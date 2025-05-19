Hugh Grant reveals the 'manly' reason his favorite film could be an issue for his wife
"I was a von Trapp daughter at the age of 12."
Notorious lovable grouch, Hugh Grant, might have had a bit of a 'bad-boy' reputation in the past. And he doesn't often hold back in terms of what's really on his mind. But when it comes to 1960s musicals about an Austrian family, he has quite the soft spot.
On numerous occasions, Hugh has been asked to reveal his favorite film. His answer never wavers and it's unequivocally The Sound of Music. Based on the 1949 real-life story of Maria von Trapp's memoir, this became a Tony Award-winning Broadway hit in the late fifties, followed by the film adaptation in the mid-sixties. It follows the life of Maria Rainer, who while training to be a nun, is sent to be the governess of seven children of a widowed father - all on the cusp of the second World War in Austria.
On a recent Q and A for Outstandingscreenplays.com, however, Hugh added that his love for this film has become a bit of an issue.
@outstandingscreenplays
#HughGrant was playing a girl in #SoundofMusic and now it's his Favorite Film ever 😉 #screenwriting #screenwriter #screenplay #fyp #shorts #filmtok #author #writer #films
In various clips put together for the site, Hugh explains, "I was a von Trapp daughter in The Sound of Music at the age of 12. I was Brigitta. I remember very well my white dress with blue satin sash. And I remember my line: 'I'm Brigitta. I'm 12. And all I want is a good time.'" This is followed by laughter, with Hugh adding, "I was rather good."
He then charmingly shares, "It's a difficult situation. I'm married to a Swedish woman. She comes from the north of Sweden, where men are REALLY men. They're so manly, they hardly speak. And they chop wood. What they don't do is watch The Sound of Music in the afternoons and sing along with the Mother Superior when she sings 'Climb Every Mountain.'
And they certainly don't cry when the father is touched by his children singing and then joins in." The clip then cuts to a quick clip of Christopher Plummer singing as Baron von Trapp. Hugh buttons it up by assuring, "But I do cry."
- YouTube, Christopher Plummer, The Sound of Musicwww.youtube.com
Hugh's wife, Anna Eberstein, is a Swedish producer, who also happens to be the daughter of an extremely accomplished Swedish politician. She and Hugh share three children, and he has gushed over her in the many years they've been linked.
The comment sections seem to adoringly swoon over both Hugh's love for the movie and the playful ribbing of his wife. A common theme? He's too irresistible to ever not admire. "He's just so adorable (however much he pretends not to be)." Another: "I've tried not to love him, but he keeps pulling me back in."
This TikToker has a wish, which frankly seems rather attainable: "I'd love to see Hugh Grant meet Julie Andrews."
Julie Andrews spins in the Sound of Music Giphy The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization
Others can relate to his unapologetic adoration of the film . "To be fair, it's impossible not to cry on that scene. LOVE The Sound of Music."
One person jokingly comments, "Actually accurate—in northern Sweden, people don’t talk, they just inhale air to communicate. True story." But there's pushback on the notion that a man can't love this musical AND chop wood. "I made my Irish husband come live with me in north Sweden. He loves Sound of Music. He also chops wood."