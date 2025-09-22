Senior man delights retirement home karaoke with a show-stopping rendition of 'Just a Gigolo'
He gave David Lee Roth a run for his money.
The senior living home where my mom resides is a gift that keeps on giving. Everyone there (like everyone everywhere) has a story to tell and a past to unravel in the most colorful yarn. In their prior lives, they were dancers, lawyers, doctors, and singers. They still are these things—just a bit older.
Sunday karaoke at The Reserve at North Dallas has been a true gem, one to which many of the elderly residents look forward. Upworthy shared the brilliant rendition of Carole Wade's "Landslide," which truly moved many of us to the core.
That same day, I happened to grab a clip of a man named Okley Gibbs (though like Cher or Madonna, he just prefers Okley) singing a spot-on, wild, show-stopping version of David Lee Roth's "Just a Gigolo."
His significant other, Leslie Wolpa (who is an amazing singer in her own right), cheered him on as he sang the song in perfect pitch, and added some dancing and a jaunty little hat tip.
Upworthy had a chance to hear Okley's story, which is incredibly unique. Having grown up near Omaha, Nebraska, he met Leslie at a weekly talent show at a casino, and they've been a couple for over two decades. Both aspiring musicians, they moved to Dallas, Texas, "where everything is bigger."
But his love of music goes all the way back to age four; he picked up a guitar around six. A turning point, even so early on, was starring as one of Fagin's boys in a musical production of Oliver!—where he particularly loved the song "Where Is Love."
His inspiration comes from Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Bobby Sherman, and Stevie Ray Vaughan (for guitar). But it's the crooners who really resonate with Okley. His appreciation for their big style naturally morphed (in the late 70s/early 80s) into a passion for Van Halen and Aerosmith. Somehow, the mix of these big personalities with a little rock 'n' roll edge was the perfect space for him.
He had a stint in graduate school in Michigan where he studied applied physics, more specifically satellite observation. But he was preoccupied with music and jokingly says, "Instead of making as much money as I could, I sidelined as a singer."
Now he finds himself enjoying the hustle. "I busk with my guitar along the 75 (near the freeway) corridor in Richardson and downtown Plano," he says. "I'll play until a security guard moves me, but usually they're pretty nice." He often plays in areas near restaurants, hotel entrances, or Walmarts. "Last week, I played at a park which had 300 high school kids and their parents taking pictures," he says.
The wonderful moments—the ones that remind him why he's doing it—are when people listen and encourage him to "play some more!"
Okley and Leslie sing "I'll Be Seeing You" as a duet:
His favorite song to sing with Leslie is the Kenny Rogers duet "Love the World Away," so that will be coming to a karaoke night soon. But their beautiful duet of "I'll Be Seeing You" is a close second.