A stunned Ricki Lake learns that boxes of her lost photos were sitting in a local flea market
The beloved talk show host thought the photos had been destroyed in a fire.
On January 7, actress and TV personality Ricki Lake was one of the thousands of people who tragically lost their homes in the wildfires that swept across Los Angeles. Nestled near the Pacific Palisades, her beautiful home was completely destroyed by ravaging flames.
Writing about it on Instagram, Lake shared a terrifying timeline, marking it "The day we lost our home."
"Timeline of our efforts to save our beloved home in Malibu.
11:24 am early signs of smoke in Temescal Canyon
11:54 am setting up our fire defense system
4:10 pm Ross hosing down our neighbor’s palm tree (baller move)
6:17 pm Ross attempting to siphon gas for the fire defense system motor. (Even bigger baller move, though it didn’t work.) 😩
6:55 do we stay or do we go?"
Cut to nearly one year later. Artist Patricia "Patty" Scanlon just happened to be at the Pasadena City College Flea Market when she came across a box of photos. One woman in the pictures struck her as oddly familiar, and she soon realized it was Ricki Lake.
On an Instagram/Threads post, she wrote, "Anybody know how to contact Ricki Lake? I picked up some 'found photos' at Pasadena City College Flea Market and the box seems to be full of a LOT of photos of Ricki Lake. I think she may WANT these. She may not have copies. Thank you!"
The post went viral almost immediately. One commenter explained, "Her home was destroyed in a fire. I'm sure Ricki Lake would love to have these." From there, the clock began ticking and the hunt to get a hold of Lake was on.
Others had similar experiences in their own lives. "Lost my house to a flood years ago and lost everything except a tiny four-inch mustard seed plant in a resin magnet. Years later, someone found a box of precious photos. A miracle!"
Just a few hours later, Scanlon updated social media with excellent news. "Found Ricki! Will be getting photos to her! Thank you, everyone!"
Many were completely moved by the serendipity. One person wrote, "Every time I wanna give up on the Internet/social media, I come across something like this." Another shared, "This is astounding. Finally Instagram proves its worth. Well done Patty and so happy for you Ricki Lake."
Lake chimed in on Scanlon's thread, writing, "I'm still in complete disbelief."
On her own Instagram post, Lake wrote, "I'm speechless. Here is a happy story for your holiday season! It's been almost one year since the fire and I made peace with the fact that my photographs and memorabilia were gone. But turns out they were at the Pasadena Flea Market!!! @patty_scanlon I cannot say thank you enough for your generosity and kindness in protecting these images. It’s seriously a miracle!!!"
In the video, Lake (who incidentally had another house fire 15 years ago) enthusiastically shares, "I can’t even process. Those of you who are new here, you know I lost my house in the fires in the Palisades in January. I lost everything. My phone started blowing up late last night in New York. The first people that reached out were my friends Romy Rosemont and Brooks Smith. And they're like 'Hey did you see this?' And it was a screenshot of someone on Instagram or Facebook trying to find me. 'Does anyone have a way to get in touch with Ricki Lake? I found these photos at a freaking flea market!' I couldn't believe what I was seeing. Because all of it was gone in the fire."
Then the video cuts to a chat split screen of Lake with Scanlon. Ricki asks, "I want you to tell me how you happened upon these pictures in the first place."
"I needed to get out of the house and it was like the universe drove me to get your pictures," Scanlon said. "I'm an artist and I look to pictures for inspiration. The first guy I stumbled upon, I was looking through a box and he goes 'you want that whole box for 15 bucks?' And I said, 'I'll give you 20!' I opened the pictures and the first one I saw was this one…" She then flashes to a young Ricki with a baby. Lake interjects, "Yep, that's me with Milo. My kid who's now 28."
Scanlon continues, "So I saw that and I thought, 'Oh I love that woman's face!' And then I looked through and I saw more."
She continues to share photos, one after another, which Lake immediately recognizes and gives descriptions. Lake shares, "These pictures are so priceless to me. They would be anyway, Patty, but the fact that I lost all of these images in the fire in January. I mean, I thought they were gone forever. I had peace. It was such a heartache and such a painful thing to come to terms with, that all of these memories are no longer in front of me. They're just in my mind and heart now. But the fact that you found these is unbelievable."
Lake, so earnestly, adds, "I really cannot thank you enough for your generosity. Making the effort to find me, and the fact that I'm gonna get something back that I thought I had lost forever, it makes me so happy. It's really such a cool story and I'm so happy to share it. We all need good news these days and I feel like this is leaving me with such a beautiful feeling about the human race."