It's here: A website that uses an algorithm to match you with the perfect dog for your personality
Not sure what kind of dog is perfect for you? This website kinda is.
PawsLikeMe might know you better than you know yourself.
Because PawsLikeMe knows about your dreams.
Your DOG dreams, that is.
How? A dog-human personality quiz!
A sophisticated one, too! From their website:
"The personality assessment is based on 4 core personality traits that influence the human-canine bond; energy, focus, confidence, and independence."
It also takes into account environmental factors and other special circumstances as well.
It's not uncommon for dogs that are adopted to be returned because they just aren't compatible with their owner's life.
PawsLikeMe aims to stop dog-owner mismatch by playing dog matchmaker! Its goal is to help people find the right dog for them.
Need a dog that's friendly with kids but loves learning tricks and is also house-trained? DONE. Have other specific requirements? DONE!
Ya got options.
When you go on the website, you can opt to just answer the four most important questions in a dog owner's life:
1. What's your energy level?
2. What kind of parties do you like?
3. What kind of dog personality do you want?
4. What is your personality like?
After those four questions, you can begin searching for a doggie match.
Or you can opt for the full questionnaire (you should) ... and basically feel very, VERY understood.
I took the full PawsLikeMe quiz, and when I saw the results I was kindof taken aback:
PawsLikeMe GETS ME!
Then I was the whisked away to dogs who are just ready to love me.
Listen. My apartment in NYC doesn't allow dogs. But if it did? I'd be 91% ready to adopt Carli. She's perfect, and I love her. CUE ADELE and her songs of lost opportunities to love!
With all the 80 gajillion personality quizzes out there in the world, this one is hands down THE BEST.
Take it for yourself! You won't regret it.
This article originally appeared on 11.06.15
- Vet tech posts a hilarious, impassioned plea for people to stop ... ›
- A dog explains why Phoenix's pet store law is such a big win for ... ›
- Research shows you should pet you dog before leaving the house ... ›
- Coach Zac's paper personality test - Upworthy ›
- Woman makes photo album of her golden retriever - Upworthy ›
- Pillow hugger or stool rester? What your couch sitting style reveals about your personality - Upworthy ›