Dad's ingenious Christmas tree trick creates pure magic for his kid
The look on her face says it all.
There’s nothing quite like creating Christmas magic for kids. Seeing them light up at the mention of Santa, squeal with glee at Elf on a Shelf antics, look with pure awe and wonder at all the sights and sounds of the season…it all helps rekindle that inner child spark that tends to fade as we grow older. It’s one of the many things that makes being a parent so rewarding.
In an effort to create a little extra holiday whimsy for his daughter, a father named Chinook used his natural storytelling skills to make a unique tradition—all involving a pinecone and the magic of the moon.
According to the story Chinook tells his daughter, which he aptly titled “The Moon and its Magic Spell”/ “The Little Pinecone,” the moon transforms a small pinecone into a large Christmas tree overnight, so long as it’s taken care of during the day.
In a video posted to TikTok, we see Chinook’s incredibly adorable daughter, Luna, decorating the pinecone with Christmas lights and placing it in water before heading off to bed.
When Luna wakes up the next morning, seeing her pinecone-turned-Christmas tree, full of twinkling lights and festive decorations, she’s completely mesmerized. All thanks to the efforts of her dad.
Watch:
@nativeamerican_tiktok “ The Moon and its magic spell”( Little Pine Cone ). I am a storyteller and I created this story for my daughter Luna🌜. Enjoy it and if you love my story, please share to support my art 🙏🏻💫 #storyteller #native #fyp #magic #moon #christmas #foryou ♬ suono originale - Chinook
Chinook’s creative tradition left millions of viewers moved—even inspired to take on the tradition themselves.
“In a world where magic is dying, this is everything. To more magic moonlight and pine cones!” one person wrote.
“What a beautiful treasured memory for her to pass on,” echoed another.
Still another person gushed, “Ohhh my goodness. I will now do this with my future children. Go on a walk to get our Christmas tree pinecone.”
Another added how it’s a great way to teach kids “how to care for, love and appreciate nature.”
One viewer noted how the this little story of a magic moon would help Chinnook’s daughter “grow into knowing how magical she is,” since Luna is spanish for “moon.”
Several folks are calling for this wonderful tale to be spun into a children’s book. Which, I mean, can’t you see this book gracing the shelves at Barnes & Noble? I mean c’mon.
Either way, it looks like “The Little Pinecone” is making its way into more people’s traditions, and along with it some childlike wonder.
It’s also a beautiful glimpse into the integral role storytelling plays in Indigenous cultures. Even now, they continue to connect generations, provide valuable lessons, and share a certain kind of wisdom you can’t simply Google. It’s so lovely to see.