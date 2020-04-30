'The Goonies' cast had an online reunion and it's everything our Gen X hearts could hope for
There are plenty of movies associated with Gen X—thanks, John Hughes—but perhaps none is more definitive than The Goonies. I mean, a group of unsupervised kids exploring dangerous places and constantly arguing with each other while trying to stick it to The Man? What could be more Gen X than that?
(Also, I tried to show it to my Gen Z kids and they hated it. So yeah, totally a generational thing.)
All these years later (holy cow, 35 years?!) the original cast has been brought together by Josh Gad, whose voice you'll recognize as Olaf the snowman in Frozen. And the reunion couldn't be more perfect.
The Goonies Are Back!! | Reunited Apart with Josh Gad youtu.be
If you've wondered what ever happened to Chunk, Brand, Mouth, Data, Mikey, Andy, Stef, and the Fratelli brothers, here they are. Gad brought together everyone via video call—even Steven Spielberg who wrote the story the movie is based on.
It's the reunion we didn't know we needed. Chunk sitting on a throne. Josh Brolin looking like a silver fox. Corey Feldman barely looking like he's aged at all. They share behind the scenes memories. They share little known facts about the movie. The cast even recreates some iconic scenes from the movie.
So fun. So nostalgic. Such a good way to spend 26 minutes of your Gen X-perfected pandemic home time.
