+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

Dad's ingenious Christmas tree trick creates pure magic for his kid

The look on her face says it all.

diy christmas tree, christmas tree pinecone
@nativeamerica_tiktok/TikTok

Creating magic for kids is the best.

There’s nothing quite like creating Christmas magic for kids. Seeing them light up at the mention of Santa, squeal with glee at Elf on a Shelf antics, look with pure awe and wonder at all the sights and sounds of the season…it all helps rekindle that inner child spark that tends to fade as we grow older. It’s one of the many things that makes being a parent so rewarding.

In an effort to create a little extra holiday whimsy for his daughter, a father named Chinook used his natural storytelling skills to make a unique tradition—all involving a pinecone and the magic of the moon.

According to the story Chinook tells his daughter, which he aptly titled “The Moon and its Magic Spell”/ “The Little Pinecone,” the moon transforms a small pinecone into a large Christmas tree overnight, so long as it’s taken care of during the day.

In a video posted to TikTok, we see Chinook’s incredibly adorable daughter, Luna, decorating the pinecone with Christmas lights and placing it in water before heading off to bed.

When Luna wakes up the next morning, seeing her pinecone-turned-Christmas tree, full of twinkling lights and festive decorations, she’s completely mesmerized. All thanks to the efforts of her dad.

Watch:

@nativeamerican_tiktok “ The Moon and its magic spell”( Little Pine Cone ). I am a storyteller and I created this story for my daughter Luna🌜. Enjoy it and if you love my story, please share to support my art 🙏🏻💫 #storyteller #native #fyp #magic #moon #christmas #foryou ♬ suono originale - Chinook

Chinook’s creative tradition left millions of viewers moved—even inspired to take on the tradition themselves.

“In a world where magic is dying, this is everything. To more magic moonlight and pine cones!” one person wrote.

“What a beautiful treasured memory for her to pass on,” echoed another.

Still another person gushed, “Ohhh my goodness. I will now do this with my future children. Go on a walk to get our Christmas tree pinecone.”

Another added how it’s a great way to teach kids “how to care for, love and appreciate nature.”

One viewer noted how the this little story of a magic moon would help Chinnook’s daughter “grow into knowing how magical she is,” since Luna is spanish for “moon.”

Several folks are calling for this wonderful tale to be spun into a children’s book. Which, I mean, can’t you see this book gracing the shelves at Barnes & Noble? I mean c’mon.

Either way, it looks like “The Little Pinecone” is making its way into more people’s traditions, and along with it some childlike wonder.

It’s also a beautiful glimpse into the integral role storytelling plays in Indigenous cultures. Even now, they continue to connect generations, provide valuable lessons, and share a certain kind of wisdom you can’t simply Google. It’s so lovely to see.

From Your Site Articles
parenting
Sponsored

5 ways hydrogen water can transform your wellness routine

Please note: We may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

True

If you're on a quest for wellness, you've likely heard about the latest buzzword in hydration: hydrogen water. It's not just a trend among health enthusiasts; this cutting-edge concept is gaining traction for its remarkable health benefits.

Enter the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition, a frontrunner in this revolutionary movement. The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition takes hydration to a new level, infusing water with hydrogen and promising a plethora of health advantages. It includes everything you need to both drink and breathe molecular hydrogen in one amazing machine.

In the next few paragraphs, we’ll dive into how this innovative, lab-tested, and certified machine is not just quenching thirst but is transforming daily wellness routines as we uncover the unique benefits that set the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition apart in the world of advanced hydration.

1. Enhanced Hydration for Peak Performance

You know staying hydrated is key for feeling your best, but not all water is created equal. The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition is like the superhero of water, taking hydration to a whole new level.

How? Infusing water with hydrogen delivers hydration that's more effective than your standard H2O. This means your body gets more of what it needs to function at its peak, both physically and mentally.

Imagine feeling more alert, energetic, and ready to tackle whatever comes your way – that's the power of enhanced hydration. It's not just about drinking water; it's about drinking water that works harder for you.

So, whether you're crushing it at the gym or powering through a workday, the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition has your back, keeping you hydrated and on top of your game.

2. Superior Purity and Safety

In a world where purity is paramount, the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition stands out with its commitment to delivering water in its purest form. This isn't filtration; it's transformation.

