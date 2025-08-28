upworthy
Family

Baby name experts predicts that kids born in 2035 will see a return of these 'heritage' names

Gives a whole new meaning to "ice, ice, baby."

baby, baby names, future baby names, 2035, name trends
Photo Credit: Canva

Baby name predictions for 2035.

A baby name expert has revved up her time machine and gone a whole decade into the future. What she found is genuinely wild - okay, if not wild, at least pretty fun! Sophie Kihm, an editor for nameberry.com, has compiled a list using a "proprietary formula to find upcoming trends she predicts will be next decade's popular child names.

In a New York Post article, they reveal Kihm's thoughts: "Millennial names and Gen X names are unfashionable right now. Ashley, Heather, Megan, Ellen - names that were popular with this generation of moms. For boys, Clayton, Justin, Preston and Danny feel a bit older."

However, as time marches on, she claims "Fia" is a name to look out for. "We're seeing that as a rising trend around the world that parents are more interested in going back to heritage." She also lists Yuna and Laith as "very hands-on name(s)."

@nameberry.com

Replying to @youwontfindmenowhahaha These names aren’t in the Top 1000 yet, but expect to see them on the charts in 2035! #nameberry #babynames #nameinspiration #girlnames #boynames #nametok #babynameideas #babynameslist #babynametrends #popularbabynames #popularnames #uniquenames #uniquegirlnames #uniqueboynames #rarebabynames #rarenames #greenscreen #substack

Other predictions for the next decade? "Icelynn is going to be a fast riser. Ice has become a cool syllable."

For boys, she says that although "it feels really extreme, Chozen (yes with a Z) was a fast-growing name in the US last year because of the pop culture anime character."

She also predicts the popularity of bird names, with Pipit being one. "I think it's really cute. P's have a lot of energy and it combines that energy with a bird name."

While listing many more names, she notes "names go in roughly 100-year cycles. Once a generation with a certain name dies, it starts to be used again." As for 2035, she predicts for girls, "Areli, Arden, Vida, Poetry, Viola and Ripley" will be a handful of people we meet. For boys, "Tiago, Townes, Woods, Casper, Kit, Booker, and Cosmo" to name a few.

Casper, baby names, Casper the friendly ghost, future Casper the friendly ghost takes a stroll. Giphy

Though, her list reveals "classic" names, Charlotte and Oliver, as the number one spots on the 2035 lists.

Redditors have their own predictions as well. On the subreddit r/namenerds, the OP asks, "What names do you think will be trendy that are not currently on our radar? I think the trend will continue towards more formal, unusual names. I think 'Townes' or 'Collins' are popping up more, and I wonder what other names seem 'edgy' now but will be common in 2034?" (They used 2034 as the set date, because this was posted in 2024.)

They add, "If I was trying to best describe my vibe on 2034, I think it will trend towards old-money cool being common (like our modern 'Emma’s' and 'Liam'). Not in a bad way, but I could see there being multiple Sinclair’s in a class, for example."

This person echoes some of the names on Kihm's list, though the post was written before the nameberry predictions. "Simple multicultural names: Tala, Kai, Yuna, Dara."

One person added the idea that names are cyclical, though suggested they reappear every decade or two. "I think maybe 10 (more like 20) years from now 80s/90s names will rise in popularity again. Gen Z is heavily influenced by the early 00s. I see names like Lauren, Brooke, Jenna, Jamie, Erin, Nicole and Allison rising in popularity again." They edited to add "Lindsay, Britney and Paris too… although these names have felt a bit off-limits since they are so associated with certain celebs."

Britney Spears, Britney, popular names, future trends Britney Spears gives a strange look. Giphy

In the same realm, this person posits, "With names like Hazel, Evelyn and Theodore coming back around now, I'm thinking names like Nancy, Diane, Keith and Mark coming back in 10 years along with more made-up names." (Note: aren't ALL names "made up?")

