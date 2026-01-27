Procrastinators share the extremely strange cleaning methods that actually work for them
Have you ever tried "the jellyfish"?
A lot of people struggle to keep their homes clean and tidy. It can be because they don't have the time, the know-how, or the ability to keep up with how quickly things get dirty again. But for many people, the biggest challenge is simply getting motivated to start. For those folks, finding the right approach can make a world of difference.
Social media users and mega-procrastinators are chiming in with their weird, quirky, and laughably inefficient cleaning strategies that actually work.
It started when an old viral cleaning hack, posted by a user named Pontifier on Hacker News, resurfaced on X:
"I have a cleaning technique I call ant mode. A colony of ants can accomplish a lot. They can move immense amounts of materials, and create well organized groupings of things.
In ant mode, I pick up one thing, and then I put it in a place it belongs. If I don't know where it belongs, I put it down with something else of the same type. I'm only ever picking up one thing, I'm only ever putting it down in one spot. I envision myself becoming a colony of ants.
It's very helpful when moving lots of things from one spot to another, and I pretend that I am one of multiple ants making the same trip back and forth. It's surprising how effective it is because there's no thought required. No second guessing. There's no wondering what to do next, it's just pick up something out of place and move where it belongs.
The best thing about ant mode, is that I can stop anytime, and I've accomplished something. Things are better than I found them."
The post on X went viral, racking up more than 300,000 views along with thousands of likes and comments.
People began confessing that "ant mode" sounded strikingly similar to habits they'd unknowingly picked up on their own.
"I do this all the time," a user replied. "Totally haphazard, no method, just clean something, put something away, wash [something], organize something. Totally at the mercy of whatever I happen to see in that exact moment. No order, no plan, just keep going. These are incredibly productive 10 minutes."
Others began chiming in with their own methods as well.
"The jellyfish"
User Sivori explained their own method, "the jellyfish," which involves wandering the house aimlessly while picking things up and tidying. It's not efficient, but it works.
"I call this action 'entropy walking', I walk from room to room never with hands empty and slowly decrease entropy," user Full Body Alchemist wrote.
Chaining tasks
Another form of structured wandering:
"Also you can 'chain' tasks together: return nail clippers to bathroom, oh shoot trash needs emptied, drop off the trash and notice a charger that should be in the bedroom. it's more efficient because now there's fewer wasted return trips," user Flat suggested.
"Kindred piles"
"I prefer the 'kindred piles' technique," user TheFutureIsDesigned added. "All items of Type A (let's say tools) go to pile A. Don't need to figure out what kind of tool it is or which specific drawer it should go into. First just pile up all the tools. Office supplies. Books. Cables-adapters-extension-cords: if it conducts electricity, it goes into a separate pile. Etc. Even if you don't have the storage space/subdivisions to super-organize everything, at least you have things grouped by properties."
The "GAP method"
"I do [something] similar, for similar reasons," user Thea Nyktos wrote. "I call it the GAP method. Grab, Assess, Put. Grab the nearest thing. Assess where it belongs. Put it there. Rinse and repeat as long as I have the energy."
Timers and counters
Some people swear that turning cleaning into a game or a race is the key to getting themselves motivated:
"I started saying I'll pick up 30 things and count items I put away until it's 30. Similar items or things next to each other count as one. Once I hit 30 it's noticeable cleaner and I'm usually in a good groove to keep going."
"Another trick is just to clean for 5 minutes, set a timer. everyone can spare 5 minutes. you will be amazed at how much you can pick up, how much space you can clear in that time."
One thing at a time
"This is how I get my kids to clean," user StarFox added. "Pick up ONE THING and put it away. Don't even look at everything else, just one thing. OK, good, now do ONE more thing.' And so on until the job is done. With four kids and two adults doing this, cleanup is a breeze."
If all of these methods sound horribly inefficient, that's kind of the point.
"Ant mode" has been a popular idea in ADHD subreddits and other forums for a few years now. It strikes a chord with people who have trouble completing a task from start to finish.
The general concept lines up with how most experts agree people with ADHD should approach cleaning and other tasks. They're often advised to use timers and gamification for short bursts of motivation and to work in "sprints" rather than long, sustained periods. This isn't necessarily because they can't focus, but because the idea of tackling a huge, multi-pronged task (like cleaning the entire house, for example) can be so overwhelming that it causes their brain to slip into a kind of paralysis.
You know what's not overwhelming? Picking up one thing and putting it away.
Though there is a strong link between the two, not all chronic procrastinators have ADHD, and vice versa. However, there is a lot of overlap when it comes to helpful strategies for both groups.
Some users in the X thread shared how being too focused on efficiency and perfection can ultimately cause them to get nothing done:
If you're not a procrastinator by nature and don't struggle with task paralysis, unstructured, inefficient techniques like the jellyfish or ant mode might seem extremely bizarre. But as the old expression goes, "don't let perfect be the enemy of good." For some people, just getting started at all is already a massive victory.
