Teacher jokingly challenged a 10-year-old to 'find Duran Duran' while in the U.K. She did.
She walked right up to his front door.
Imagine this: you're a fourth-grade language arts teacher in Dallas, and like many Gen X-ers, your obsession with Duran Duran never waned. So much so that you still have dolls of each band member in the classroom, and, according to Austin Wood's article for the Lake Highlands Advocate, even an old telephone in case (lead singer) Simon LeBon calls. This describes Miriam Osborne, a fourth-grade teacher in the Dallas area at White Rock Elementary.
One of Osborne's students, 10-year-old Ava Meyers, was getting picked up early for Christmas break because her family was heading to the U.K. for a holiday wedding. As they were saying their goodbyes in the hallway, Osborne jokingly told Meyers, "Find Duran Duran."
The search for Simon LeBon
Cut to: Ava and her family, including her mom Zahara, fly across the pond to find themselves in the Putney neighborhood of London. After a day of sightseeing, Zahara shares, "I was just Googling things to do in Putney, and the first thing that popped up was 'Simon Le Bon lives in Putney from Duran Duran.'”
Duran Duran at Lollapalooza Chile in 2017.Archive Team/Wikimedia Commons
Zahara did a little sleuthing and found Simon's house, thinking a Christmas stroll past the home might be exciting. But, according to the article, Ava felt they could do better. She and "an 83-year-old relative named Nick, who apparently has courage in droves, went to the door and tried a knock. Zahara was initially hesitant but assumed Le Bon would be away on vacation, so she figured it was harmless. Le Bon’s son-in-law answered, his wife came to the door next, and following a few moments of getting pitched the idea by Nick, agreed to get her husband 'because it was Christmas.'"
LeBon was a great sport
And just like that, LeBon appeared in the doorway. He warmly greeted Ava and her family and even took pictures. "It was just crazy," Ava exclaimed.
But possibly more excited was Miriam Osborne, back in the States. She proudly shared the photo (which had been texted to her) with many of her friends and even encouraged Ava to recount the story to her classmates when they returned from the break. Wood shares, "Osborne’s connection to the band goes back to her childhood in El Paso in the ’80s. As the daughter of a Syrian immigrant, she says she had trouble fitting in and finding an identity. Some days, she and her brothers would travel across town to get records from a British record store."
Miriam explains she used her babysitting money to buy her first Duran Duran record. "And so I had been a fan, literally, for 43 years—my entire lifetime."
Osborne's love of Duran Duran and many '80s bands nostalgically connects her to a throughline for her life that she tries to impart onto the students as well. "Music is a connector, and it connected me to a world that I didn’t always fit in as a child. It helped me find people who I still love to this day, and it’s a big part of this classroom with me and the students I teach, because everybody has a story, and there’s something really incredible about hearing something and it taking you to a happy moment."
Duran Duran at Egzit festival in 2012.via Jelena Ivanović/Wikimedia Commons
Even though Duran Duran got together in 1978, nearly 50 years ago, the core group of LeBon, bassist John Taylor, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, and drummer Roger Taylor is still going strong. The "Hungry Like the Wolf" band recently completed a West Coast tour of the United States and is looking forward to headlining the Beach Life festival in Redondo Beach, California, in May.
As for Ava? She's now taking guitar lessons. And perhaps one day, she can become so famous and inspirational that a teacher sends a student out to find her during Christmas vacation.
This article originally appeared last year.
Mom is totally humiliated after her kindergartner tells the teacher what she does for work