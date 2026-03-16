Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

‘Are you serious?’ Man tries on women’s jeans to see if the pockets are ‘really that bad’

Spoiler: Yup. They are.

By

Annie Reneau

By

Upworthy Staff

men's jeans, women's jeans, women's fashions, no pockets, fashion
Men's jeans and women's jeans have very different pockets. Photo credit: Canva

It’s hard to say what makes every woman happy or what every woman wants, and as a woman myself, I’m not a fan of sweeping generalizations based on gender. However, there are certain elements of walking through the world as a woman that are fairly universal, which makes me feel confident in saying this:

If you ever want to see pure, spontaneous joy, watch a woman put on a dress and suddenly realize it has pockets!

fashion, clothing, women, pockets, dress with pockets
Happy Fashion GIF by Rosanna Pansino Giphy

Women’s clothes are notorious for having either no pockets (most dresses) or pockets that are barely usable (most jeans and dress pants). And this isn’t just a perception—a 2018 study by The Pudding found that, on average, the front pockets on women’s jeans are 48% shorter and 6.5% narrower than they are on men’s jeans. I have pants in my wardrobe that look like they have both front and back pockets, but they don’t; where the pocket opening would be is sewn shut. Faux pockets may sound dumb—because they are—but they’re not uncommon. And some pockets are so small you can’t even fit a ChapStick into them.

To test whether women’s pockets really are as bad as they (we) say they are, popular vlogger Nick Wilkins tried on a pair of women’s jeans. The fit was great and they looked fine. But the moment he held up the items he usually puts in his own pockets, women collectively let out a loud “HA!” Sure enough, when he tried to put his phone and wallet in the pockets, his reaction reflected what women have said countless times ourselves: “Are you serious? That’s all it does?”

@n1ckwilkins

♬ original sound – Nick Wilkins

Yep, that’s really all they do, and yes, they really are that bad.

“Now I know why you guys wear purses,” Wilkins said before having an epiphany. “You guys don’t have pockets with dresses, too!”

Exactly. Hence the “It has pockets!” elation described above.

“Um, people who make women pants,” Wilkins said, “let’s start putting some depth in there, why don’t we.”

Seriously, though, why don’t we? What’s up with women’s clothing and the dearth of pockets?

@technically.a.tech

Why are our pockets so shallow?! #pockets #pantspockets #womeninstem #womenonconstruction #womenintrades #giveuspockets #workwear #womensworkwear #ppe ♬ original sound – Constanza

As it turns out, the history of women’s clothing and pockets goes way back, and, of course, there have been various trends and shifts over time. Some people have posited that companies don’t put usable pockets into women’s clothing so that they can sell more purses and handbags. However, according to a deep dive in FASHION Magazine, that’s not quite the whole story. Believe it or not, we’re still living with leftover, outdated notions of men being active and women being passive, with men’s clothing needing to be functional and women’s clothing desiring form over function.

“Essentially: Men are required to act and therefore need practical clothing,” writes Annika Lautens. Women are expected to simply appear and be watched—their beauty prioritized above all else. And these outdated gender ideals are still being sewn directly into our clothing.”

The irony, of course, is that women tend to carry more things than men. Sure, sometimes that necessitates a purse, but sometimes you don’t want to carry something extra. Pockets are nice. They’re convenient, helpful, and functional. We want them. We need them. What in the name of patriarchy is the problem here?

@ericdalessandro

#GiveWomenPockets #fyp #fy #foryoupage #foryou ♬ original sound – Eric D’Alessandro

It can’t be that hard to make normal pants for women with decent pockets. Jeans with decent pockets. Dress pants with decent pockets. And yes, dresses with pockets, too. We are seeing more independent and female-led clothing makers providing pockets, and clearly the awareness about it is finally kicking in pretty universally. But as most women can attest, it remains an issue.

Maybe women would simply be too powerful if we all had pockets. Maybe this will be our ultimate last stand. Pockets or bust, ladies. Pockets or bust.

This article originally appeared [time-difference] ago. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

  • ‘Coming out’ as agnostic to my mom in the Bible Belt was painful. It was also empowering.
    "Coming out" as atheist or agnostic can be a complicated situation. Photo credit: Canva, SHOTPRIME (left, cropped) / Pressmaster (right, cropped)
    ,

    ‘Coming out’ as agnostic to my mom in the Bible Belt was painful. It was also empowering.

