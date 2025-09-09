Oasis reunion tour brings back the bucket hat. For many Millennials, it's a sign of hope.
The hat represents something bigger than just fashion.
The reunification of Oasis seems to represent something bigger than just two lads who put their differences aside to go on tour. Some could even argue that the notorious repair of the longtime rift between the Gallagher brothers (Liam and Noel) was symbolic of the idea that healing is possible.
This world might need that right now. Representing that healing (at least in clothing form) is the bucket hat, made extremely popular by the Brit Pop era of which Oasis ruled. The Sunday night show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles was full of them, bouncing around in different colors by the thousands.
Oasis performs at The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles in 2025.Photo Credit: Marcia Neumeier
According to fashion experts, bucket hats first became popular in the early 1900s, mostly worn by Irish fishermen and farmers. They reemerged in the 60s, then again in the 80s, and then pretty much every decade after. Whether it's TV character Gilligan, a rapper, or, yes, Liam Gallagher himself, this fashion statement is so strong it creates a movement in the zeitgeist.
Millennials (and some Gen X-ers on the younger end of the spectrum) seemed to especially enjoy ramping up the sales in bucket hat merch. I saw firsthand that you couldn't throw a guitar pick without bouncing one off those happy little head coverings.
Fashion accessories stylist Fay Parrish told Upworthy that it's not just bucket hats coming along for the Brit Pop reemergence ride. "Plaid oversized shirts, boot cut jeans and funnel neck tech jackets are back, and with that, their crowning glory, the bucket hat," she says.
Upworthy also spoke to Eric Turney, President of Sales and Marketing at The Monterrey Company. He shares the interesting note that there's actually a name for this phenomenon. "People in our industry are referring to it as the Oasis Effect. Since the reunion buzz, bucket hats have jumped from streetwear collections to mainstream fall style. Our sales are up, and clothing designers are building them into full seasonal collections."
At an Oasis show in July in London, Liam made sure the hat was properly described, yelling, "This isn’t f— velvet, and it’s not a f— beanie hat. It’s jumbo cord, and it’s a bucket hat.”
Not quite everyone appreciates the style, though. On Reddit, nearly 300 people have already commented on the post, "Wearing a bucket hat instantly makes people look like jerks." (Though the OP noted L.L. Cool J pulls it off well, stating, "Maybe LL Cool J gets away with it, but he needs to state that he’s ‘cool’ in his name.")
Even though there were quite a few jokes, many even in this thread came to the bucket hat's defense. Some for practical reasons: "I love the bucket hat. It’s perfect for working outside and is better for sun protection or for the rain compared to a baseball hat." Others were more sentimental, with one exclaiming in all caps: "OASIS FANS IN THE AREA."
90s Music Video by Oasis Giphy
Others took note of Liam fully embracing the look. On the subreddit r/Oasis, many discuss his consistency at every show. Some speculated he's growing out a bad haircut. Others just believe he's reinforcing his brand. But whatever he's doing, it's creating a bond among generations and setting a reminder that change and forgiveness are possible.
Your move, fedora.