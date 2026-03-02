Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

She told him she was a recovering alcoholic. Then he picked two bars for their second date.

Sometimes the restaurant choices really do say it all.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

sobriety, dating, boundaries, self-respect, recovery,
An irritated woman texts someone on her phonePhoto credit: Canva

She wasn’t hard to please. She ate almost everything, loved most cuisines, and was perfectly comfortable sitting across from someone who ordered a drink with dinner. She had exactly two requests for a second date: somewhere that served food she could eat, and somewhere that wasn’t a bar. That’s it.

He picked two bars.

The story, shared in late January 2026 by Reddit user u/EquivalentOk6093, has been circulating widely because so many people recognize exactly what happened here. The 28-year-old woman had met a 38-year-old man through a dating app. Their first date went well enough, over coffee, and when they started planning a follow-up dinner, he offered to handle the reservations. She told him what he needed to know: she avoided red meat for health reasons, and she was a recovering alcoholic with nearly two years of sobriety. She wouldn’t be drinking. She was clear that she didn’t mind if he ordered something, but alcohol wasn’t on the table for her.

AITAH for canceling a date over the location?
byu/EquivalentOk6093 inAITAH

The night before the planned date, he sent over his choices. The first was a cocktail lounge she’d never heard of. She looked it up. The menu offered a meat and cheese board, a pepperoni pizza, a burger, and a cheese pizza. One option she could eat. He then suggested they cap the evening at a nearby art-themed bar for a nightcap. Two venues. Both bars. No food she could meaningfully eat at either. No acknowledgment of anything she’d told him.

“At that point, I was honestly pretty thoroughly confused,” she wrote in her post.

sobriety, dating, boundaries, self-respect, recovery
Patrons enjoy a drink at a fancy bar. Photo credit: Canva

She canceled. His response: “We’ll leave it at that.”

What made her story resonate with so many readers wasn’t the canceled date itself. It was her reasoning. She wasn’t angry, exactly. She was paying attention. A city full of restaurants, two stated needs, and he’d come back with two bars. To her, that gap between what she’d shared and what he’d planned felt less like an oversight and more like a signal. “I could tell he wasn’t testing my sobriety,” she clarified, “but he was kind of testing my willingness to put his preferences ahead of my own needs.” She doubted herself afterward, as many people do when they hold a line. But she came back to the same conclusion.

For people in recovery, the nuances of dating are genuinely complicated. Having to explain sobriety to a relative stranger, to distinguish between “I’m sober” and “I need you to change everything about your social life,” and to figure out whether someone’s choice of venue reflects carelessness or something more revealing, is exhausting work that doesn’t come up in most dating advice. As alcohol rehab resource AlcoholRehabHelp.org notes, experts recommend having authentic conversations about sobriety early, precisely so both people can figure out quickly whether they’re actually compatible.

The woman who posted this story wasn’t looking for someone to stop drinking on her behalf. She was looking for someone who listened. She mentioned in her post that her life was already full: a small business she’d built herself, good friends, hobbies she loved, her own home. “I am in no rush to settle down, especially for the wrong person,” she wrote.

The Reddit response was largely in her corner. Commenters pointed out that the bar selection wasn’t just inconsiderate; it also left her, practically speaking, with almost nothing to eat. A cheese pizza is not a dinner. The man’s terse sign-off, those four words, “We’ll leave it at that,” didn’t help his case.

Two simple needs. Hundreds of restaurants to choose from. And the two places he picked happened to be the two kinds of places she’d implicitly ruled out the week before. Sometimes a date doesn’t work out because of bad luck or mismatched chemistry. Sometimes the restaurant choices really do say it all.

@kate_garn

Dating while sober #soberlife #soberdating #soberjourney #sobertok #fyp ♬ original sound – kate_garn

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

  • A Black woman’s car broke down in front of a white man’s house. His reaction made her cry.
    We need more moments like these.Photo credit: @realbillygotti/Instagram
    , , , ,

    A Black woman’s car broke down in front of a white man’s house. His reaction made her cry.