    I’m proud that I didn’t keep hiding that part of myself. And, frankly, I feel lucky that I didn’t have to.

    Ryan Reed

    Growing up in the Bible Belt, almost everyone I knew was Christian—it was just part of the culture. Even if people never mentioned religion in casual conversation, there seemed to be an expectation that they’d show up in the pews, beaming brightly in their Sunday best. I was already kind of a spiritual outsider in my small town, attending the only Catholic Church around. But I really felt out of place on a deeper level—I was very confused about my faith, including whether I had one at all.

    Somewhere around middle school, I remember asking questions to adults about the Bible, trying to drill down on things that puzzled me. In high school, I spent hours reading articles about other religions and belief systems. I found myself distracted, even disinterested, in the sermons. I begged my parents to let me sleep in on Sunday mornings. But any time I started to truly question, I felt a zap of guilt—one that I kept secret for years. I’d experience periodic flutters of rejuvenation, mostly because I wanted to fit in. (In one case, during college, I had a crush on a deeply religious girl and thought, “Maybe this life path makes the most sense.”)

    “Coming out” as agnostic or atheist

    When I met my future wife, who was confident in her atheism, I discovered I wasn’t alone in my lack of belief. Then came a less pleasant thought: “I have to tell my parents now.” It was a painful conversation that happened almost by accident, during an afternoon walk with my mom. She casually asked about my then-girlfriend’s religion, and I told her the truth: She didn’t have one—and, frankly, neither did I. There were insults and tears and awkward silences, and I wasn’t prepared to process it. But I also know, looking back, that my mom probably wasn’t either—even if I struggled to understand it, I know this wasn’t the image of her adult son that she’d always pictured. (Not having kids probably didn’t help either. Sorry, mom!) But these days, most of that tension has softened, and I feel self-actualized in a way I didn’t as an angsty college kid. Plus, I still have plenty of close religious friends! (Acceptance, ultimately, is a two-way street, and we don’t have to agree on everything.)

    Looking back, though, I realize that “coming out” as agnostic (my preferred label, if forced to choose one) was a big deal, and I wish I had a do-over to consider the moment more consciously. It’s a tricky and complex road for anyone to navigate, especially if you want the recipient of this news to remain a part of your life. There are numerous factors to consider: the region, the particular faith, the broader cultural tolerance of non-religious beliefs, even the time period. (For example, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center report, “31% of U.S. adults said religion was gaining influence in American life,” marking the highest figure they’d seen in 15 years.) This isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation—everyone should approach their own tactfully, weigh the pros and cons, and potentially even consult with a professional. (Also, no one’s suggesting anyone should abandon their faith. Life is a journey, and beliefs can evolve.) Still, it’s interesting to read about other people’s experiences.

    One Redditor shared theirs in a thread titled “Coming out as an atheist!! what’s your story?” They wrote about telling their family at age 17, noting, “Most of them were supportive, but some said that this was a phase. I truly feel privileged to have a supportive family who did not let their beliefs affect mine.” One commenter shared that it was “more difficult coming out to friends and classmates,” given that they live in a predominantly Christian area. They wrote, “A lot of the time people thought I was crazy or started hating my mom for ‘leading [me] down the wrong path,’” but they wound up making new friends. Some people recalled having serious conversations, while others said that took a more casual approach: “In a nutshell? ‘Dad, I’m an atheist,’” one user wrote. “‘Yeah, that doesn’t make you transparent—step aside, I wanna see the game.’”

    “Every family”—and situation—is different

    If you look through enough responses, age emerges as a common theme. It’s likely way different having this conversation with your parents at 15, when you’re still living under the same roof, than as a financially independent adult. In the /exmormon subreddit, one user recalled their spouse having a relatively informal chat with his parents, mentioning that he “was taking a break.” But the Redditor also, crucially, emphasized that “every family is different.” Others in the thread stressed the importance of compassion and clear communication. In an /atheist thread, one ex-Muslim, then 32, wrote, “I don’t recommend telling your mom anything until you get a job and start being independent.” Again, there is no one universal method for taking this step, if you even decide to take it at all.

