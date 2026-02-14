Gen Zer tries to dub Gen X 'the worst generation.' A Millennial hilariously shut them down.
"Gen X is Boomers if they knew how to turn a document into a PDF."
It's a tale as old as time: tension caused by generational differences. From Baby Boomers to the up-and-coming Gen Alpha, every generation seems to have a little bit of beef with the others—especially Gen Z.
Gen Z has claimed that Boomers are "angry". And Gen Zers are no longer subscribing to work burnout culture that Millennials did. And now, Gen Z has decided to come for Gen X.
One brave...or naive Gen Zer decided to declare that Gen X is "the worst generation" seemingly unprompted. But a Millennial quickly put them in their place.
@laurahigh5
Do you also like pissing off beelzebub for funzies? #genx #millennial #genz #generations #lol #joke #80s #vhs #movie #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypage
In a stitched video, Millennial Laura High gave a succinct cliff's notes version of why it's best to not speak negative thoughts on Gen X aloud.
"I love Gen X. We all love Gen X...we all love Gen X," she said before bringing the camera close enough to whisper. "Okay here's the thing, you do not seem to understand who Gen X is, okay? Gen X is Boomers if they knew how to turn a document into a PDF, okay. They do not Karen out. They get quiet and they get revenge."
High then shared the secret kept by her generation: "we do not summon the latchkey kids unless it's our literal only last resort." She advised the unknowing Gen Zer to go to the edge of the woods to leave offerings to appease any Gen Xers that would likely be offended by the video.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Gen Z and Millennials respond
Commenters agreed with her sentiment.
"There is a reason millennials leave Gen X alone, and they learned it the hard way. My fellow Gen Z’s will learn soon… very soon," one commenter said..
"Elder Gen Z raised by two Gen X parents. I do NOT back the younger half of Gen Z on this. I’m running into the woods on their behalf and leaving Ferris Bueller for my dad and a DQ blizzard for my mom," another echoed.
"Last thing she will hear from the woods, Red Rover Red Rover, we call Karen Hashtag over," said a third.
"If you've never played Red Rover with Gen Xers, just know you were lucky to have your head still attached to your shoulders after the game was over. There were no tears allowed and no telling your parents, they were gone anyway. In short: Gen Xers are ruthless, and it's best not to cross them. Seriously."
Gen X responds
A happy Gen X couple have patience for younger generations, like Gen Z.Photo credit: Canva
Thankfully, Gen Xers are also open to peace offerings (and humor). Here are a few of their suggestions:
"I will accept ding dongs (in original foil) and a VHS of 'the last star fighter' I will also except a mix tape if it include at mix of metal, new wave, and Yaz."
"We will also accept any of the original Star Wars trilogy, Star Trek 2, Raiders, or Die Hard…though John Hughes films will likely will be the safest choice."
"As an Elder Gen X (1971) I accept offerings of ice cold Boone's Farm and those little chocolate donuts in the plastic sleeve. Laura, you're safe. Gen Z? Run."
"We will also allow The Neverending Story 😂."
Moral of the story: tread lightly Gen Z. Tread very lightly. If you hear someone clinking together empty glass Coke bottles outside your door, do not come out and play. It's a trap.
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.