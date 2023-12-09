Family's hilarious 'Christmas Olympics' is perfect holiday entertainment
This should be every family's new tradition.
For many of us, Christmas is that time of year when we come together with family members (both blood relatives and chosen tribes alike) that we don’t get to see all that often. It’s a time when sweet reunion meets silly merriment, if we’re lucky.
But sometimes, our normal traditions might put us in a rut, or maybe it’s a challenge to get everyone in a completely playful mood.
That’s where the Christmas Olympics come in.
Christmas Olympics are any combination of festive party games involving staples of the season—marshmallows, candy canes, Santa hats, you get the picture.
While it’s not difficult finding different versions of Christmas Olympics online, the Dell family might be the ultimate example of how to do it right.
In a video posted to Instagram by Erica Dell we see the following games:
Snow shovel—where participants use a spatula to scoop marshmallows up and into a bowl…while blindfolded.
Hungry Hungry Reindeer—yup, just like Hungry, Hungry, Hippo. Only this time, the “reindeer” are red solo cups that contestants wear on their hands as they try to snag the most marshmallows. Who knew that marshmallows could be such a versatile game prop?
Santa’s Sack Stack—red solos cups are placed in a line, and gamers have to stack them by blowing up a red balloon inside and moving them hands free. Beware: this one might make you lightheaded.
Candy Cane Fishing— four cups holding what looks like chocolate syrup at the bottom, along with four candy canes each, are placed onto a table. Using a candy cane palace in their mouth as a makeshift fish hook, competitors must fish out as many candy canes as possible. Probably best to wear a ponytail for this one, if you have long hair.
Watch below. There’s no denying each family member is having the time of their life.
Obviously one of the best things about these games is that they are so simple and super affordable. The most someone might spend is..what? Twenty bucks for the red solo cups? Plus people tend to buy a lot of these holiday items anyway, sometimes to a bit of excess, and they would have gone unused. Christmas Olympics are just a win-win for everyone…even those who lose.
And if you're looking for even more inspo, TikTok provides:
Have a holly, jolly, super silly Christmas this year, everyone.