Cat owner put a POV camera on their outdoor cat and it's a delightful 'day in the life'
Seeing the world through a cat's eyes is wild.
Ever wondered what it's like to be a cat, wandering wherever your kitty senses dictate, taking in the sights and sounds of the world from less than a foot off the ground? If so, these viral videos of a cat going about his day can give you a little taste of feline freedom.
The owner of a cat named Snowy put a first-person POV camera on his collar to record footage of Snowy's outdoor adventures. You can follow along as Snowy explores the neighborhood, chases birds, meets other cats, encounters random humans and more.
"Of all the women in the world…" Well, now we all want to know what that woman was talking about. Darn.
Also, did you see how we just climbed a tree? Isn't that something? Snowy's little paws moving along the ground are so darn cute, but his effortlessly navigating the tops of narrow fences is really freaking impressive.
Cats have agility and abilities that humans simply don't, so watching the world through a cat's perspective is wild. For instance, watch Snowy effortlessly jump from ledge to ledge high above the ground in pursuit of a taunting magpie.
Making friends as a cat seems to be a complicated matter. You never know if you're going to get a growl and hiss, a come-hither stare or a casual roll-about from the neighborhood cats.
Nevertheless, Snowy seems quite determined—and quite vocal about it.
Millions of people have watched Snowy the cat's POV videos
Snowy's videos have millions of views as people seem to adore following in the feline's footsteps (literally).
"Nah cos I would quit my job lay in bed all day with snacks and watch cat cam."
"I wanna see everything from a cat pov now idc."
"It's my first time being a cat."
"I can’t believe I just watched bro climb a tree."
"Did anyone else watch this and get jealous they aren't a cat or am I super weird?"
"Ur cat should get paid. He's a reality TV full-time actor"
"This is totally better than ANYTHING on Netflix…."
"Best thing I’ve seen on the internet today. I need to watch every cat pov out there 👀🖤"
"Do I have a cat? No. Do I like cats? No. Did I watch the whole video? Yes."
"I’m jealous of cats they are just born with the best parkour skills."
Should pet cats be let outside?
Some people in the comments complained about cat owners letting their cats roam around outside, while others defended the practice, saying that being outside supports cats' natural instincts.
Those natural instincts are actually part of the reason wildlife advocates advise cat owners to keep them indoors. Domestic cats are considered a non-native predators and they kill billions of birds, small mammals, reptiles, and amphibians each year, according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia. Cats are, unfortunately, incredibly efficient killers. But it's not just their hunting instincts that are the problem; their presence, especially during nesting season, can put stress on wildlife and cause animals to leave their young for unnaturally long periods of time.
Veterinarians also recommend keeping cats indoors for their own safety. As the American Veterinary Medical Association writes, "Free-roaming cats may have a reduced life span and be exposed to injury, suffering, and death from vehicles; attacks from other animals; euthanasia; human cruelty; poisons; traps; and weather extremes," and also, "Free-roaming increases the cat’s exposure to infectious, parasitic, and zoonotic disease."
(Of course, people make different choices with their cats based on different philosophies and circumstances, so we needn't judge anyone harshly. It's just good to have all the information.)
However people feel about outdoor cats, there's no question that seeing the world through Snowy's eyes is pretty darn delightful. Cats are curious creatures, so getting to follow them around from their perspective is really something.
You can follow more of Snowy's adventures on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.