    In a 2015 study for the journal Secularism & Nonreligion, researchers studied the reactions of families when a member “comes out” as atheist, reporting the experiences of 80 people. They noted, broadly, that “atheists are often subjected to statements and behaviors that are unsupportive of familial relationships,” but they also aimed to determine which of three characteristics—”cohesion, adaptability, and communication”—was most crucial. While noting that each is important, they found that “kind and respectful communication seems to facilitate movement within the healthier realms of the cohesion and adaptability spectrums.” They also added, “[C]ommunication is often the element that individuals seem to be most aware of and most able to control. This is prescriptively important because it implies that, even when families have a pattern of rigidity or disengagement, being intentional about how one communicates can potentially soften the impact of disclosure.”

    Eight years later, researchers for the journal Social Forces examined atheists’ “perceptions of hostility toward their identities and whether they conceal those identities.” They wrote, “Looking first at the results for perceived hostility toward individuals’ atheist identity, we do not find any statistically significant differences across racial or ethnic groups relative to atheists who identify as white.” Additionally, they did “find some evidence that women might report greater perception of stigma related to their atheist identity relative to men, although this difference is of borderline statistical significance.”

    Despite my mild regrets, when I reflect back on that conversation with my mom, I ultimately feel proud that I didn’t hide part of myself—and, frankly, lucky that I didn’t have to.

    Keep Reading →
  • People shared their experiences encountering insanely rich kids for the first time
    Are they out of touch with reality or just living in a different one?Photo credit: avia rkoi / Instagram
    , ,

    People shared their experiences encountering insanely rich kids for the first time

    “Her parents used to call her and check on her because she ‘wasn’t spending enough money.'”

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    Most people grow up going to schools where people are of a similar social status. Lower-income people tend to grow up with people in the same situation and affluent people usually grow up around people who are rich as well. But things can change dramatically in college. People who are from completely different sides of the socioeconomic spectrum attend class together and sometimes wind up sharing the same dorm room.

    One student can be there on a scholarship and have a part-time job to make ends meet. The other may be on a massive allowance from their parents who pay full tuition without batting an eye. What exacerbates the issue is that many people go through college dirt poor. If they have a job, it’s often low-paying, they can’t work many hours and they aren’t old enough to have accumulated any wealth. According to the Lumina Foundation, a nonprofit based in Indianapolis dedicated to providing “opportunities for learning beyond high school” for all, 47% of today’s college students don’t have or rely on parental support, and of those students, one in four live below the poverty line.

    The differences are stark. So stark that seeing one of your peers wasting other people’s hard-earned money can be downright stupefying. It can also seem highly immoral for some to have so much and not appreciate it when others are struggling to get by.

    College is also a time when people begin to learn about income inequality and why it exists.

    college students, income, inequality, socioeconomic status, rich
    Income inequality becomes more obvious in college. Image via Canva.

    In the summer of 2020, freelance journalist Jake Bittle started a fun conversation on Twitter where people shared stories of some of the insanely rich kids they knew in college. Many of the responses came from people who went to the University of Chicago.

    Bittle’s story started with seeing a girl open her laptop to reveal a ton of money in her bank account while they were taking a class on Marxism. The tweet inspired people to share stories of the insanely rich kids they met in college and how some of them were terribly wasteful with their money.

    (Jake has since deleted his original tweet.)


    shock, rich kids, college, students, socioeconomic spectrum
    Donald Glover Reaction GIF Giphy


    facepalm, insanely rich kids, rich, college students
    Judge Judy No GIF by Agent M Loves Gifs Giphy


    One thing really becomes apparent when reading all of these Tweets: the severe lack of financial literacy among the college students in these anecdotes. According to EBSCO, over 40% of college students are “still not equipped with adequate financial literacy knowledge and skills.” This also touches on the correlation between student debt and financial literacy. A 2024 study from Auburn University published by the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) notes that students with more than $100,000 in student debt especially lack “adequate financial understanding,” exacerbating the student debt crisis.

    student debt, student, finances, financial literary, rich, poor
    The student debt crisis affects millions.

    No matter what side of the socioeconomic spectrum these students hail from, it’s well known that schools do not take the time to educate students on real-life skills like taxes, banking, budgeting, etc. before they head out into the world. Even if a student’s affluent family hasn’t wised them up to how money works in the real world, imagine how much better off everyone would be if we were required to take financial literacy courses before we hit adulthood?

