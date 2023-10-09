Communication coach can determine your personality using just 4 pieces of paper
Graph paper? Blank white paper? Lined paper? Coloring book? They all mean something.
Communication Coach Zac Broomfield, or @l4coach on TikTok, has shared a fun test test that he says can provide valuable insights into someone’s personality. Zac is a professional family communication expert at Level 4 Coaching.
“There’s a question I ask my clients about which piece of paper you would prefer,” Zac begins the video. “While this isn’t a scientific assessment, I have found that there are some common traits amongst folks that pick a certain type of paper.”
To begin the assessment, Coach Zac asks his clients to choose from four types of paper: lined paper, blank printer paper, a page from a coloring book, and graph paper. He then provides a detailed personality profile based on their paper preference.
Here’s Zac’s breakdown of the different choices:
Coloring book page
Zac says that coloring book people are creative, open-minded and nurturing but are looking “for folks to create a structure for them.” He adds that people with this preference often work with children or in healthcare.
Graph paper
“They prefer to create a structure for themselves,” he says. These people are logical, analytical and love organization. These are your engineers, mathematicians and architects.
Lined paper
These people are orderly, disciplined, responsible, and tend to be reflective and thoughtful. These people are planners, journalers, readers and writers.
Blank computer paper
“These are independent, self-reliant people,” he says, adding they “can be a little bit controlling.” These folks tend to be out-of-the-box thinkers and are often innovators or entrepreneurs.
Zac ends the video by noting that the test isn't "absolute" but that it's a "fun question to ask," and it gives you a "little bit of insight."