Upworthy's community resource guide for the California wildfire emergency
Critical resources if you need help or want to know how to help others.
Upworthy is a Los Angeles based company. Our teammates, their families and friends have all been directly impacted by the devastating wildfires affecting the place we call home. Right now, the internet is flooded with misinformation, politics and so much focus on what has gone wrong. It can feel overwhelming. But we also know that there are so many more of you that are in need of help and want to help others in any way you can. Let's be a force for good together.
We've put together a brief guide with some trusted resources for people living in areas hit by the fires and for those of you looking for ways that you can be of service to others. We'll keep updating this resource guide on our end as more information becomes available. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have suggestions on great resources that should be included. As we work to get through this tough time together, we'll be doing what we can in our small capacity to be part of the solution.
Los Angeles & surrounding areas
- The American Red Cross California fire resource page
- Volunteer/Donate to the Dream Center in Los Angeles, a charitable organization that offers emergency shelter to evacuees
- Volunteer/Donate money, food, water bottles and/or supplies toWater Drop LA
- Volunteer/Donate money, food, and supplies to Hollywood Food Coalition
- Volunteer/Donate Masks, COVID tests, and PPE toMask Bloc LA
Shelters
- 211 LA: Airbnb.org, in collaboration with 211 LA, is offering free temporary housing for residents displaced or forced to evacuate due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County.
- Studio DDL - 944 Chung King Rd, Los Angeles
- CAMP LA - 2723 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica
- LA Dream Center Emergency Shelter - 2301 Bellevue Avenue, Los Angeles
- Reality Center - 1428 2nd St #400, Santa Monica, 90401
- Mud/WTR:gather - 2151 Main Street, Santa Monica
- Re/Creation Cafe - 4500 Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles 90016
- Black Lantern Books/Black Lantern Co-Op - 6533 West Blvd, Inglewood 90302
- Sender One Westwood - 10887 Lindbrook Dr, Los Angeles
- Sender One LAX - 11220 Hindry Ave, Los Angeles
- Westwood Recreation Center - 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles 90025
- The Sidewalk Project LA - 768 Stanford Ave, Los Angeles 90021
- El Camina Real Charter High School - 5440 Valley Circle Road, Woodland Hills 91367
Animal Shelters
- Los Angeles Equestrian Center - 480 W Riverside Dr, Burbank 91506
- Pierce College Equestrian Centers - 7100 El Rancho Drive, Woodland Hills/6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills 913167
- Agoura Animal Care Center - 29525Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills 91301
Pasadena & surrounding areas
*The City of Pasadena has requested via their Instagram that if you do not live or work in the areas impacted by fires, please stay out.
- Volunteer/Donate to Friends in Deed, a nonprofit in Pasadena that’s open for Bad Weather Shelter and provides services for the unhoused
- Volunteer/Donate to Pasadena Humane Society to help animals affected by the fires. They’re seeking food, water, blankets, bowls, and supplies
- Volunteer/Donate to the Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund
- Volunteer/Donate to the Pasadena Red Cross Resource Center–They’re in need of pillows, cots, mats, sanitary products, diapers, and clothes (prioritize children). Located at 128 S Marengo Ave (Pasadena Convention Center Parking Lot)
- Volunteer/Donate clothes, meals, water bottles, supplies, blankets, sanitary products to Pasadena Convention Center
- Donate to DENA RELIEF DRIVE. Located at 236 W. Mountain Ave, Pasadena 91103 (Starting at 10:30AM 1/9/25; contact Brandon Lamar at 626-314-4256 or kinginme2020@gmail.com)
Shelters
- All Saints Church - 32 N Euclid Avenue, Pasadena
- St Sarkis Armenian Church - 58 S Sierra Madre, Pasadena 91107
- Friends in Deed Bad Weather Shelter at Trinity Lutheran Church - 997 East Walnut Street 91106
- Pasadena Convention Center - 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena (welcomes pets on leashes and in carriers)
- Odyssey Games - 1795 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
- Junior High LA - 603 S Brand Blvd, Glendale 91204
- Pacific Community Center - 501 S. Pacific Avenue, Glendale 91204
- Arcadia Public Library - 20 West Duarte Road, Arcadia 91007
- Arcadia Community Center - 375 Campus Drive, Arcadia 91007
- Ritchie Valens Recreation Center - 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima 91331
Animal Shelters
- Rose Bowl Stadium - 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena 91103
- Pasadena Humane Society - 361 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena 91105
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Azusa
Volunteer/Donate to Halfsies Snack Shack - 600 E 5th Street, Azusa 91702
HELP:
- Prepare Meals
- Gather Donations
- Distribute Food & Supplies
DONATE:
- Money for groceries
- Food to cook
- Packaged or Prepared Food
- Bottled Water
- Hygiene Products
- Blankets and Clothing
GIVE
- CALFIRE
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles
- Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation
- World Central Kitchen
- Mutual Aid LA Network
- LA Regional Food Bank
- Wildlife Recovery Fund
- California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund
- Eaton Fire Linktree
- GoFundMe (Help families affected by the wildfires. All accounts vetted for legitimacy by GFM)
black asphalt road with rainbow sign Photo by Caleb Chen on Unsplash