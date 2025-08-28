91-year-old couple who met at a senior home prove it's never too late to find love and marry
"He didn't get down on one knee because he might not have been able to get back up!"
At 91 years old, many feel the odds are against them for falling in love with someone brand new—especially once they’ve moved into a senior living facility. And yet…
Sandy and Warren were married for over 50 years. The thing is, not to each other. They each lived full, beautiful lives with their spouses but lost them years ago. Life went on with both of them having fulfilling years brimming with kids, grandkids, friendships, volunteer work, and church. Perhaps they each thought new love, like lightning, couldn't possibly strike in the same place twice.
That is until one day when their eyes locked. They were on the Reserve at North Dallas Senior Living facility van, en route to their respective churches (his, Northpark Presbyterian; hers, Trinity Fellowship). The van driver, Chad, asked if they knew one another, and they didn't. But just like that...they did.
"The very first thing I noticed about him," Sandy shares, "was his head full of white hair. It was beautiful! A little bit later on, I noticed his piercing blue eyes." She laughs and adds, "I'm not sure what he thought about me!"
Warren jumps in as they're on speakerphone. "She just enticed me! Her overall appearance and her hair all nice." Here, Sandy (who is all of us in this moment) eggs him on. "My smile?" And he concurs, "It's terrific and so welcoming. And I thought that was outstanding. So one thing led to another and we seemed to gravitate toward each other."
Warren and Sandy happily post after signing their marriage license. Photo Credit: Mickie McGregor
Two weeks later, on Valentine's Day to be exact, Sandy was having breakfast in the dining hall. Warren asked if he could join her at her table. Sandy beams, "Ever since, we've been an item!"
They were essentially the prom king and queen of the senior home. Their time together began to multiply. They "Netflix and Chill," of course, but they go out, too. Warren was especially excited to take her to a Casa de Vida gathering, which is an Alzheimer's respite program where he volunteers every week through his church.
Each minute spent together was making them more and more certain they'd found their "person." One day, as they were cruising (with Sandy on a walker) down the long hallways that lead to the elevator, Warren had something on his mind. "I don't know what got into me, but I decided I'd been meaning to tell her something. She was getting ready to get on the elevator and I said, 'I think I'm beginning to fall in love with you.' That kind of shocked her!"
Sandy jokes that at the time, she said "Do what?" Because it was the elevator and many others might soon be joining them, she told Warren, "Okay, let's talk about this tomorrow! So we did…and here we are."
Sandy poses for a photo.Cecily Knobler
Next thing they knew, they were ordering wedding bands! Their love is so strong, it kind of blurs the details of the actual proposal. Sandy shares, "We were sitting on the couch and it seemed like we were talking about cuddling and I probably said something to the effect of, 'Well I want more.' There was no big proposal, we just kinda knew we loved each other and wanted to be together and live together. So that's how it kinda happened."
So, he didn't get on bended knee? Sandy laughs, "No, because he might not be able to get back up!"
They will be joined by many of their family members (who Sandy points out "highly approve" of the union) at a private ceremony with Warren's pastor. The celebratory reception at The Reserve will be held soon after, which they love for both sentimental and practical reasons.
"Since most people who live there don't drive," Sandy pointed out, "having it there will enable them to come. But it will also enable me, if I want to come to my apartment and take a rest."
They both agree, holding back joyful tears, that their meeting was divine intervention. Sandy shares, "We know that God has put us together. We're very thankful for that and feel blessed. For whatever time we have left, we want to be together and share our memories and our love."
Sandy and Warren fell in love post 80. Cecily Knobler
"We'd love to be a good example to other couples," Sandy imparts. "And my advice to everyone is—to never, ever give up."