    This article originally appeared five years ago.

    Keep Reading →
  • Cardiff man helps homeless women after they were refused water at McDonald’s
    Jonathon Pengelly and Polly.Photo credit: via Mike Mozart/Flickr and Jonathon Pengelly/Facebook
    ,

    Cardiff man helps homeless women after they were refused water at McDonald’s

    “I’m no saint, but this small act of kindness cost me about £20.”

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    It goes without saying that water is a basic human right that should never be denied to anyone. So, when a homeless woman named Polly in Cardiff, Wales, was refused a drink at her local McDonald’s in 2018, a good Samaritan wouldn’t stand for it.

    Jonathon Pengelly couldn’t believe his eyes when the cashier told the woman no. “I don’t know what was going through their minds but a lady, clearly homeless was asking for a basic human right; and for a multi-billion pound company, for them to say no is disgusting!” Pengelly wrote on Facebook.

    Pengelly was behind the woman in line, so he offered to buy her and her friend something to eat and was shocked at Polly’s response.

    “She asked for a single cheeseburger and that was it,” Pengelly said. “We bought as much as we could carry so I knew she wasn’t going to be hungry.” He then sat and ate with them and was blown away by their positive attitudes. So he brought them back to his house, where they showered and brushed their teeth. While they cleaned up, Pengelly prepared some food to tide the women over for a few days.

    Pengelly posted about the evening’s events on Facebook to raise awareness about the problem of homelessness in the U.K. “I’m no saint, but this small act of kindness cost me about £20,” he wrote. “I know 90% of people reading this will earn about 10 times that a day…If you see someone on the streets, don’t look down on them like they’re nothing. You don’t know what they’ve been though! Spare a little thought!”

    Pengelly’s experience didn’t just open up his eyes to a real problem—he made a friend as well. “Me and Polly have chatted on the phone and I’ve promised her that she will never go hungry or cold again!” he said.

    Here’s Pengelly’s full post:

    “Well, my night took an unexpected turn! So I finished my night out, ended up in the dreaded McDonald’s queue. I couldn’t help but notice the lady in front me, all she asked for was a cup of hot water.

    The member of staff told her no. I don’t know what was going through their mind but a lady, clearly homeless was asking for a basic human right; and for a multi billion pound company, for them to say no is disgusting!

    My heart was shattered! So I spoke to her and told her to order what she wanted, expecting her to order everything. I was so shocked. She asked for a single cheese burger and that was it. We bought as much as we could carry so I knew she wasn’t going to be hungry.

    I couldn’t just leave this lady go, she was so warming and so lovely. So I sat with her, on the cold hard floor, in the middle of winter and you know what I did? I cried my eyes out.

    You know if people of Cardiff walked passed them and didn’t do anything because, financially, they weren’t in the position, I would understand. But people walked passed and laughed at them. I don’t care who you are, If this was you; and you’re reading this I hate you!

    When I got to speak to them I was genuinely shocked at their story and how educated they were! So full of life and enthusiasm and they literally have nothing!

    I invited polly and her mate back to my house and we all cooked enough food to feed them and their friends for the next few nights. We boxed them up and packed them in their bags.

    Polly and her mate have had showers, brushed their teeth and they both said they have ever felt so appreciated in their life.
    I’m no saint, but this small act of kindness cost me about £20. I know 90% of people reading this will earn about 10 times that a day.

    It costs nothing to be kind, and I genuinely hope people share this to raise awareness of homelessness throughout the UK!
    Me and polly have chatted on the phone and I’ve promised her that she will never go hungry or cold again! I’ve given her blankets, pillows and a backpack full of food.

    If you see someone on the streets, don’t look down on them like they’re nothing. You don’t know what they’ve been though! spare a little thought!

    I don’t care if I look like shit cause I’m crying!

    Polly, you’ve changed me!”


    This article originally appeared seven years ago.


    Keep Reading →
  • Musician son adds real trombone sound effects to his mom’s daily life and it’s hilarious
    Peet Montzingo following his mom around with a trombone is delightful family entertainment.Photo credit: Peet Montzingo/YouTube
    , ,

    Musician son adds real trombone sound effects to his mom’s daily life and it’s hilarious

    Pete Montzingo has gained a huge following joyfully advocating for his unique family.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    Peet Montzingo and his mom have the most delightful relationship, as evidenced by their joint videos on Montzingo’s social media platforms. And one viral video sums up the sort of fun Montzingo and his unique family engage in.

