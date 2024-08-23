Thai sanctuary shocked when dog abandoned for being 'ugly' adopted by Oasis' Liam Gallagher
The former Oasis singer fell head of heels for the dog.
Last year, a dog named Buttons was abandoned in the jungle of Thailand by her former owners because she was “not cute enough.”The Happy Doggo sanctuary, run by Niall Harbison, took in the scared dog and placed her up for adoption. Harbison and Happy Doggo feed over 800 dogs daily on Koh Samui, an island in Thailand.
Harbison received an adoption application from a Liam Gallagher in England, but he thought it must have been a joke. “The name on the form was Liam Gallagher, but I thought that’s obviously not him,” he wrote on X. “Then, the next line was occupation, and it was ‘singer.’ I thought my mates were taking the piss. But I checked it out a bit more and his details all stacked up.”
"I follow this geezer, this Irish lad, who rescues [dogs] and they've been all battered and beaten up and that. So we fell in love with Buttons,” Gallagher said on “The Jonathan Ross Show.”
Gallagher, the former lead singer of Oasis, is one of the biggest rock singers of the past 30 years and is known for being a rugged, outspoken character unafraid of courting controversy. But he also has a great sense of humor, making him a national treasure in the UK.
So, maybe it’s not surprising that he fell head over heels for a rescue dog from the other side of the world.
Three months after being taken in by the shelter, Buttons was shipped 6,000 miles to his new home in the UK. The “Live Forever” singer loves spending so much time with his new dog that it’s made him rethink his career plans. “I don’t want to go on tour no more,” he said in March. “I want to stay home now.”
But Gallagher went back on tour for the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s “Definitely Maybe” album, and at one show, he dedicated “Half the World Away” to the dog. The song surprised the audience because it was originally sung by his brother, Noel. “I want to dedicate this next song to me dog, Buttons, who we got from Thailand. It’s called ‘Half the World Away.’”
Buttons has settled in and is absolutely adored by Liam and family. She is treated like a queen.
This year @liamgallagher has been on tour and dedicated the aptly named “half the world away” to Buttons.
But that was just the start… (4/8) pic.twitter.com/DGi1dqYAoh
— Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) August 21, 2024
One of the central props on Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe Tour was a large blue globe that hovered over the center of the stage. After the show, Gallagher auctioned the globe, with the proceeds going to the Happy Doggo sanctuary in Thailand.
“The globe was auctioned and Co-op were kind enough to take it,” Harbison wrote on X. “It will be a feature in the new Co-op Live venue in Manchester, where visitors can see it before all events. The fact it is a globe and Buttons came from ‘half the world away’ is perfect.”
Co-op Live, an indoor arena in Manchester, Gallagher’s birthplace, donated £25,000 ($33,000) to purchase the globe, which will help Harbison expand his shelter “on the same piece of jungle where little Buttons used to sneak in,” he said.
The story is a beautiful example of dogs' effect on people, even those half the world away.
“Never underestimate the impact dogs can have on us all,” Harbison wrote on X. “Over a year ago little Buttons walked in hoping for a better life. She’s done that and then some. Not everything is bad in the world. Love always wins.”