Through a sophisticated process that steers clear of harmful chemicals and metals, this machine ensures every sip you take is clean and safe. It's like having a personal water guardian ensuring that what you drink contributes positively to your health. This commitment to purity means you're not just staying hydrated – you're nurturing your body with water that's as safe as it is rejuvenating. Engineered and hand-built in Japan, it utilizes superior polymer technology and is BPA and BHPF-free. Best of all, no plated/coated metals, chemicals, or lye are used to produce hydrogen.

In the long run, this means fewer health worries and more peace of mind because when it comes to your well-being, the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition doesn’t just meet standards – it sets them.

3. Cutting-Edge Technology for Maximum Health Benefits

Diving into the heart of the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition, we find a treasure trove of technological marvels. The machine boasts the MFPM (Multi-Layer Fibriform Polymer Membrane) Film Technology, a mouthful to say but a breakthrough in producing hydrogen-rich water.

Think of it as the secret sauce that makes this water so potent. Then, there's the NEMCA Effect, a technological gem that amplifies the health benefits of hydrogen water, boosting its antioxidant properties and giving your metabolism a leg-up. It's like a high-tech wellness lab in your kitchen, quietly working to supercharge your water. These aren't just fancy terms; they're the cogs in a machine designed to revolutionize your health, sip by sip.

4. Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective

Embracing the Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition isn't just a win for your health; it's a victory for the planet, too. This machine is a testament to eco-friendliness, reducing waste and environmental impact compared to bottled hydrogen water.

But that's not all. It's also kind to your wallet in the long run. Think about it: investing in the Hydrofix is investing in your health, potentially cutting down future medical costs. Plus, the durability and efficiency of this machine mean you're not just saving money, you're also making a sustainable choice. It's a holistic approach to wellness that takes care of you and Mother Earth – now that's what we call a smart investment!

5. Convenience and Ease of Use

The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition isn't just about advanced hydration and health benefits; it's also a champion of convenience. Designed with user-friendliness, this machine is a breeze to set up and even easier to maintain. It's like having a personal hydration assistant that doesn't take up space or require constant attention.

Versatile enough to fit into any lifestyle, whether you're a busy parent, a fitness enthusiast, or just someone who loves their water extra healthy, the Hydrofix slots into your daily routine without a hitch. It's the kind of convenience that makes healthy choices effortless, proving that taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be complicated.

Learn More

The Lourdes Hydrofix Premium Edition is more than just a hydration solution; it's a wellness revolution. From peak performance to unmatched purity, cutting-edge technology, and ultimate convenience, it's redefining what water can do for you.

Ready to transform your health game? Dive into the Hydrofix experience and see the difference yourself. Click here to visit their website today and get ready to elevate your hydration!

Pop Culture

UPS driver shares his weekly paycheck, and now everyone wants to apply

People are shocked to find out how much delivery drivers make.

@skylerleestutzman/TikTok

People were shocked to find out how much Skyler Stutzman earned as a UPS driver

People are seriously considering switching careers after finding out how much can be made as a UPS delivery driver.

Back in October, Skyler Stutzman, an Oregon-based UPS delivery driver went viral after sharing his weekly pay stub on TikTok.

In the clip, Stutzman showed that for 42 hours of work, and at a pay rate of $44.26 per hour, he earned $2,004 before taxes, and ultimately took home $1,300 after deductions.

This both shocked the nearly 12 million viewers who saw the video…not to mention it stirred their jealousy a bit.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Badge
PMI
PMI
Sponsored

More than a career: How two project managers are driving environmental change

True

Do you ever feel like you could be doing more when it comes to making a positive impact on your community? The messaging around giving back is louder than ever this time of year, and for good reason; It is the season of giving, after all.

If you’ve ever wondered who is responsible for bringing many of the giving-back initiatives to life, it’s probably not who you’d expect. The masterminds behind these types of campaigns are project managers.

Using their talents and skills, often proven by earning certifications from the Project Management Institute (PMI), project managers are driving real change and increasing the success rate on projects that truly improve our world.

To celebrate the work that project managers are doing behind the scenes to make a difference, we spoke with two people doing more than their part to make an impact.