    “This is who we are.”

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    The world really doesn’t need to see any more hostile run-ins between people of different races. Of course, racism and hatred are very real issues, and ones that we must discuss in order to make progress. But with all the coverage of people behaving badly flooding our awareness through the media and online, it can be easy to write off humanity entirely. To believe that the world is inherently a divisive, dangerous, and ultimately declining place to live. When in reality, not everything is so bleak.

    That’s what makes sharing this story so important.

    In December of 2023, a Black woman named Jo’lee Shine was stuck in her overheated car in front of a stranger’s house, waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

    racism, karens, wholesome moments, southern hospitality, kindness, atlanta
    Jou2019lee preparing for the worst. @realbillygotti/Instagram

    When a white man, the homeowner, began approaching her, Jo’lee immediately started recording the interaction. And thank goodness she did, because this was a moment worth immortalizing.

    “I’m so sorry, my car ran hot,” she says in the clip, and begins trying to start the car to prove her situation.

    And then, in the sweetest southern accent you ever heard, we hear “don’t try to crank it baby.”

    We then hear him offer to put water in the car, made sure Jo’lee had coming to pick her up, and then…wait for it…asked if she wanted lunch.

    “We’ll be eating lunch shortly. While we wait on [the tow truck] if we get everything set up I’ll come get you and we’ll have dinner,” he says.

    This brings Jo’lee to instant tears. “That was so sweet,” she whimpers.

    racism, karens, wholesome moments, southern hospitality, kindness, atlanta
    Jou2019lee in tears after being invited to share a meal. @realbillygotti/Instagram

    With a chuckle, the man replies, “that’s the way we are.” he then shared how he just had 22 people over at his house the night before for “a family gathering.”

    Jo’lee declines the lunch offer, but profusely thanks the kind stranger as she wipes the tears that continue to fall. Just before he goes, the man says that he’ll check back in, joking that the tow truck “might be delayed” and she might change her mind.

    In her caption, Jo’lee wrote, “I wasn’t going to post this, but I wanted people to know that they’re still good people in this world.”

    Seems like that mission was accomplished. The video, which has gotten over 176,000 likes on Instagram, gave everyone a little dose of hope. Just take a look at some of these lovely comments:

    “This is who we are…it sucks that movies have put fear in people to that level. That makes me sad that there’s fear and division keeping us all from sharing love that I KNOW is in all of us.”

    “The media works to divide us, don’t believe their lies. We love all people.. God Bless.”

    “I’ll come get you when we get dinner on the table?!!” ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ”

    “The way he called you baby without a mean tone in his soul.”

    “This renews my faith in humanity. He tried to help her without any thought of race.”

    “Just when we think humanity has died, this happens ♥️. Human kindness for the win.”

    Indeed, the world has its’ Karens…and even worse characters. But it also has people who invite strangers to dinner, just because it’s a nice thing to do…because it’s the “way they are.” It’s the way a lot of us are, when we let ourselves be.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Swim coach’s reaction when toddler tries to kiss him is a masterclass in teaching boundaries
    Swim coach Jason Siegel navigated a moment with an affectionate toddler using wise, quick thinking.Photo credit: Courtesy of men_being_gentlemen and superheroswimacademy/Instagram
    , , , ,

    Swim coach’s reaction when toddler tries to kiss him is a masterclass in teaching boundaries

    People are impressed with how expertly and professionally he handled it.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    People who work with children—teachers, coaches, mentors—are often beloved by the kids they serve, especially if they’re good at what they do. Those caring adult relationships are important in a child’s life, but they can also lead to some awkward situations as kids learn appropriate ways to show affection to different people. A baby might cover their mother’s face with slobbery kisses, but other adults may not appreciate that very much. As kids grow, they learn what’s okay and not okay, not just from their parents but from the village of adults in their lives as well.

