Curvy-and-proud newscaster takes the wildest viewer comments turns them into pure comedy gold

Body-shamers beware: when your target is a newscaster on a popular local news channel, you may get called out. Even worse, the newscaster may not be bothered by your offensive comments and actually find them funny. The case in point is Carissa Codel, 26, a newscaster on Fox 49 “Ozark’s First” in Missouri.
Codel, who is 5’3” and 180 pounds, has a figure that attracts a lot of attention on social media, whether it’s from admirers or trolls who make offensive comments. While some may be upset by that type of attention, Codel finds it funny and even beneficial for her career as a journalist.
Given the intense pressure to amass a large social media following, she thought it would be funny to highlight the comments she receives, like when Jimmy Kimmel has celebrities read mean tweets. While a guest on her mother Codie's podcast, Attention Addiction, Codel shared her thoughts, saying, "Well, people love to hear mean comments." She then realized how funny those comments would be if she read them in her newscaster voice.
Codel’s posts of her reading the comments on air have received millions of views
"Dayuum Gurl, I want you to put a hurtin' on me like you do those midnight snacks."
"She's like the only fat 9 I've ever seen."
"Now that fills a frame."
"Built for breeding."
"You look like you could survive a harsh winter."
"She's thicker than zoo glass."
People message her, assuming that the comments hurt her feelings, but she stresses it's fine: "They don't," she says, as evidenced by the hearty laughs she gives while reading the messages. “It doesn’t affect me at all. I think that they’re hilarious. . . . I don’t put up the extremely mean ones, but I like the insults that are very creative,” she told The New York Post. “My family is very thick-skinned; I’ve never been bothered by a lot of that.”
Codel recently lost weight
The insults are a lot easier to take because of her recent weight loss. “I find it so funny, like, ‘Oh, you think I’m big now, you should have seen me back then,’” she continued.
The comments on her videos are overwhelmingly positive, many from admirers and some from women who find her reaction to the attention empowering. “My daughter is 13 and self-conscious. We watch these, and she seems to be embracing taking comments like you do! Thank you for that!!” one viewer wrote. “Making fun of haters in this way is probably the most badass thing a newscaster could do lol keep ‘em coming,” another added.
It’s wrong to make disparaging comments about other people’s bodies, and Codel’s ability to laugh it off doesn’t mean we should disregard those who are hurt by body-shamers online and in real life. But there is something extraordinary about a young woman taking the negativity she finds online and spinning it into something positive for her career. “I think they see me as a more genuine person,” she told The New York Post about her viewers, “instead of just a reporter.”
