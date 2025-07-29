Millennials are totally confused about Gen Z's obsession with Labubus
"Zoomer Beanie Babies."
Labubus are taking over purses and bags everywhere lately. Labubus, fuzzy plush monsters (some that hang from a keychains, others that are collectible figurines) are currently a Gen Z fashion trend and pop culture obsession. But it's a trend that's not fully clicking with Millennials.
In a Reddit thread, member McTootyBooty shared with fellow Millennials, "I feel like it’s too late to ask wtf labubu is."
The earnest post about being out of the loop on Labubus resonated with many Millennials, who did their best to dissect their current popularity. Many compared Labubus to the ultimate '90s pop culture symbol: Beanie Babies. "Zoomer Beanie Babies," one wrote.
Popmart Labubu GIF by popmartglobal Giphy
"Zoomer Furbies," one commented, referring to the similarly-viral Furby toys that went viral in the late '90s. Another Millennial commented, "It's [an] ugly series of stuffed monsters that has been around for 10 years already but for some reason it has only turned into an obsession recently. I really don't get the hype myself."
Another quipped, "Dumb little fuzzy things that cost 80 dollars and probably $2 to produce. Just the new trend. They'll be at 5 Below in a year."
Some Millennials noted Labubus are more of a microtrend. "Nah, they’re a microtrend. Labubus will be over by this time next year. People are already starting to move on to other things. Beanie Babies were a fad for at least 5 years," another added. "If anything, Labubus are giving NFT lol."
According to NPR, Labubus were created and designed by artist Kasing Lung, who debuted them back in 2015. In 2019, Lung partnered with Chinese toy company POP MART to create the plush Labubus, but they didn't strike a note with pop culture until major pop stars like Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Rihanna recently started to sport them. Many are sold in "blind boxes," enhancing the surprise factor.
It's not just Millennials that are confused by the concept of Labubus and how they became so trendy. Older generations are also scratching their heads, with some comparing Labubus' popularity to another '90s doll. "Kinda more like a Gen Z Troll doll with the cute/ugly factor," they wrote.
Others alluded their likeness to another popular collectible. "It’s this year’s squishmallow. It cashes in on the cute / tee hee / insert mask here aesthetic that one chooses to give themselves when buying this to affirm that and their style etc. Oh look, an exclusive drop! Next months drop: same shape different color," they wrote.
Labubu Lil D GIF by Respective Giphy
Another explained, "Beanie babies...troll dolls...sports card...it's all cyclical. I don't know what's hard to believe about silly collectables."
Others explained their popularity as consumer genius. "Answer: they are fundamentally 'loot boxes' in physical form. They give you a sense of adrenaline rush, just like loot boxes in games or slot machines," another commented.
However, some defended their love for Labubus. "I won't tease anyone liking them then. I had 4 Furbies as a kid/young adult and it was harmless fun," one shared. Another added, "Idk I think they’re sort of cute. I’d never buy one for myself, but I kind of like when my coworkers show me theirs. They’re just little creepy monster things hanging off everybody’s purse."
One concluded: "I think they're cute, I love mine. it doesn't matter to me if they're overhyped or hated on, but for what it's worth I also have a collection of old tamagotchis that I love having/ using, so it's right up my alley for cute crap to carry around. no pressure to get one if you don't want one."