+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Jodie Sweetin from 'Full House' reveals the touching way that Bob Saget was part of her wedding

John Stamos made it happen.

bob saget, jodie sweetin, full house
via Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

"Full House" stars Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin.

Beloved comedian and TV dad Bob Saget passed away tragically after hitting his head in a hotel room seven months ago and his absence has left a hole in a lot of people’s lives. His death was felt particularly hard by actress Jodie Sweetin, who played his daughter Stephanie on “Full House” in its original ABC run from 1987 to 1995 and reprised the role on “Fuller House” from 2016 to 2020.

She was cast in the role at the age of 5, and after Saget died, she memorialized him on Instagram using her famous catchphrase:

I would always say “you’re the best TV dad ever." And he was.

I’ll miss you, Bob.

I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that.

But you were supposed to be here longer…

How rude.

Before her marriage to Mescal Wasilewski on July 30 in Malibu, California, Sweetin told People that Saget would be dearly missed at her wedding.

"I can think of all of these big life moments when he made a speech," the actress told People. "I think weddings and moments like this, you always think about the people that you really wish could be there, and Bob has been there through so many moments of my life.

"So yeah, he will definitely be missed, and I know he never liked to miss an opportunity to get up with a microphone," she added. Funny enough, Saget was at her wedding, all because of her TV uncle, John Stamos, and his wife Caitlin McHugh.

Sweetin told E! News' “Daily Pop” that when Stamos was leaving the house for her wedding, McHugh handed him a black shirt. After putting it on he realized it was a little big on him and then had a powerful realization.

"He realized it was one of the shirts that Kelly [Rizzo] had given him out of Bob's closet," Sweetin said. "And it was this black button-up that like Bob would always wear. Bob always had a black button-up on."

Kelly Rizzo was Saget’s wife. They were married in 2018.

When Sweetin learned it was Saget’s shirt she was comforted to know that he was “there in his weird little way."

"I hugged John and then, I like kissed the shirt and I was like, 'Bob's here too,'" she said. Then, Stamos told her, "I have to tell you like Bob had to be here. He just had to be here for this."

Sweetin’s genuine affection for Saget and her “Full House” co-stars after all of these years is beautiful given the history that child stars have of being mistreated in Hollywood. They may have played a family on TV but it’s clear that they had a close relationship in real life as well. That’s probably why the show worked so well.

“I remember Bob always being funny and warm and kind to us kids, to everyone,” Sweetin told Today. “He really was like the glue that held us all together, in a lot of ways. He was kind of the head figure of that little family.”

From Your Site Articles
television
Pop Culture

Parents react to video of Britney Spears 'yelling' at her kids and it's a great teaching moment

Can we just admit that parenting is hard for everyone?

Canva

Parents respond to video of Britney Spears.

Parenting is hard for just about everyone. You're completely responsible for a small human that doesn't come with an instruction manual, and it's a case of trying to do the best you can with what you've got. Some people seem to think that celebrities should be infallible, so when Kevin Federline shared a video of Britney Spears being stern with her children there was always going to be negative feedback. But surprisingly, the video has, in fact, stirred up more support for the star and her parenting methods.

Keep ReadingShow less
britney spears
Health

10 former bullies share what inspired them to become kinder

Change is possible.

Canva

Bullying is often modeled by parental behavior.

Bullies are made, not born. Bullying traits might be picked up in a variety of ways, but violence, aggression and cruelty are most certainly learned behaviors during a child’s development.

The book “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Child and Adolescent Psychology,” co-authored by psychiatrist Jack C. Westman M.D. and science writer Victoria Costello, lists five major factors that most often lead to bullying: physical punishment, watching aggressive behavior in adults, violent television, problems with processing emotions and undiagnosed mental illness.

The underlying theme in these causes? A lack of empathy. Bullies are often taught—whether directly or subversively—that dominance and control are more vital than compassion and understanding. This results in pain for not only the intended target, but for the oppressor themselves.

how to stop a bullyHurt people hurt people. Photo by yang miao on Unsplash

But just as it can be learned, bullying can be unlearned—through supportive friendships, trusted role models and maybe even professional help. People are always capable of change when given the necessary tools to do so.

Recently, a Reddit user asked former bullies (and former “mean girls,” for as we all know this is not necessarily a gender-specific phenomenon) to share what “finally brought a change.”

The answers were inspiring. They not only showed that yes, the adage is true, “hurt people hurt people,” but also that powerful transformation can happen simply by taking accountability. Many of these former bullies admitted to growing up in less-than-ideal environments and did not know any other way to cope. But eventually they were given fresh insight, and with that were better able to choose kindness.

The world might seem like a cold and uncaring place at times, but these 10 stories are a beautiful reminder that change is always possible.

Keep ReadingShow less
kids
Pop Culture

'A whole world to love'—little boy has heartwarming response to question about LGBTQ people

Kids understand love so well.

Photo by Anna Kolosyuk on Unsplash

Love is love.

Kids say the darnedest things, sure. But often they say the wisest things too.

Case in point—this viral video.

Hannah Lewis, a 32-year-old mom and LGBTQ advocate who goes by the name “Lesbimum” on TikTok and Instagram, shared a sweet exchange between her and a young boy after he asked if she had a boyfriend.

Their heartwarming conversation received nearly 2 million likes, and it really offers us all a glimpse into what the world can look like through the eyes of pure acceptance.

When approached with the question, Lewis chose to answer him plainly, rather than “hide who I am.”

Keep ReadingShow less
lgbtq
Trending Stories