In his current role as a Project Management Professional (PMP)-certified project manager and environmental engineer for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Joshua Williard oversees the cleanup of some of America’s most contaminated and hazardous waste sites.

Courtesy of Joshua Williard

“Recently, I was part of a four-person diving team sent to collect contaminated sediment samples from the bottom of a river in Southeastern Virginia. We wanted to ensure a containment wall was successfully blocking the release of waste into an adjacent river,” Williard says.

Through his work, Josh drives restoration efforts to completion so contaminated land can again be used beneficially, and so future generations will not be at risk of exposure to harmful chemicals.

“I’ve been inspired by the natural world from a young age and always loved being outside. As I gained an understanding about Earth's trajectory, I realized that I wanted to be part of trying to save it and keep it for future generations.

“I learned the importance of using different management styles to address various project challenges. I saw the value in building meaningful relationships with key community members. I came to see that effective project management can make a real difference in getting things done and having on-the-ground impact,” Williard says.

In addition, Monica Chan’s career in project management has enabled her to work at the forefront of conservation efforts with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-US). She most recently has been managing a climate change project, working with a diverse team including scientists, policy experts, data analysts, biologists, communicators, and more. The goal is to leverage grants to protect and restore mangroves, forests, and ecosystems, and drive demand in seaweed farming – all to harness nature's power to address the climate crisis.

Courtesy of Monica Chan

“As the project management lead for WWF-US, I am collaborating across the organization to build a project management framework that adapts to our diverse projects. Given that WWF's overarching objectives center on conserving nature and addressing imminent threats to the diversity of life on Earth, the stakes are exceptionally high in how we approach projects,” says Chan.

“Throughout my journey, I've discovered a deep passion for project management's ability to unite people for shared goals, contributing meaningfully to environmental conservation,” she says.

With skills learned from on-the-job experience and resources from PMI, project managers are the central point of connection for social impact campaigns, driving them forward and solving problems along the way. They are integral to bringing these projects to life, and they find support from their peers in PMI’s community.

PMI has a global network of more than 300 chapters and serves as a community for project managers – at every stage of their career. Members can share knowledge, celebrate impact, and learn together through resources, events, and other programs such as PMI’s Hours for Impact program, which encourages PMI members to volunteer their time to projects directly supporting the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“By tapping into PMI's extensive network and resources, I've expanded my project management knowledge and skills, gaining insights from seasoned professionals in diverse industries, including environmental management. Exposure to different perspectives has kept me informed about industry trends, best practices, and allowed me to tailor my approach to the unique challenges of the non-profit sector,” Chan says.

“Obtaining my PMP certification has been a game-changer, propelling not only my career growth, but also reshaping my approach to daily projects, both personally and professionally,” Chan says. Research from PMI shows that a career in project management means being part of an industry on the rise, as the global economy will need 25 million new project professionals by 2030 and the median salary for project practitioners in the U.S. is $120K.

PMI’s mission is to help professionals build project management skills through online courses, networking, and other learning opportunities, help them prove their proficiency in project management through certifications, and champion the work that project professionals, like Joshua and Monica, do around the world.

For those interested in pursuing a career in project management to help make a difference, PMI’s Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification could be the starting point to help get your foot in the door.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
career

These 3 Families Have Been Changed Forever by Storyworth

Storyworth is a service that turns fleeting family memories into permanent keepsakes.

In every family, there are stories that define and bind us—tales of triumph, of laughter, and of trials overcome. But too often, these stories remain untold, tucked away in the corners of memory.

Enter Storyworth, a remarkable service that brings these narratives to light, one question at a time, week by week. It's more than a memoir service; it's a year-long engagement that prompts your loved ones to share pieces of their lives, transforming fleeting memories into a beautifully bound book—a keepsake that ensures your family's legacy is preserved for generations to come.

HOLIDAY SALE: $10 off now through January 1st

The Storyworth Experience: How It Works

Signing up with Storyworth is like opening a door to the past with a simple click. Subscribe, and every week, Storyworth sends a question to your chosen loved one, nudging them to share stories and thoughts—each a step towards compiling a treasure trove of family memories.