    A perfect example of what that looks like was shared in a video showing a swim instructor at the end of a swim lesson with a toddler who hugged him and then went in for a kiss. The hug was expected and welcome—”Thank you, Mila. I love Mila hugs!” the swim coach said. But when she started to go in for a kiss, he immediately pulled back, gently saying, “No, no kissy. No kissy ’cause I’m coach. You only kiss Mommy and Daddy, okay?”

    The little girl looked a bit dejected and started to cry, and he quickly gave her an acceptable alternative. “Okay, hey! High five!” he said, while holding up his hand. “High five ’cause we’re all done!” She calmed right down, gave him a high five, and then he moved on to clean-up time.

    Watch:

    Teaching boundaries to children
    byu/alucard_axel inMadeMeSmile

    His expression at the end of the video says it all—he knew that was a teachable moment that could have gone very wrong, but he handled it with clear professionalism and toddler-friendly expertise. People loved seeing such a great example:

    “So sweet… I sometimes have young clients who want to give kisses and it’s so cute but you do have to tell them “no” because it’s an important boundary to learn. Not everyone wants kisses!”

    “On top of knowing not to do it to other people, it also teaches them for themselves that other people shouldn’t be just giving them kisses.”

    “The kid is absolutely adorable but that coach is on another level. Creating the boundaries while keeping it cool and recording the whole thing so the parents are extremely comfortable. Dude is setting a hell of example.”

    “It sounds like he’s got a good balance between encouraging her growth and setting appropriate boundaries. Kids can be incredibly affectionate, and it’s important to gently guide them in understanding what’s suitable.”

    boundaries, gif, new girl, setting boundaries, kids, adults
    Jake Johnson Fox GIF by New Girl Giphy

    “I also think it’s important for the parents’ comfort that a grown man swimming with their young girl isn’t overstepping boundaries/being predatory. From the outside looking in, it’s hard to know for sure when something is innocent or not. It’s better to just stay away from those situations as a whole.”

    “The little girls I used to babysit always tried to give me kisses (they were between 2-5) and I had to tell them that I’m not related to you, so you can’t kiss me. You can hi-five or hug me, but no kisses! They still give me running tackle hugs when they see me!”

    A few commenters pointed out that some cultures see kissing as totally acceptable, as it’s frequently used as a friendly greeting for people of all ages and genders. But even in those cultures, boundaries based on relationships and contexts are important to learn, and it’s helpful when adults help teach those lessons so it doesn’t all fall on the parents.

    In an article titled “Teaching Kids About Boundaries: Why empathy and self awareness play a major role,” Child Mind Institute includes a helpful video about teaching boundaries to children, and it confirms that the coach handled things in exactly the right way. In a section entitled “Rules work both ways,” the institute notes that when people model their boundaries, it’s important for children to empathetically listen. “People are in charge of their own bodies,” writes Rae Jacobson, author of the article and senior editor at the Child Mind Institute, “and it’s not okay to touch them if they don’t want you to, just like it’s not okay for someone to touch [you] in a way you don’t like.” By calmly modeling his boundaries, the swim coach gave his young swimmer a gentle but clear message about what was and was not okay and embodied both empathy and autonomy for her in a way she can understand and mirror when she’s older.

    Well done, Coach. Thanks for giving us all such a fabulous example to follow.

    This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Swim coach’s reaction when toddler tries to kiss him is a masterclass in teaching boundaries
    It takes a village, as they say.Photo credit: Courtesy of men_being_gentlemen and superheroswimacademy/Instagram
    , , , ,

    Swim coach’s reaction when toddler tries to kiss him is a masterclass in teaching boundaries

    People are impressed with how expertly and professionally he handled it.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    People who work with children—teachers, coaches, mentors—are often beloved by the kids they serve, especially if they’re good at what they do. Those caring adult relationships are important in a child’s life, but they can also lead to some awkward situations as kids learn appropriate ways to show affection to different people. A baby might cover their mother’s face with slobbery kisses, but other adults may not appreciate that very much. As kids grow, they learn what’s okay and not okay, not just from their parents but from the village of adults in their lives as well.

