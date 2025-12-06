Psychologist says socially awkward people have thrived through history because of this hidden trait
"Bad in social situations" doesn’t mean "bad at life."
Many people experience social awkwardness from time to time, but for some, it happens much more often.
They accidentally say the wrong thing, miss social cues, or are simply overly shy at parties, in meetings, or around people in general. It can make you wonder how social awkwardness still exists as a trait in humans, given that we’ve evolved into such a highly social species—starting with small tribes built for survival and eventually growing into the thriving societies we have today.
Well, one psychologist has a theory about how socially awkward people not only survived evolution but actually thrived.
"There’s this curious and strong correlation between social awkwardness and what researchers call 'extraordinary achievement' or 'striking talent,'" said psychologist Ty Tashiro on the A Bit of Optimism podcast. "People who achieve amazing things in this world, things that are kind of the tail end of the bell curve, they're actually more likely to be more awkward."
Tashiro explained that socially awkward individuals often have an "obsessive interest in things," zeroing in on details and minutiae, sometimes at the cost of engaging with others or following social norms. However, he argues that this obsessiveness can translate into persistence during hard times and resilience in the face of challenges, ultimately helping them achieve great things.
This could explain why many people perceive brilliant scientists as smart but poor communicators, and why so many highly successful people who are often considered geniuses or leaders in their fields are also introverts.
"Socially awkward individuals often spend a lot of time alone," therapist Lesley Lesker told Upworthy. "This provides the opportunity for them to process information thoroughly, look at all different angles and analyze situations in a more depth manner than non-socially awkward individuals."
Support systems are necessary for success
But can being socially awkward or neurodivergent really lead to greater resilience in the face of struggles and more persistence when confronting challenges? The experts who spoke to Upworthy believe it's possible, especially when socially awkward individuals have a strong support system around them.
"Resilience is built when we go through difficult situations and come out on the other side, realizing that we are okay," said Lesker. "For socially awkward people, these challenging situations often happen several times a day, every day of the week. The difference between someone who is able to build resilience and someone who is not often comes down to whether or not they live within a supportive environment."
"The key factor in whether these 'super powers' lead to resilience really depends on support systems—family, education, social, and psychological support make all the difference," said therapist Karissa Provost.
"Social awkwardness is a blessing and a curse. The reason that many people are socially awkward is because their brain is so unique and sees the world in such different ways that they naturally don't conform to social norms," said Tyana Tavakol, a licensed trauma therapist in California and Florida, and virtual private practice owner of Uncovering You. "This uniqueness can build resilience when their awkwardness is more consistently than not taken as quirky, funny, or some other type of endearing way. This can happen when they grew up in a very attuned and accepting home or family, or happened to find friends or community that also have their own unique brains and can really appreciate that in others."
"For those who struggle to build resilience, it is likely they experienced the exact opposite: being bullied, shamed, criticized, or going through other types of negative responses to their social awkwardness more often than they got support for it," Tavakol added.
"There's also a biological component," said Provost. "Resilience is linked to brain structure, particularly how the frontal cortex regulates emotional responses from the amygdala. People with better-regulated fear responses recover more quickly from social stress, and the good news is this can be developed through coping skills and emotional regulation strategies over time."
What if social awkwardness still hurts?
Lesker told Upworthy that social awkwardness can still feel emotionally overwhelming, and that breathing techniques, grounding exercises, and other strategies can help regulate that stress. She also recommends that socially awkward people "create scripts" for common social situations to rely on in order to make them more comfortable and confident. This can include small talk like, "Hi, how was your day?" or "How do you know the host?"
Overall, self-compassion is the key to working through socially awkward feelings and building resilience.
"Developing self compassion can help a socially awkward person to build resilience," Lesker concluded. "It is common for a socially awkward individual to blame themselves excessively, but when you speak to yourself compassionately in the same way that you would speak to a friend, resilience will grow."