Lastly, this person jokes, "I'm waiting for the Karen revival," followed by, "That will be NEXT century."

Kids

A new list of Gen Beta names are suddenly taking off and they might just be the most iconic yet

Get ready to meet a lot of "Chosens."

Photo by Howard R Wheeler on Unsplash

A young child wearing a cowboy hat and scarf.

We knew this time would come. The time when baby names would be off-the-charts cool and brilliantly unique. Sure, this might be said of every generation, but this time, it's really true. And it's awesome.

Of course, Gen Beta babies have already been born. That generational clock reset on January 1st, 2025. So, any child born on or after that date until 2039 is full Beta all the way. Millennials and Gen Z-ers have gotten off to a fun start on naming the newest generation, and their inspiration is unlike anything most of us have seen before.

babies, names, Raising Arizona, trends, children, beta A scene from the film Raising Arizona. Giphy 20th Century Fox

On ABC News, writer Bethany Braun-Silva notes, "Popular baby names today are a mosaic of smaller, hyper-localized trends rather than a set of universal favorites." She cites editor-in-chief of Nameberry, Sophie Kihm, who claims, "Names are deeply tied to identity. The most important thing is choosing a name that feels meaningful to you."

Braun-Silva shares, "Current trends include neo-cowboy names (like Rhodes and Dutton), adult-sounding names such as Lionel or Georgina—girl names for boys like June or Willow, and 'atmospheric' names like Clover or Solana."

But what's most exciting is what's on the horizon ("Horizon" being one of the names you might actually see soon.) As Gen Alpha ages, they'll be naming the new gen in as early as a few years. It's expected that they (along with current new parents) are taking inspiration from more localized, niche identities. Think Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Indian influences, Braun-Silva suggests.

Also, names based on video games and hobbies are coming quickly. (I really hope that means "Grand Theft Auto" and "Pickleball" will be the most popular names in nursey schools soon.) It's also reported that "Among the names expected to rise in popularity for girls are Scottie, Elowyn, Lenora, and Murphy, while for boys, names like Matheo, Elio, Chosen, and Caspian are predicted to trend."

video games, grand theft auto, baby names, babies, trends A clip from the video game Grand Theft Auto Giphy GTA

According to author Delilah Gray for a piece on Yahoo! Life, bird names are about to take flight. (Sorry.) She writes, "You may be like, 'Bird names? Seriously?' But hear us out: there are so many bird baby names, and they’re all so unique and beautiful." She cites Baby Center, who report that Robin, Cardinal, Mavis, Raven, Dove, and Callum are definitely becoming popular for our little Gen Beta friends.

bird, dove, babies, trends, names A white dove flying during daytime. Photo by Shubhankar Bhowmick on Unsplash

Furthermore, Baby Center claims that new parents are naming babies after traits they wish for them. "For boys, Wisdom is up 868 spots to No. 1,340, Loyal (up 225 spots to No. 829), Sincere (up 160 spots to No. 534), and Knowledge (up 83 spots to No. 1,054) are also climbing the baby name ranks."

For girls, trends include "Praise, which has risen 489 spots to No. 1,156; Divine, which has risen 145 spots to No. 1,175; Adore, which at No. 1,365 is up 106 spots; Queen, which is up 75 spots to No. 940; Miracle, which is up 69 spots to No. 181; and Hope, which at No. 217 has risen 40 spots."

sharks, Jaws, movies, baby names, trends A scary scene from the film Jaws. Giphy Shark Week GIF, Universal Pictures

Lastly, expect to meet more babies named after movies. Baby Center notes, "The name Anora has jumped up 1,105 spots for girls so far this year, ranking No. 2,291." Not to mention a rise in popularity for recent Oscar winners, like Kieran, Cynthia and Adrian. It's all an exciting trend and could lead to that exciting day when we meet babies named "Jaws" or "Scream Three." Here's hoping!

From Your Site Articles
baby names
KidsFamily
