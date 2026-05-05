New Canadian law means millions of Americans are now eligible for Canadian citizenship

Are you an American who has fantasized about having dual citizenship with Canada, our neighbor to the north? It opens you up to greater job opportunities, allows you to move between countries depending on economic conditions, and lets you qualify for domestic tuition in both nations. Further, with two passports, international travel becomes a lot easier, and you have more options when it’s time to retire.
Dual citizenship also gives you greater freedom when it comes to health coverage. Would you prefer the private system in the United States or the single-payer system in Canada?
Millions of Americans may now qualify for Canadian citizenship
After a new Canadian law was passed in December 2025, millions of Americans, especially those in the Northeast, may be able to qualify for Canadian citizenship more easily. The passage of Bill C-3, part of the Canadian Citizenship Act, reversed a 2009 law that limited eligibility for Canadian citizenship to first-generation relationships only.
Now, Canadian citizenship is open to anyone who can provide proof of direct lineage from a parent, grandparent, or even great-grandparent who became a Canadian citizen on or after January 1, 1947 (this date differs for those who lived in the province of Newfoundland). However, if the ancestor renounced Canadian citizenship, eligibility stops there.
Are those with dual American-Canadian citizenship eligible for Canadian healthcare?
Americans who are eligible for dual citizenship and want to take advantage of Canada’s universal healthcare can qualify if they live in Canada for a certain number of days each year. For example, if you live in Ontario for at least 153 days a year, you can qualify for Canada’s healthcare system. However, if you have dual citizenship, you can’t simply travel from Detroit to Windsor whenever you want to see a doctor.
Since the law was passed in late 2025, thousands of Americans have applied for dual citizenship. Nicholas Berning, an immigration attorney at Boundary Bay Law in Bellingham, Washington, said that his legal practice has been “flooded” with applicants. Amandeep Hayer, an immigration attorney in Vancouver, British Columbia, told The Associated Press that his practice went from 200 cases a year to over 20 consultations a day. Hayer estimated that millions of Americans could qualify for dual citizenship under the new law.
Cassandra Fultz, an Ottawa-based immigration consultant, said that her American caseload has surged from 10 applicants a month to 100. “There’s been a very steady increase in interest in moving to Canada since November 2024, which is unprecedented. I’ve never seen this in my 17 years in the industry,” Fultz told CNN.
How much does it cost?
If you have documents proving that you had a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent who was a Canadian citizen, the cost to apply for Canadian citizenship is only $75 CA ($55 U.S.). However, costs can quickly rise if you need to hire an attorney or obtain death or marriage certificates to prove your case.
There’s an old saying: “But without one nest, a bird may call the world its home.” If you’re an American who wants to broaden your horizons and expand your opportunities to choose the life you wish, check your family tree. You may be eligible for Canadian citizenship.