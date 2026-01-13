Gen Z shares their most hilarious 'Boomer' opinions, revealing just how much they have in common
"Sometimes the music is TOO LOUD."
Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) is defined by many things: a love of the color yellow, "work minimalism," and the Gen Z stare. Recently, Gen Z has started to gain a reputation for behaving like Baby Boomers (those born from 1946 to 1964) in form and function.
Gen Z and Boomers have become peas in a pod, sharing many similarities. According to research from youth-focused creative agency Adolescent Content, Gen Z reports having values and outlooks similar to Boomers when it comes to marriage, family, homeownership, and more.
In a Reddit discussion, Gen Zers shared their most Boomer opinions. From technology to tipping, here are 21 takes they fully stand by:
"You don't need an Apple watch!" - DawnofMidnight7
"Cars have too many screens and too few buttons and knobs." - User Unknown
"The loss of ownership. Everything's moving to a subscription, lease, or rental model. I fear someday we'll own nothing and you'll subscribe/sign a lease/rent everything." - User Unknown
"You don't need a phone in grade school." - DEA187MDKjr
"I can't stand QR menus." - Prestigious-Ear5001
"Stop giving your kids iPads so young. My mom gave me a ds & a leap pad. DS can still have an addictive quality, but it's not the same level of 'bad' that an iPad has. I got my iPad at 13 after saving for a whole summer as well as birthday/Christmas money from that past year & I still saw things I probably didn't need to see at 13. I truly can see a difference in the emotional regulation of iPad kids vs other kids." - TheNarwhalMom
"'Dumb' TVs need to be made for those who don't want ads and Internet connection, I just want to watch TV 😭." - yerboiboba
"Internet should be on my phone and my computer only. I barely allow my tv to have it. My fridge, my toaster oven, my washer and dryer DO NOT NEED INTERNET CONNECTION." - king-of-new_york
"Not everything needs to be a smart device. Let the fridge be a damn fridge it shouldn't need software updates." - ceejay267
"Disney was better back in our day." - User Unknown
"We really need to let kids be kids. Additionally: work is good, actually. There has never been a point in human history where work has not only not been a necessity of survival but something that human beings have actively sought out as enrichment. When people complain about work, they are more often than not describing issues with work culture under capitalism rather than the concept of work itself. You don't actually hate work. You just want to be treated humanely as a worker." - OhLookItsGeorg3
"It's much more convenient to write stuff down on paper instead of a note app." - Essen_lover
"This generation is way too comfortable putting off things they need to do because they're 'uncomfortable.' Sometimes we have to suck it up and just do what we need to do, even if we don't necessarily want to." - mssleepyhead73
"If the burger is $10+ it comes with fries and a soda fountain cup." - SecretWasianMan
"No I'm not tipping if I see a service charge on the receipt, especially if you didn't tell me up front. I'm especially not tipping more than 10% if you just get a can out of the fridge or throw a bagel in the microwave." - SecretWasianMan
"In store shopping is better than Amazon if management actually gives a sh*t about product knowledge and customer experience." - SecretWasianMan
"Yes, you should get your drivers license even if you don't plan on driving right now. No one has a crystal ball and I haven't met a 25 year old that has their sh*t together but can't take 10 minutes to fill out an online application with the DMV." - SecretWasianMan
"People are way too obsessed with social media." - TheRealLaura789
"I miss the AUX port on my phone :( I don't like AirPods or Bluetooth earbuds, I want the wired ones!" - doguillo77
"I hate when teenagers are being teenagers in public." - Puzzleheaded-Plum192