    The video is a compilation of clips of Montzingo following his mom around with a trombone, making silly sound effects as she goes about doing chores and normal daily life things. It’s simple and silly, which is what makes it so wholesome. People can’t get enough of their gentle bantering.

    Watch:

    The impromptu Star Wars duel is the best, isn’t it?

    Montzingo has millions of followers on YouTube and TikTok, where he regularly shares videos about life in his family. At 6 foot 1 inch tall, Montzingo stands out—literally—from his parents and siblings.

    As his mini bio from IMDB reads:

    “Peet is from Seattle, Washington. He is the only average height member of his family (his mom, dad, brother and sister are little people), which immediately put him in the media spotlight growing up. In February of 2019, he scored a spot as a touring/recording artist in the band 5WEST, touring South Africa, Spain, and Europe. They did their first arena tour as the supporting act for Boyzone autumn of 2019. During the pandemic in 2020, Peet cultivated a massive presence on TikTok and continues to post his wholesome videos alongside his singing career.”

    Montzingo advocates for little people in a way that is humorous and light-hearted in addition to being educational. For instance, watch him and his mom illustrate how to (and how not to) talk with short people:

    @peetmontzingo

    i actually get this question all the time so hope this helps!!! @queenmamadrama #little

    ♬ Pennies from Heaven – Louis Prima

    “I actually get this question all the time so hope this helps!!!” he wrote in the caption of the video demonstrating various cringey ways to talk to a little person before ultimately showing that you should just stand normally.

    Montzingo addresses lots of questions people have in his videos, including whether or not he’s actually adopted. This makeover video with his mom is surefire proof that he’s got her genes, as the resemblance at the end is uncanny.

    @peetmontzingo

    low key this process was traumatizing😭 @queenmamadrama

    ♬ More Than A Woman – SG’s Paradise Edit – Bee Gees & SG Lewis

    What makes Montzingo’s videos so popular is the way he and his family use humor to destigmatize dwarfism and normalize the lives of little people. His mom’s house is designed for little people living, with short counters, sinks and furniture, and Montizingo laughs at his challenges as a tall person when he visits her. It’s what he grew up with, however, and he shows how much he loves his family and the physical differences between them.

    Montzingo’s unique role in his family means he can help bridge gaps as an advocate for little people, and it’s great to see him doing so in such a wholesome and entertaining way.


    This article originally appeared four years ago.

    Keep Reading →
  • Wil Wheaton’s locker room story shows exactly why homophobic jokes are a problem
    Wil Wheaton | Wil Wheaton speaking at the 2018 Phoenix Comic… | FlickrPhoto credit: www.flickr.com
    , , ,

    Wil Wheaton’s locker room story shows exactly why homophobic jokes are a problem

    One of the great rules of comedy is punch up, not down.

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    Comedy can be uplifting. And it can also be downright destructive. The rise of cancel culture has made us take a hard look at what we normalize for the sake of a good joke. And with Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy special, that includes jokes which can be perceived as cruel or homophobic jabs by the LGBTQ community and allies.

    At the same time, comedy is supposed to be disruptive, is it not? It’s meant to be audacious, bawdy, outrageous. And let’s not forget it’s often said sarcastically, meaning we don’t really believe what what’s being said … right?

    Wil Wheaton has previously given a brilliant take on how to separate the art from the artist. This time though, he’s confronting the art itself and what makes it problematic.

    For anyone who genuinely doesn’t understand why I feel as strongly as I do about people like Chappelle making transphobic comments that are passed off as jokes, I want to share a story that I hope will help you understand, and contextualize my reaction to his behavior.”

    Wheaton started off his story by sharing how he used to play ice hockey when he was 16, and one night enjoyed a warm welcome as a guest goalie. After a fun practice, Wheaton joined his teammates in the locker room.

    Before I tell you what happened next, I want to talk specifically about comedy and how much I loved it when I was growing up… One of the definitive comedy specials for me and my friends was Eddie Murphy’s Delirious, from 1983. It had bits that still kill me… Really funny stuff.

