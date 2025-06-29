25 'bizarre but effective' life hacks that have actually made people's lives smoother
Creating an email for your kid when they're born to create time capsule of memories is pretty genius, gotta admit.
Streamlining our days is simply a necessity as life brings us more and more to-dos with each passing moment. But luckily, necessity is the mother of invention, and people have found clever ways to make mundane tasks more efficient, more enjoyable, and more likely for us to fit into a routine.
Odds are you’ve come across a list or two sharing some of these strategies (we’ve certainly written a few), and might be thinking you’ve seen it all. That certainly seemed to be the thought going through someone’s head when they asked folks online, “What's your weirdest but most effective life hack in 2025?”
This person clarified that they didn’t want “obvious” answers, like automating bills, and used one friend’s hack of bulk-recording “angry customer rants” to play when they were put on hold too long as an example.
“Just looking for fun, clever hacks, especially for the kind of tasks you always put off, like chasing refunds or fighting with a warranty department,” the OP added. Over a thousand people responded with their kooky ways of making life more livable.
Laundry seemed to be one of the biggest dreaded tasks that people tackled. But once they found a system that worked, there was no going back.
“If you hate putting away laundry as I do, this is the absolute best way to do it. Fold and put away like two shirts at a time then gtfo.”
“Once I recognized that you are never done with laundry it was a game changer… I identified anything that doesn't need to be folded (socks, underwear, athletic clothes, etc) and gave them bins that I can toss in laundry as I get to it. Towels were the same way. Who am I folding towels for? This ain't a hotel…I have a process flow too. When the hamper is full, do laundry. Clean and dry laundry goes into a big hamper I named the "laundry inbox". If the inbox is full...I sort. If I touch the clothes in my hamper I fold them (or at least a few)…No more rifling through clothes to find something to wear and leaving them in the bin. I probably spend a few minutes on laundry every day and this works so well. It's never done. I just keep moving things forward.”
“As soon as washing machine finishes, clothes go straight onto hangers, then hangers go straight onto the line. I even hang my underwear around the ‘neck’ of the hanger. When clothes are dry, I just grab the whole lot of hangers (with the clothes on them) together on the line, and they go straight into my wardrobe.”
“That laundry folding technique…the one where you fold items neatly and symmetrically, and then I fold the T-shirts in half again so that they slot into my drawers - you almost ‘post’ them into their slot in the drawer, and you can see your entire wardrobe at once from above.I can see all my clothes, and simply pick out the one I want without disturbing any of the others…No fumbling, unfolding them, etc. The whole process of getting dressed takes half the time it used to, and you’re never hunting for anything, turning anything inside out, getting the wrong T-shirt because you didn’t see the pattern, etc. Of course, folding the clothes takes a bit longer, so I do that in one go whilst watching TV. Time spent up front, time saved later on.”
Cleaning was also a big one. Several folks had tips for keeping things tidy despite being busy, organizationally challenged, unmotivated, neurodivergent, etc.
“One tiny thing I like to do is that every time I leave a room, I make an attempt to leave it tidier than when I entered it. Just tidy one thing as I leave.”
“Laundry and clean the house on Thursday night so I don’t have to do shit on the weekend.”
“I work in a school, and my house gets pretty gross during the school year because my husband and I get too busy/burnt out to clean. So I invite people for a dinner party the second weekend after school ends, so I'm forced to clean up right away and we start the summer with a clean house.”
“I sweep my floor daily before bed…That way the amount of dust is bearable every day instead of clumps of cat hair from the whole week. “
“I tidy/clean every day for 15 minutes. I set a timer and stop when it goes off. This has all but eliminated the need for hour-long cleaning sessions with bigger intervals.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many people found success by sourcing some of their time management to AI. We don't need to debate the environmental or ethical implications of those (that’s another conversation), but it is worth noting how a major obstacle keeping so many of us from streamlining in the first place is mental exhaustion, plain and simple.
