People born between 1970 and '85 are trading Gen X and Millennial labels for 'Gen Goonie'
"Now this is something I’m proud to be a part of!!!!!"
Gen X (born 1965 to 1980) is often referred to as the “forgotten generation” because it is sandwiched between the much larger Baby Boomer and Millennial generations. However, the "forgotten" label carries a special meaning for younger Gen Xers, as they were likely the least parented group of kids in American history. Those born in the 1970s were raised in a time when more households were dual-income and the number of divorced parents was increasing. Many wore keys around their necks and took care of themselves after school.
Younger Gen Xers also grew up when parents were more permissive, allowing them to stay out all day on their bikes. They only knew it was time to come home when the street lights came on. They also grew up in the last analog era without cellphones, and parents had to call around various houses to find out where their kids were. Sure, being a kid in those days was a little risky, but it also fostered a fantastic sense of independence.
This experience isn't completely limited to Gen Xers; some older millennials also experienced this type of freedom. Because kids born between 1970 and 1985 had a very specific experience, some born in this era have taken to calling themselves Generation Goonie, after the 1985 film, “The Goonies” starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Key Huy Quan, and Corey Feldman.
"The Goonies" was a children's movie based on a story by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Chris Columbus (who would go on to direct "Home Alone"), that was directed by Richard Donner ("Superman: The Movie," "Lethal Weapon," "Scrooged").
"Having been fortunate enough to speak to a lot of audiences, I have found that younger generations consider Gen X lucky to have grown up without social media and cellphones,” Chris Clews, a keynote speaker and author of 'The Ultimate Essential Work & Life Lessons from '80s Pop Culture,' told Newsweek. “They often come up to me and express a desire to have grown up in an era where we knew where everyone was based on the bikes in a front yard, rather than location sharing on Snapchat."
What is Gen Goonie?
“The Goonies” is a great example of the kids from this era because they lived a feral existence, traveling long distances on their bikes, had a thirst for adventure, a crude sense of humor, and an independent spirit that meant “never say die.” When their parents were on the verge of losing their homes, they didn’t wait for them to act; they went on a dangerous mission to find pirates’ treasure to prevent the developers from destroying their homes. The Goonies' antics serve as a sharp contrast to today's kids, who seem wrapped in bubble wrap and closely monitored by their parents. It also shows the fun kids can have when they spend time outdoors instead of on screens.
The Generation Goonie trend is taking off on TikTok, where many younger Gen Xers and older millennials proudly embrace the title.
@its_me____stefanie
💯 #genx #millennial #80sbaby #70sbaby #80smovies #80smusic
@amandasessions84
#thegooniesera #thegooniesgeneration #foryoupage #fyp #goodenough #goodenoughcyndilauper #thegoonies #gooniesneversaydie☠️ #gooniesneverdie #1984 #borninthe80s #90skid
@michellemm50
Ok I’m here for this #fyp #foryou #over40 #vibes #zennial #millennial #genx #gooniesmovie
"1981, we had the best childhood out of any generation ever," Bugface wrote.
"Now this is something I’m proud to be a part of!!!!!" Rob wrote.
"Hey you guys.." 77 genx here, Yorkshire, England. We definitely are the only generation of true play outside, tree climbing, bike riding, respectful, no mobile phone, VHS watching kids," 2Dogs wrote.
A 'Goonies' sequel is in the works
The fun discussion around the term "Gen Goonie" shows that the 40-year-old film has staying power. So much that Warner Bros. greenlit a sequel to the film, with Steven Spielberg attached as producer, though no director has been announced. In August, the sequel's writer, Potsy Ponciroli, said the screenplay was nearly done. “I have turned in a first draft, which was very well received, and I’m on a second draft, and I’m about 95% done with that, so we’re moving in the right direction," she said, according to Deadline.
There’s nothing wrong with people who want to embrace the term Gen X. But, 40 years after “The Goonies” came out in theaters, the attitudes and the independence of the kids in the movie—once deemed annoying by many—can be seen as a great example of a time that, sadly, we can never go back to. Humanity has crossed the digital divide and taken some of the adventure out of childhood. “The Goonies” is an excellent example of what we’ve lost, and those who understand the spirit of that era should be proud to embrace the title of “Goonie.”
This article originally appeared in March.