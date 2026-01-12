Guy 'translates' Gen Z slang for older generations and people are absolutely loving it
New slang can sometimes sound like an entirely new language. In that case, having a translator can be helpful. Content creator Blue Franklin has bravely stepped up to provide this service, "translating" common words and phrases so that virtually any generation can understand what's being said.
In the video below, you'll see what we mean. Franklin takes a Gen Z word (such as "Ohio") and then provides the Millennial and Gen X equivalents: "weird" and "bogus," respectively.
It's surprisingly satisfying to have mind-boggling terms suddenly make sense (so that's what "skibidi" means) and to realize when you actually prefer the slang of other generations (legend > GOAT, sorry not sorry).
Here are the translations Franklin came up with:
|Gen Z
|Millennial
|Gen X
|Touch grass
|Go outside
|Get a grip
|Ohio
|Weird
|Bogus
|Skibidi
|Random
|Off the wall
|Rizz
|Swag
|Game
|Rizzler
|Player
|Mac Daddy
|No cap
|No lie
|For real
|Sus
|Shady
|Sketchy
|Gyatt
|Dumptruck
|Booty
|Caught in 4K
|Exposed
|Busted
|Meatriding
|Simping
|Brown-nosing
|Pressed
|Butt-hurt
|Bent out of shape
|IYKYK
|You had to be there
|Inside joke
|Core
|Aesthetic
|Style
|Bussin'
|Bomb
|Dope
|Bet
|Aight
|Word
|Yeet!
|FTW!
|Booyah!
|Looksmaxxing
|Glow-up
|Makeover
|Bruh
|Bro
|Dude
|GOAT
|Icon
|Legend
|Big yikes
|Awkward
|Ouch
Sure, there were some remarks about the accuracy of these, but it's important to remember that cultural shifts happen faster than an entire generation. That's why different eras within each generation may gravitate toward different words. It's also very possible for a slang word to originate in one era but become more commonly associated with a different one, like "bet," which was recycled from Gen X.
Regardless, the video was clearly for lighthearted entertainment purposes. And yet, one person nevertheless commented, "You're working hard to bring real peace among the generations."
Franklin has even more translations where that came from, and he often includes more generations than just Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X. In the video below, he really spans timelines, going all the way from the Founding Fathers' era to Gen Alpha.
Leaving no stone unturned, Franklin has even decoded how each generation uses emojis.
Okay, this one has nothing to do with generational comparisons, but it's honestly the most informative one of the whole bunch. I can't believe I've lived all these years and never thought to use "😎🤏 😳🕶️🤏" for "excuse me?!" before. I most certainly will be remedying that immediately.
In case you were wondering, Franklin has already gotten a head start by translating Gen Beta slang, aka baby speak.
Whether or not you are 100% onboard with the accuracy, this is still a super fun way to see how, despite our differences in delivery, we're all really just saying the same thing. And that's pretty rad… or lit… or bussin' — whatever floats your boat.