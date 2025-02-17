New video shows Gen Z kids trying to emulate the best of iconic 1980s and 90's dance moves
Kids are learning to Vogue, do the Roger Rabbit and wear Hammer pants again.
Something was in the water back in the mid-80s, almost as though dance itself was rebelling against common sense. And it was glorious. Moves like the Running Man popped up and were made super popular by all the greats: MC Hammer, Milli Vanilli, Janet Jackson, and, of course, the beat-master himself, Vanilla Ice. You had Bobby Brown busting out the Roger Rabbit dance, which, yes, was simply the Running Man done backward.
But it was the early 90s when things got REALLY sexy. And by sexy, I mean, picture a man wearing parachute pants. Now drop the crotch down, taper the ankles and insert more air into the sides and then pop them - like a slightly deflated balloon.. Now stop. Hammer time.
TikTok kids are here to bring those good vibrations (c'mon, c'mon, c'mon) in every way possible. (If you're not currently picturing Mark Wahlberg in a tank top, you should be.) First, the New Kids on the Block showed us how it's done. The hats! The vests! The bouncing! The style of dance can only be described as being electrocuted while drinking a triple shot of espresso.
Madonna took things up a level when she released "Vogue," complete with a sexy video where she was, in fact, "voguing." This is a dance trend that goes back to the '60s and has evolved and gained popularity, specifically through the LGBTQ community. Check this amazing kid out…
Later in the decade, the boy bands exploded. Now all of those Backstreet and *NSYNC lovers are teaching their children spins and moves that put Justin Timberlake to shame.
Some of the parents have taken part in the craze, too. Jevin Smith put together the ultimate compilation on TikTok/Instagram of all the times he showed off his '90s moves while picking up his daughter, Jayna, from high school. We're talking "2 Legit 2 Quit" – complete with the aforementioned Hammer pants and a crazy gold jacket, obviously.
Jayna was initially mortified, but she later told Today.com, "Now I think it's hilarious. There's never a time when I'm upset. He's like a celebrity at school now. Everyone loves his TikToks."
And she does mean everyone. After Jevin (known online as wealthyjev) popped and locked for a bit, one of Jayna's classmates joined in, and they had the coolest dance-off in recent history.
And don't think for one second that the Boomer generation doesn't want their moment in the spotlight! TikTok is chalk-full of them, and they might actually have the best moves yet. They certainly all have the swagger and why wouldn't they? They were the original kings and queens of swagger!
The comments were especially uplifting, with one person sharing, "Your moves make me want to get up and dance. Every move was on point. I love it! I'm a fan." Another gushed, "One of the last generations to just actually enjoy and groove to the music without being distracted by phones."