bring in upwards of $1 billion in revenue at the completion of its 41 dates — more, if the reunion is extended.
“In terms of marketing, it was a blow-out,” says Plumley. “There’s a whole generation that never got to see them, and they’ve achieved this mythical-like status, so it’s a much bigger audience than they could ever play previously.”
Todd Nakamine, a fan since the ‘90s, traveled to London to see a pair of reunion shows (one on his birthday) before seeing them two more times in his L.A. hometown. He believes Oasis was the right band, at the right moment, to engineer a comeback for guitar-driven music. “Everybody’s been saying rock and roll has kind of died, and we need a rock and roll band, and we need rock stars. And they are rock stars,” he told Upworthy. “For our age, it’s very nostalgic.”
Melissa Dragich was one of the band’s publicists at Epic Records from 1996-2002. She attended one of the L.A. shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena with her 19-year-old son, Jack Cordero. Conditions couldn’t have been more perfect. The stage was illuminated by a brilliant full moon, and the night was balmy. At least a dozen friends were dotted around the stadium. “It brings us back to that happy time, when we were all in our 20s and just starting our lives,” Dragich says. “I played Oasis for my kids because I worked with them, but they’re also a band I really enjoy. And once my son knew he was going, he immersed himself in the albums, and he fell in love with them.”
“I think it was the best concert I’ve been to,” says Cordero. “Even better than Green Day.”
'Oasis Live '25' is a family affair for Jack Cordero, Melissa Dragich, Jamie Jones and Joie Jones.Courtesy Melissa Dragich
One young girl named Sam sobbed her way through the show in the front row. Noel dedicated “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to her, which made her sob even more.
A number of celebrities attended the concerts in L.A., including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kristen Stewart, Sofia Vergara, Noah Cyrus, Mark Zuckerberg and Paul McCartney — the latter caught shooting video on his phone in the audience, and responding “Fabulous!” when paparazzi asked him about the show as he left the venue.
It’s been a cruel summer in Los Angeles, with the city on edge due to ICE raids, protests, and the rising cost of life in an urban area. The Rose Bowl itself lies a scant mile from the Altadena neighborhood where 7,500 structures burned to the ground and 19 people lost their lives in January’s Eaton fire.
But for two glorious nights at the Rose Bowl, people put aside their worries and their differences, and joined in a multi-generational sing-along led by two brothers who finally learned how to get along — and, as a bonus, were endorsed by a Beatle.
Yes, it was about nostalgia.
“Oasis brings us back to how we felt in the ‘90s, which was so different from how the world is now,” says Dragich.
For Cordero, it was also about the joy of community and shared experience, even if — or especially if — you’re a teenager who attended the Oasis concert with your mom.
“It’s probably best summed up by one of the songs they performed called ‘Some Might Say,’” he concludes. “We need to listen to the lyrics: ‘Some might say we will find a brighter day.’”
Oasis just might be the reunion we never knew we needed — but we’re sure glad it happened.
Even Liam Gallagher seemed moved, telling the crowd in his own irascible way, "I wanna thank you, man...for sticking with us over the years. We must be be a f****** nightmare to support and follow, and we appreciate it, gettin' to play these beautiful stadiums in front of all you beautiful people. Champagne Supernova. Look after yourselves. Take care."
And with that, they were on their way to their next destination, Mexico City, for their final tour stop. Or is it? Maybe they, like us, don't want the feeling to end.
Oasis caps a triumphant U.S. reunion tour with fireworks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CACourtesy Big Brother Recordings