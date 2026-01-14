People swear that one of the very best house-cleaning tools available is a leaf blower
No, really.
Whether it's an apartment or a mansion, the majority of us are looking for better ways to clean our homes. Even the most thorough cleaners have trouble getting dirt and dust from the back of bookcases, under the couch, or behind the fridge. However, several homeowners and renters alike swear by an unusual power tool to help: a leaf blower.
It may seem counterintuitive at first, since it could spread dust and debris, but many people use a leaf blower as a first sweep to loosen hidden dirt and push it out into the open for their vacuums to finish off. Plenty of videos on social media praise and promote this little cleaning hack.
Many people on Reddit vouch for this technique:
“I thought I did a great job cleaning, but I was disgusted by how much I didn't get! SO much dust, enough dog and cat hair to make a kitten, a missing charging cable, a few tissues, AND a gift card for $50 that I lost over a year ago!”
“It got dust out of my speakers and from inside machines! It caused me to dust and vacuum things that sometimes get neglected. (door frames, curtains, doorstops) I know there is still dust in places I don't see, but now there is so much LESS of it!”
“I use a leaf blower for all my Lego stuff—it's a game changer. Definitely recommend.”
“I did this a few months ago to get to the coils on my fridge…Yikes! So much dust came out it was all over the kitchen. I will say that it didn't get everything but it got way more than any other method I've tried.”
“My house is open concept. I'm thinking of opening the back door and just starting from the front and blowing it out the back!”
Several others shared ideas inspired by using leaf blowers to clean indoors:
“I use my leaf blower for clearing light snow off my car. Saves me from scratching the paint with a snow brush.”
“I was thinking about running my air purifier on max while doing this. To catch as much air borne dust as possible before it settles again.”
“It works great for the interior of your car, too. Open all the doors and blow from one side to the other. Then blow the other side just like you did the first time. It's great for getting stuff out from under your car seats and places you can't really reach with a vacuum.”
@joey.foo
The trash cans were critcal#cleantok#cleaning#clean#carclean#carcleaning#cardetailing#leafblower#leafblowing#leafblowingcar
“We also use a leaf blower to clean our box fans we use every night. They get so gross.”
“I saw a hair salon using a hairdryer to dust the products on the shelves.”
“Pro tip: most shop vacs have a 'blow' feature. So if you don't have a leaf blower or just have a gas one, borrow a shop vac. Just make sure the shop vac can is EMPTY first. And maybe just remove the filter, if it's dirty.”
If you want to give this a try, many people who clean with leaf blowers offer the same basic guidance. First, make sure you use an electric leaf blower, since gasoline-powered versions can stink up the house and release fumes that are dangerous to inhale. Second, depending on the power setting, you'll want to turn on a fan and open a door to help move any lingering dust particles out of your home. Lastly, depending on where you blow the dust, you may need to wipe it off your walls, especially if a neglected area releases a lot of debris.
Have fun cleaning!