    There is also extensive homophobic material that is just…appalling and inexcusable. Long stretches are devoted to mocking gay people, using the slur that starts with F over and over and over. Young Wil, who watched this with his suburban white upper middle class friends, in his privileged bubble, thought it was the funniest, edgiest, dirtiest thing he’d ever heard… And all of it was dehumanizing to gay men… I didn’t know any better. I accepted the framing, I developed a view of gay men as predatory, somehow less than straight men, absolutely worthy of mockery and contempt. Always good for a joke…

    Wil Wheaton | Wil Wheaton at the Phoenix Comicon, on the Eur… | Flickr www.flickr.com

    …A comedian who I thought was one of the funniest people on the planet totally normalized making a mockery of gay people, and because I was a privileged white kid, raised by privileged white parents, there was nobody around me to challenge that perception. For much of my teen years, I was embarrassingly homophobic, and it all started with that comedy special.

    Here Wheaton pivots back to the locker room:

    So I’m talking with these guys…We’re doing that sports thing where you talk about the great plays, and feel like you’re part of something special.

    And then, without even realizing what I was doing, that awful word came out of my mouth. ‘Blah blah blah F****t,’ I said.

    The room fell silent and that’s when I realized every single guy in this room was gay. They were from a team called The Blades (amazing) and I had just … really fucked up.

    “‘Do you have any gay friends?” One of them asked me, gently.

    “Yes,” I said, defensively. Then, I lied, “they say that all the time.” I was so embarrassed and horrified. I realized I had basically said the N word, in context, and I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to disappear. I wanted to apologize, I wanted to beg forgiveness. But I was a stupid sixteen year-old with pride and ignorance and fear all over myself, so I lied to try and get out of it.

    “They must not love themselves very much,” he said, with quiet disappointment.

    Nobody said another word to me. I felt terrible. I shoved my gear into my bag and left as quickly as I could.

    That happened over 30 years ago, and I think about it all the time. I’m mortified and embarrassed and so regretful that I said such a hurtful thing. I said it out of ignorance, but I still said it, and I said it because I believed these men, who were so cool and kind and just like all the other men I played with (I was always the youngest player on the ice) were somehow less than … I guess everyone. Because that had been normalized for me by culture and comedy.

    A *huge* part of that normalization was through entertainment that dehumanized gay men in the service of “jokes”. And as someone who thought jokes were great, I accepted it. I mean, nobody was making fun of *ME* that way…so…

    This stuff that Chappelle did? …For a transgender person, those “jokes” normalize hateful, ignorant, bigoted behavior towards them. Those “jokes” contribute to a world where transgender people are constantly under threat of violence, because transgender people have been safely, acceptably, dehumanized. And it’s all okay, because they were dehumanized by a Black man……Literally every queer person I know (and I know a LOT) is hurt by Chappelle’s actions. When literally every queer person I know says “this is hurtful to me”, I’m going to listen to them and support them, and not tell them why they are wrong…

    Wil Wheaton brings up some powerful points. While this is a complex issue, the insidious nature of dehumanizing jokes is pretty blatant. At some point we have to ask ourselves: Is it really worth harming someone else for the sake of a joke? When put that bluntly, the answer, I hope, is a resounding no.

    This article originally appeared four years ago.

    Keep Reading →
  • A man grossly misjudged how to speak to girls and got expertly handled by a Girl Scout
    We love to see young women standing up for themselves.Photo credit: Kara/Flickr
    , ,

    A man grossly misjudged how to speak to girls and got expertly handled by a Girl Scout

    “No. Walk away.”

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    Somewhere in Salt Lake City, a Girl Scout is getting allll the good mojo from The People of the Internet.

    Over one weekend in March in 2020, Eli McCann shared a story of an encounter at a Girl Scout cookie stand that has people punching the air and shouting, YES! THAT’S HOW IT’S DONE. (Or maybe that’s just me. But I’m guessing most of the 430,000 people who liked his story had a similar reaction.)

    “I just saw the most wild thing!” McCann wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “A man started walking toward the Girl Scouts cookie stand in front of the grocery store and he yelled ‘My bitches are BACK’ and this Girl Scout just yelled ‘No. Walk away.’ AND HE DID.”