“I struggle with decision making fatigue…I've trained my Chatgpt to be my productivity coach. So every time I struggle these days - I just go to it and type in short hand what I'm supposed to do and what I'm feeling. And just blindly follow it's advice. Like..’heyy as my productivity coach, I've been procrastinating planning this upcoming meeting. I feel like I don't have all the pieces and keep pushing it away. I have 25 mins now, help me fix it.’ Works like a charm.”
But it’s not just this kind of tech that people have used to streamline their life.
“I keep a burner email address just for warranties, returns, and shady sign ups, and I forward all receipts there manually right after a purchase.”
“I struggle with waking up, especially when an alarm is involved. Often because I have a hard time falling asleep in the first place. But I noticed on a vacation where the bedroom had skylights that couldn’t be covered that I woke up well with natural sunlight…So we installed automatic blinds in our bedroom, where it opens up a little bit at sunrise, and halfway at 8am, etc. I wake up SO much better now, which helps with the rest of my day!”
“When your kid is born…start an email address just for them. Whenever you have a thought, take a picture or video, or want to save a memory send it to that email. Over the years you will have a perfect little journal of your life with them that is safe from fires or getting lost. And when they turn 18 you can surprise them with it and give them the password as a present and they can read / see all the times you were thinking of them over the years :)”
And never underestimate the power of a good list.
“I wrote a list of meals we actually all like and realistically cook all the time anyways. We pick out a meal per day on Fridays, make our shopping list and are set for a whole week without thinking once ‘whats for dinner.’”
“I make my to do list, sit down to do a leisure activity (read, watch tv, play a game), and set a 15 minute timer. When the timer goes off, I pick a task to complete from my list. When it’s done, I set a new timer, and chill for another 15 minutes. Works every time!”
“To do list for every. Single. Thing. Even the smallest, dumb things like ‘google that:...’ I don't have to store it in my brain… SO satisfying.
People also swore by doing away with daily routine tasks and consolidating them to one designated, optimal time.
“Instead of answering messages, email, answering phone as things come in… I do it in small time blocks 3 times a day. morning, afternoon, evening. 99.9% of things aren't urgent and can wait.”
“Identify weekly tasks that can be changed to monthly. Identify monthly tasks that can be changed to every two months.”
“I invoice monthly instead of at the end of each project…I only have 1 day each month I need to check for outstanding payments rather than every day or week. You do have to get better at buffer and cashflow though.”
Finally, we saved the best, most unique ones for last:
“My biggest hack is making commitment bets with friends when I’m in a high energy state…If I have a bet I never fail it’s crazy.”
“This is a common one in the various ADHD subs but- keep your shoes and pants on until all of the tasks are taken care of… If you take your shoes off at the door, get a pair of house sneakers. If you struggle with being productive at home, put some shoes on. For some reason, having shoes on kickstarts my energy and makes me want to do things. I even bought some light sneakers I only wear inside now.”
“For the past two year, I have committed to learning one new skill every quarter. This means I focus on four skills in total each year, ranging from networking and communication to personal finance and investing, Phyton programming, running etc. To dive into each skill, I choose one high-quality book or podcast that resonates with the topic. I dedicate time to not just consume the content, but also to engage with it through listening, reading, and writing. This approach has allowed me to gain a solid understanding of each subject and apply what I've learned to real-world scenarios. The results have been remarkable! Not only has my perspective on various aspects of life expanded, but I've also seen significant growth in my professional network. Engaging with new concepts has sparked meaningful conversations and connections with like-minded individuals.”
“Get whiteboard erasers and write on the lid of your freezer everything that is inside. No need to go rummaging around trying to see what you have. Any time something new goes in, add it to the lid. Any time you take something out, erase it.”
“Take the time to consume art. Whether that’s finding artists you like and literally going to galleries, or even it’s just going to the garage or a different room with the sole reason to listen to music…But try and see the beauty in it. After a while, you start to see the beauty in everyday life.