Woman crushed to be born on 'the worst day ever' gets help planning a wonderful birthday
She decided to turn her "horrible" birthday into something special this year.
It 's inarguably terrible when the day that is supposed to be the best one of the year ends up a total disappointment. What’s worse is realizing that next year, and all the years after, may be just as big a letdown. A TikToker who posts videos about her travel adventures shared a video about how she believes she has had one of the worst birthdays, and this year, she wants to make a change.
"I am born on one of, if not the worst, day of the year," she said. "I genuinely believe there are probably only one or two other dates to have a birthday that are worse than mine. My birthday is the third of January." The woman used to enjoy having a birthday right after New Year’s when she was a child because she and her friends had the time off from school. "But as I've got older, I've realized it's just horrible,” she said. She juxtaposed her birthday with her boyfriend's, who was born on August 1st, a great time to have a party or see the world.
Why is it bad to have a January 3rd birthday?
"But for my birthday, nobody wants to do anything. Everyone's going back to work or school the next day," she continued. "Nobody has any money. Everyone's on Dry January, Veganuary, or just simply on a diet. It just means that nobody wants to celebrate with me."
"I just never really seem to have an amazing day," she said before announcing that this year was going to be different. She wants to take a trip to Europe for a few days to make the best of her special day. However, she's not sure where in Europe to go that won’t be too cold or suffer from post-holiday burnout. She was considering Prague in the Czech Republic, but wasn’t entirely sure. So, she asked her fellow TikTokers for some advice.
Prague in the Czech Republicvia Pixabay
Where's a nice place to travel in Europe in January?
“I went to Baden-Baden in Germany two years ago. They have a big Russian population so the Christmas Market goes to their Christmas (January 7th??) Also, you can soak in the baths there,” Calsacienne suggested. “Copenhagen is cold but cosy during winter, all the restaurants have candles and blankets in the evening and lots of things to see and do,” Rosie added.
“Go to Iceland, see the northern lights swim in the blue lagoon, see the black sands beach, it’s beautiful there,” Raabitsarefun21 said. “Prague is always beautiful to visit, an absolutely stunning city! Alternatively, I'd suggest Budapest, also a gem. And, at the start of January, the Christmas decorations are usually still up,” Lexia.Lea added.
A mountian in Iceland.via Pixabay
While it's lamentable that the woman was born on such a terrible day to hang out with friends or get out and see the world, you’ve got to hand it to her for living with a bad situation for years and finally striking out to do something about it. January 3rd may not be the most opportune time to travel around Europe, but it’s much better than hanging around the house and wishing you were born on another day.