Young couple has second wedding for their '200 grandparents' they met at senior living home
"I need this. Bless this couple and their marriage and their big hearts."
Imagine a 15-year-old girl in high school getting a job serving food at a senior living facility. And just like that, she meets a co-worker, also in high school, who is helping out in the maintenance department. Would you ever believe they'd grow up and soon get married?
Well, that's what happened when Taylor met Jason. These Upstate New York residents were destined to meet at the Baywinde Senior Living Facility, where they not only developed a bond with one another, but became like family to the residents whom they lovingly describe as their "200 grandparents."
In a piece for People Magazine, Ashlyn Robinette writes that Taylor, in the eight years she has been employed at Baywinde, worked her way up from being a server to the dining services director for the entire facility. That makes this place doubly special to her, not just because she rose up in the ranks, but because, well obviously, she met the love of her life.
"The bride explained to the local news outlet that she affectionately calls the residents her '200 grandparents,' and couldn't imagine celebrating her wedding without them. 'I'm excited to celebrate this big chapter of my life with them,' Taylor said on her wedding day."
And so, although they had already had their first ceremony, they decided to have a second celebration at the facility so that their "grandparents" could join.
In the local report on News 8 WROC, she adorably jokes that she's not usually all done up for work, with meticulous hair and makeup. "Being a dining director, I don't look like this most of the time at work. So I think it's gonna throw them off a little bit, seeing me done up!"
The video shows beautiful images of the couple lovingly hugging and smiling tearfully with the senior residents.
Two employees at a senior home meet, fall in love and get married. www.youtube.com, News 8 WROC
The comments on Instagram are so very sweet. One person exclaims, "That’s lovely. That probably meant so much to those older folks. I bet they looked forward to that day for weeks!"
Of the couple themselves, people note that including the seniors is an excellent reflection of their character. "This tells us so much about them!"
The story seemed to bring much-needed joy to the readers. "I need this. Bless this couple and their marriage and their big hearts."
On a different Instagram page reporting the same event, a commenter writes, "How wonderful it must be to get to see someone so genuinely kind and caring in their job. No wonder they fell in love with each other."
They had a few more nods to the "grandparents." "How sweet! I'll bet all those grandparents are invested in their romance, as well."
And ultimately, after many hearts, prayers and few fire emojis, the consensus was that is adorable gesture from the bride and groom must have simply made the days of many of those senior citizens. A commenter perfectly shares, "If you've ever worked with seniors, you get it. This is so beautiful."