    So simple. So straightforward. But it gets even better.

    McCann wrote out the full story on his blog, It Just Gets Stranger, offering some extra details to his tweets.

    “It was truly jarring,” he wrote of the man’s exclamation. “Like, it was sort of the last thing I expected anyone to say. My mind suddenly rebooted. The six or so other people who were all standing around in front of the grocery store froze and looked at him. I opened my mouth to say something, but then really didn’t know what to say.”

    “It was unclear who he was calling ‘bitches,’” he continued. “If it was the Girl Scouts, well obviously that was terrible. If it was the cookies, I mean that’s kind of funny (don’t @ me), but totally inappropriate to say to a bunch of 12 year olds (is that how old Girl Scouts are?). Either way, he shouldn’t have said it and I don’t know what could have possibly made him think this was a fine way to approach a group of Girl Scouts.”

    McCann said the girl’s response was immediate, and it floored everyone. “Her tone was so full of confidence and sass,” he wrote. “It was the most perfectly delivered line I have ever heard.”

    “This dude completely froze. He just stopped walking. His face went bright red. His mouth was sort of gaping open. He did this very awkward and stilted nod, almost apologetic, abruptly turned around, and shuffled back to his car at like 6-minute-mile pace. The girl just death stared him all the way through his walk of shame.”

    McCann says it took him a bit to digest what he’d just seen.

    “I ended up walking into the store and the entire time I was shopping I was just trying to process what had happened. I kept replaying it over and over and wondering if I had misheard or misunderstood something,” he wrote.

    “Who was this guy? Did he just make the biggest miscalculation of his life? Is he going to move away and start a new life now? Is that girl going to be president one day? Can I adopt her? Can she adopt me? Can I start a cult to follow her?”

    As he was leaving the store, he went up to the girl to compliment her—then got another perfectly delivered line from the intrepid Girl Scout.

    “Two adult women were standing behind the girl (the troop leaders, I assume),” he wrote. “I said to the girl, ‘I saw how you handled that man earlier. That was really really impressive. Your troop is pretty lucky to have you.’”

    “And this girl. This Goddess of a human. The one I’m for sure going to worship if ever she starts a religion. Without stuttering. With perfect comedic timing. She responded:

    You gotta be pretty tough if you’re gonna go out in THIS outfit.‘”

    OMG.

    Let’s all give this girl a virtual high five for her gumption and wit. It takes a lot of courage to say something to an adult when you’re a kid, especially a man who is doing something inappropriate. The fact that she seemed to have been perfectly prepared for that moment, shutting him down so immediately and decisively that everyone in the vicinity stopped to take note, is so dang impressive.

    This is what happens when you teach girls their true worth and encourage them not to accept anything less than respect and dignity. Gotta love it.

    This article originally appeared five years ago.

    Keep Reading →
rescue animal, otter, wildlife, tame otter, leya the otter
Pop Culture

Man who raised and released an orphaned otter films her swimming to his kayak for cuddles

chinese, mandarin, translations, english, names
Pop Culture

Chinese teacher shares 18 American names with delightfully awkward meanings in Mandarin

men's jeans, women's jeans, women's fashions, no pockets, fashion
Popular

‘Are you serious?’ Man tries on women’s jeans to see if the pockets are ‘really that bad’

mix tape, gen x, cassette tapes, obsolete tapes, old-school tapes, music
Generations

Millennial history teacher explains the 3 phases of Gen X and why they were ‘forgotten’

90s, 90s misconceptions, 90s true and false, 90s history, 90s nostalgia, reddit, ask reddit history
Internet

Adults who lived through the 90s share 15 things we all misremember about the decade

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
survival, survival myths, prepping, wilderness, lost, television, movies, bear grylls, survivor man, desert
Pop Culture

6 super-popular survival and safety myths that are in dire need of busting

Evan Porter
Pete Holmes, Stoicism, philosophy
Skills

Wholesome comedian Pete Holmes shares 3 words that have been a game changer in how he views life

Cecily Knobler
aging, anti aging, stylist
Identity

Stylist has liberating response to ‘mid-forties ugly’ comment, and women are applauding

Heather Wake
middle school, wholesome, funny
Culture

Middle-school teacher makes fake ‘inspirational’ posters out of the unhinged things her students say

Heather Wake