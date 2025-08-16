People share the 15 'subtle' signs that someone is incredibly smart
They're perfectly happy to admit when they don't know something."
Have you ever been to a party and run into someone new, only to immediately think that they have above-average intelligence? They probably didn’t begin to explain the theory of relativity or delve into the differences between Keynesian and Austrian economics, but you knew that they were very intelligent. What was it that made you realize they were incredibly smart?
It was probably the attitude they had about learning new information and the care they took in ensuring that, while in conversation, their answers were thoughtful and they didn’t just talk to hear themselves talk. There was probably something very intentional about how they approached the conversation.
A Redditor recently asked the ProductivityCafe subforum, “What’s a subtle sign that someone is very intelligent?” and people shared the characteristics they believe highly intelligent individuals possess. Ultimately, the commenters believe that highly intelligent individuals are curious, exhibit great cognitive flexibility, and have no problem admitting when they don’t know something or if they are wrong.
A woman reviewing information on a tablet.via Canva/Photos
Here are 15 ‘subtle’ signs that someone is very intelligent
1. They admit when they don't know something
"They're perfectly happy to admit when they don't know something. They see it as an opportunity to learn more and not as socially embarrassing."
"To brag a lot and toot my own horn, I’m an engineer at NASA. There is little to no pride in knowing things from my peers. We all genuinely enjoy learning and are often happy to be proven wrong. And everyone in our group can explain complex things elegantly and simply. I hope I’m do both of those things, and strive to."
2. They make things easy to understand
"They can explain complicated things in a way that breaks it down and makes it easy to understand for those not 'in-the-know.'"
"This is probably the best answer. If you can explain physics, math, interpersonal tumult in a way that a younger person can understand, that’s true intelligence. Passing of knowledge without condescension is my goal at least."
A math professor.via Canva/Photos
3. They know what they don't know
"I work with some legitimately brilliant doctors. They will ALWAYS defer to another specialist’s opinion on an area that isn’t their specialty, often saying they’ll refer to someone smarter than them. The more someone knows, the more they realise how much they don’t know."
4. They are open-minded
"And will change their opinion when presented with new information. Stupid people just double down."
"A wise person has more questions than they have answers."
5. They follow the data
"An intelligent person will not box themselves into a position they can't change, because an intelligent person will pivot the moment they realize they're wrong. A person of lesser intelligence will call that "flip-flopping" but it's really following the data."
6. They don't take sides until they know they are right
"This makes me think of something a math professor said to a class I was in, rough paraphrase from memory: 'You know, grids are a lot like arguments; Sides are for polygons, not arguments. Arguments have no shape, so the only useful reference is what position you're taking in relation to the argument. Same with grids!' That guy had so many strangely useful little nuggets like that he'd just lead off with to engage people and help them understand that math is just about numbers and number-rules. He'd argue if you know what to do at all times, math isn't hard... it's just complicated."
7. They're good listeners
"They’re a good listener, and remember what they heard from the speaker. Also, they’re discriminating in who they listen to."
"Discriminating who you listen to is hard when you’re younger, I feel like. I’m only 28, but picking whose opinion I value is so much easier now than it was five years ago."
8. They're funny
"Not every smart person can be witty, but a witty person is smart for sure."
"I think this point often gets lost. I've never met a really funny person who wasn't also very smart."
9. It's all in the eyes
"The eyes. There is a special glare when you are speaking or listening to an intelligent person that is just not there when intelligence is lacking."
"I feel like this is what I lack, and people can tell. Can’t show this when you have social anxiety and can’t focus!"
10. They change their minds
"Cognitive flexibility. They take nothing as irrefutable and can change their mind when presents with new facts. Clarity and easy comprehension of new information."
"This is the basis for Bayes' theorem, when presented with new plausible evidence, existence beliefs should be updated."
A professor writing on a black board.via Canva/Photos
11. They ask great questions
"They ask amazingly insightful questions."
12. They have elegant solutions
"I really see lots of answers depending on subjective perception and personal experiences with probably smart people... It's really about their world they live in not yours. There are rarely any common signs among any two smart people. But I'd say the two main hints are they can explain complicated stuff in far simpler terms and they can come up with good solutions to almost any problem they have adequate knowledge about. Being social depends a lot on your youth and how people treated you. Most "stupid" people are threatened by intelligence and bully those who are intelligent."
13. They can discuss controversial topics without getting riled up
"They know how to have a mature, adult conversation when it comes to personal differences with people (as opposed to the usual defensive, denying, and deflective bullshit where the person you're trying to communicate with doesn't hear a word you say)."
"Being able to see both sides of an argument or political issue without having their mind clouded by propaganda or bias. Also, changing their mind about such things when presented with different facts."
14. They don't blindly follow a party
"When they don't blindly align with one political party over the other and instead focus on actual issues."
"Yes. And this includes anarchists and libertarians. When will people quit feeling the need to put themselves in a box politically?"
15. They think before they speak
"They think before they speak, some of the most intelligent people I’ve known haven’t spoken on impulse, they’ve always thought their words through carefully."
This article originally appeared in June.