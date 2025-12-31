As MTV begins shutting down music-only channels, people discuss what the 'final video' should be
"TikTok Killed the Video Star"
On August 1, 1981, gaggles of Gen X-ers gathered around TV sets in the U.S. (and later around the world) to watch the launch of something about which many had only dreamed. No, it wasn't our own 80s-inspired moon landing. It was the MTV (Music Television) channel, which was set to show music videos on a 24/7 cycle. Much like the 1969 moon launch (which MTV features in its logos), it was an opportunity for a new generation to celebrate something, frankly quite cool.
Their first music video? Aptly, "Video Killed the Radio Star" by the Buggles. (Second was Pat Benatar's "You Better Run," followed by Rod Stewart's "She Won't Dance with Me.") My best friend and I watched for hours as David Bowie, Elvis Costello, The Cars, Duran Duran and many others took the channel by storm. For decades, it brought musical legends together, evolving both musically and artistically—gathering big-name directors to bring music to life. Over the years, there were spin-offs, reality TV programming, and award shows, cementing MTV as one of the biggest elements of the Gen X zeitgeist.
Music video for "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles www.youtube.com, The Buggles VEVO
So when stories went viral suggesting that MTV was "shutting down" its music channels entirely, the internet went a little haywire. Jeff Luce writes in Parade, "By the end of the year, MTV’s remaining 24-hour music channels will shut down globally across multiple regions, closing a chapter that’s been open since the early days of cable television."
While this is true for the U.K. and other parts of Europe, the good news is the plug is not yet pulled for the U.S. I reached out to writer and past MTV VJ Dave Holmes, who shared, "MTV Europe is ending its music video-only suite of channels (MTV Hits, MTV Jams, etc.), and the story has gone through the social media game of telephone to become 'MTV IS GOING OFF THE AIR.' It's not. MTV Hits/Classic/etc. in the U.S. are staying put, and even MTV Europe will remain on the air."
But once that genie jumped out of the bottle, it got a lot of people mourning something they probably haven't watched in a while. Many social media posts began lamenting "the end of an era," and the fact that it's not entirely global hasn't stopped people from debating what the "last video should be."
Story lamenting the end of MTV music as we know it. www.youtube.com, Rock Feed
There were so many discussions, "community notes" had to be added, which claimed, "Not true in the USA." Still, the discussions became rather sentimental. A Threads user called @Jexarjexon wrote, "MTV's final fade-out. The era is officially ending. As of December 31, 2025, MTV will stop airing its 24/7 music video channels globally. The last neon echo of an entire generation's soundscape—gone. Let's do this right. If you were in charge of MTV's final music video ever…what would it be?" They add, "My take is it should go out the way it began with The Buggles and 'Video Killed the Radio Star.'"
The comment section had opinions. While many seemed to be in consensus that The Buggles pick makes the most sense, a few offered their points of view. Some joked it should be a spoof called "TikTok Killed the Video Star," suggesting Weird Al take that on.
Duran Duran's "Rio" video. www.youtube.com, Duran Duran VEVO
Others offer their 80s and 90s favorites, from A-ha to Oasis. One Threader writes, "'It's the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)' by R.E.M. One and only." Another believes a play on media is the way to go, like "Radio, Radio" by Elvis Costello.
This person gives a few options. "A few choices leap to mind. 1) Bohemian Rhapsody. One of the first 'videos' that proved it could almost be an art form. 2) 'Money for Nothing…'I want my MTV.' 3) The Buggles. Just to close the circle."
And perhaps this was the most Gen X answer ever. "It wouldn't be a music video. It would be Beavis and Butt-Head laughing for 24 hours straight."
Beavis And Butthead rock out. Giphy Beavis and Butthead 90s TV