After a year of storytelling, Storyworth weaves these shared moments into a tangible treasure: a beautifully bound book, ensuring that the laughter, lessons, and life's pivotal moments are enshrined not just in heart, but in hand.

Karla W.'s Tale: Lessons from a Mother's Life

Karla W.'s story is stitched together with threads of wisdom from her mother, taught through the lens of a life spanning from the Great Depression to the cultural revolutions of the 60s and 70s.

Each email prompt from Storyworth was a key, unlocking the rich history of a woman who believed "pretty is as pretty does" and that there's no task too small when it comes to easing another's pain—lessons Karla holds dear.

Through Storyworth, her mother's teachings on the humble acts of gardening, the comforts of quilting, and the unwavering support through life's dark moments are now tales bound for eternity, chronicled for future generations to cherish.

Larry D.'s Humor: Learning Through Laughter

Larry D.’s submissions to Storyworth testify to the belief that life’s best lessons often come wrapped in humor. Each prompt evoked a story sprinkled with wit—a reminder of when he learned the hard way that rocking chairs are for sitting, not standing.

From the folly of swinging on merry-go-rounds to the whimsy of believing grandpa's tall tales, Larry's anecdotes reveal a tapestry of a life well-lived and laughed through.

His chucklesome memories, now immortalized in print, underscore the joy of play and its richness to our stories, showing us that sometimes, the best advice comes with a hearty laugh.

Angela K.'s Wisdom: The Gift of Presence

Angela K.’s Storyworth entries are a tender nudge to embrace the present. Her advice to her great-grandchildren, woven through stories collected weekly, is a profound yet simple truth: be fully there for the ones you love.

In today's fast-paced world, her reflections on missed laughs and conversations with her husband are a heartfelt reminder. They echo a universal yearning—to truly connect and live in the now.

Angela's wisdom, captured and bound, becomes a timeless gift to her family, ensuring that her legacy of presence is felt for generations to come.

Tell Your Family’s Story

Gift your family the legacy of memories with Storyworth. Join the family of storytellers and keep the fabric of your heritage rich and vibrant. Subscribe today, and start capturing your history, one story at a time.

And remember, get $10 off now through January 1st with Storyworth's Holiday Sale!

Science

What will Earth look like if all its land ice melts? Here's your answer.

Climate change isn't pretty.

via Business Insider Science/YouTube.

A map of the United States post land-ice melt.


Land ice: We got a lot of it.

Considering the two largest ice sheets on earth — the one on Antarctica and the one on Greenland — extend more than 6 million square miles combined ... yeah, we're talkin' a lot of ice.

But what if it was all just ... gone? Not like gone gone, but melted?

Keep ReadingShow less
climate change
Health

Historians take to Reddit to gloriously dispel the 'boys don't cry myth'

"Masculinity and tears have not always been at odds."

Canva

Time to stop believing this myth once and for all

Who decided "big boys don't cry"?

It's not rare to see powerful and high profile men overcome with emotion at times, but when they do, it's usually met with some form of criticism or seen as a display of weakness. Simply put, in today's world boys and men are simply not expected to display vulnerable emotions like sadness and grief. (But anger is usually A-OK!)

When we think of the founding pillars of "manliness," we think of strength, bravery, and stoicism, and we often assume that it's just always been that way. After all, ancient Greek warriors didn't cry! Medieval knights didn't cry! Men just don't cry! It's, like, biology or something! Right? Right?

Keep ReadingShow less
history
Identity

High school girl’s response to ‘Ugly Girls’ poll inspires positive reaction

This brave high school student stood up to her school’s cyberbullies.

Lynelle Cantwell/Facebook.

Lynelle Cantwell had a response on her own Facebook page.

Lynelle Cantwell is in 12th grade at Holy Trinity High School in Torbay, Newfoundland and Labrador (that's Canada).

On Monday, she found out that she had been featured on another student's anonymous online poll entitled "Ugly Girls in Grade 12," along with several other classmates.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness
Family

Most pregnant women know what they need to bring to the hospital. Doris' list had something extra.

For Doris, the list was very different.

via GQ/YouTube

Doris Alikado talks about her personal experience of maternal health in Tanzania.

True
Stella Artois


Bathrobe. Socks. Insurance card. Snacks.

Sound at all familiar? Maybe, maybe not.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories