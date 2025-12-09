Woman's speedy shoe tying trick using only her pinky fingers looks magical but here's how it's done
Her short video is absolutely mind-blowing.
Teaching children how to tie their shoes can be frustrating for both parent and child. Usually, adults try to turn it into a fun game that uses the imagination to convert the laces into bunny ears, roller coasters, or rocket ships. But what if tying your shoes could be as entertaining as a magic trick? This one isn't just for parents teaching kids to tie their laces. This bow-making trick just might change the way everyone ties their laces.
A woman who goes by the name Alet on social media recently uploaded a video of herself tying her shoe. It was so quick that viewers thought it was fake or done with savvy editing, but it's real. She introduces the lace tying trick as "your next party trick to impress a drunk person or a surgeon equally." But to be fair, you don't have to be drunk to be impressed by this speedy sorcery.
To prove that she didn't splice the video in anyway, Alet slows down the process to show viewers how it's done after sharing how tying her scrub pants resulted in an impromptu cheering session. While standing in the operating room hallway with surgeons and others crowded around her excitedly shouting at her to "do it again," she explains before spilling the secret of the neat trick.
Mom ties kid's shoe.Photo credit: Canva
"I worked in an orthopedic hospital, so it was all men, and so all of a sudden it was just like eight or ten men standing around me in a hallway, staring at my crotch, periodically going 'WAHHHH!!!' I was doing this," Alet says before quickly tying her laces.
In an effort to show the viewers how to tie their laces as quickly as she does, she explains it using fun terms that can also be used when teaching small kids. She explains that you have to start by using "fancy pinkies" to hold the laces. Then Alet says the next step is to make little finger guns, complete with laser shooting sounds, before turning those finger guns into crab claws. The next step will make or break this shoe-tying experiment: the two crab claws have to kiss in a very specific way to make a bow. It's something you have to see to understand.
Watch the clip here:
One person in the comments summarized the steps to make it clear for others, though unless you watch the process slowed down, the steps will seem nonsensical: "fancy pinkies - pew pew - lobster claws - eff you, no eff me - train tracks, make them kiss - tighten."
Another person shares that her autistic child picked up the steps in no time, writing, "Uhhhhhhh my autistic son figured it out the second you turned the phone around… no explanation needed. He’s 10 and COULD NOT tie his shoes before this… haha he is also making the noises too. Apparently they are a must."
Girl helping tie shoelaces on the trail.Photo credit: Canva
The video is clearly tickling the brain of neurodivergent people. Another person says, "I do believe the sound effects helped my ADHD brain better understand it."
"Girl, nevermind the insane party trick power, I have dyspraxia and never learnt to tie my shoes "normally". I'm 31 and I've been doing double knotted loop bows my entire life. I just managed this first try. It's a miracle!" someone else shares.