    A perfect example of what that looks like was shared in a video showing a swim instructor at the end of a swim lesson with a toddler who hugged him and then went in for a kiss. The hug was expected and welcome—”Thank you, Mila. I love Mila hugs!” the swim coach said. But when she started to go in for a kiss, he immediately pulled back, gently saying, “No, no kissy. No kissy ’cause I’m coach. You only kiss Mommy and Daddy, okay?”

    The little girl looked a bit dejected and started to cry, and he quickly gave her an acceptable alternative. “Okay, hey! High five!” he said, while holding up his hand. “High five ’cause we’re all done!” She calmed right down, gave him a high five, and then he moved on to clean-up time.

    Watch:

    Teaching boundaries to children
    byu/alucard_axel inMadeMeSmile

    His expression at the end of the video says it all—he knew that was a teachable moment that could have gone very wrong, but he handled it with clear professionalism and toddler-friendly expertise. People loved seeing such a great example:

    “So sweet… I sometimes have young clients who want to give kisses and it’s so cute but you do have to tell them “no” because it’s an important boundary to learn. Not everyone wants kisses!”

    “On top of knowing not to do it to other people, it also teaches them for themselves that other people shouldn’t be just giving them kisses.”

    “The kid is absolutely adorable but that coach is on another level. Creating the boundaries while keeping it cool and recording the whole thing so the parents are extremely comfortable. Dude is setting a hell of example.”

    “It sounds like he’s got a good balance between encouraging her growth and setting appropriate boundaries. Kids can be incredibly affectionate, and it’s important to gently guide them in understanding what’s suitable.”

    Jake Johnson Fox GIF by New Girl Giphy

    “I also think it’s important for the parents’ comfort that a grown man swimming with their young girl isn’t overstepping boundaries/being predatory. From the outside looking in, it’s hard to know for sure when something is innocent or not. It’s better to just stay away from those situations as a whole.”

    “The little girls I used to babysit always tried to give me kisses (they were between 2-5) and I had to tell them that I’m not related to you, so you can’t kiss me. You can hi-five or hug me, but no kisses! They still give me running tackle hugs when they see me!”

    A few commenters pointed out that some cultures see kissing as totally acceptable, as it’s frequently used as a friendly greeting for people of all ages and genders. But even in those cultures, boundaries based on relationships and contexts are important to learn, and it’s helpful when adults help teach those lessons so it doesn’t all fall on the parents.

    Well done, Coach. Thanks for giving us all such a fabulous example to follow.

    This article originally appeared in January

    Keep Reading →
Tom Hanks' brother Jim Hanks side by side with Woody from Toy Story
Pop Culture

The voice of Woody from ‘Toy Story’ is often the younger, lookalike brother of Tom Hanks

Harrison Ford in a tuxedo at an event
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford brings viewers to tears in surprisingly emotional speech

sobriety, dating, boundaries, self-respect, recovery,
Skills

She told him she was a recovering alcoholic. Then he picked two bars for their second date.

curiosity, psychology, styles, mental, health
People Skills

Are you a Hunter, Busybody, or Dancer? Why your curiosity style matters

boys, gentlemen, club, school
Wholesome

The West Philly club teaching boys to be gentlemen

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Iceland, intuition, decisions, philosophy, psychology
Culture

‘To see within’: How the Icelandic concept ‘InnSæi’ can help you make better decisions

Kat Hong
An elderly woman gets ready to make a TikTok video.
Wholesome

Torchy Swinson, a Southern great-grandmother, gives the most iconic advice and people are riveted

Cecily Knobler
singing mailman, lavonte harvey, wholesome, gofundme, abc news
Wholesome

Singing mailman serenades woman who lost her husband, and people rally to get him a life-changing gift

Heather Wake
A caregiver in medical scrubs helps an older man with a walker.
Generations

Caregivers at senior living home share the 3 hard truths they wish everyone knew

Cecily Knobler