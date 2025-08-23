upworthy
Boomers and Gen Xers say they are delighted with Gen Z's 1970s-inspired fashion trends

"Gen Z is basically cosplaying their grandparents."

benson boone, gen z, gen z fashion, gen z fashion trends, gen z men
Image via Wikipedia/Warner Music, Reddit/infantilekey

Gen Z is bringing back retro fashion trends from the 70s.

Gen Z is ushering in a new era of fashion, and many popular 'fits and hair trends seem to have a retro influence.

A 22-year-old Gen Zer took to the Internet to discuss current Gen Z fashion trends, noting that he sees lots of 1970s inspiration for current styles. He noted, "Thanks to Benson Boone, most guys my age have permed mullets and moustaches. Middle-parts, flared low rise jeans, perms and even bushes are having a renaissance."

In a follow-up, he asked Boomers and Gen Xers who grew up during the era how they feel seeing Gen Z's take on some of their fashion staples. "70’s kids, teens, young adults - how do you feel about Gen Z adopting mullets, pornstaches, middle-parts and flared jeans?" he wrote. "Asking as a 22yr [old], how do those of you who lived through the 70’s feel about certain trends coming back in style?"

And plenty of Boomers and Gen Xers shared their opinions. These are 15 of their thoughts on Gen Z's fashions.

@omgulsc

@Benson song is actually on repeat. #bensonboone #fashion #style #outfitinspo #greenscreen

"The fashion is similar as in the 70’s, but the vibe is not. if that makes sense." - Flashy_Woodpecker_11

"It’s kind of entertaining. I have a rule for myself that if I wore a trend in one decade, I don’t get to wear it when it comes back around, and boy have I seen a bunch of familiar-looking clothes in the past couple of years. But as someone said, though the style looks similar, the attitude they are wearing it with is totally different." - intrigue-bliss4331

"Everything old is new again. It has always been that way. If it makes someone happy, then who are we to care if it's an old fad or new." - FortuneWhereThoutBe

"Everything seems to come in 50 year cycles. Saw a double breasted jacket in a men’s clothes shop the other day! I'm 70m and haven’t worn anything double breasted since 1973!! So it goes!" - ActiveOldster

@mgthegenius

Gen Z’s not just bringing back #retrostyle for the aesthetic — they’re using it to time-travel, heal, and rewrite the past. Let’s talk about why Y2K, 90s, and even 70s fashion are flooding your feed — and what it really says about where culture’s headed. #vintagevibes #designinspiration #contemporaryretro #y2kfashion #styleexplained

"To each their own of course. It's not me, it wasn't back then, never was, isn't me today etc. But for those who like it, rock on." - No_Roof_1910

"Whatever makes them happy. Kids get to build their tribal rituals. In other words, I’m not getting a mullet but wont disparage theirs. Rock on." - goosebumpsagain

"I think it’s freaking hilarious. 'We hate boomers, but we totally want to be them.' As a Gen Xer with older brothers and sisters and solid memories of from about 1974 on, it just makes me giggle." - Grace_Alcock

"When I was a teen in the 70s at one point, my mom pointed out to me that lots of our styles were from the 40s when she was young. She was right! Personally, I don’t care who wears what or when." - moverene1914

"Fashion, even bad fashion, repeats. Makes me laugh, but I still wear tie dye and hippy trippy stuff so I’m no critic to judge!" - Lefty-boomer

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I love seeing them embrace anything other than the normcore beige stuff that has 0 style. I cant wait until they see videos of themselves in 30 years." - notthatcousingreg

"I was a kid in the 70s and wore those things in my 20s when they came back in style in the 90s. I love seeing it all come back again! I love the vintage clothing sub and the 70s styles are my favorites." - Wonderful_Horror7315

"Let them fly their freak flags. Life is short. In 10 years, they’ll all want to look like Boy George, anyway. Enjoy getting older, I sure do!" - AnitaIvanaMartini

freak flag, freak flags, freak flag fly, freak flag gif, freak Be Yourself Tonight Show GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Giphy

"Every generation thinks they invented rebellion then just recycle the last one’s closet. 70s kids rolled their eyes at 50s greasers 90s mocked the 70s now gen z is basically cosplaying their grandparents. Fashion’s just a pendulum nobody’s original we just remix until it feels new again. The real joke is thinking your mullet is edgy when it’s literally your dad’s yearbook pic." - Thin_Rip8995

"GenX here. I LOVE it! Add in some Ponchos and Knee High sports socks for guys and you are officially Old School Cool! A rock band 3/4 length sleeve t-shirt and Blue Jean jacket for EXTRA POINTS!" - Gun5linger67

"Every generation deserves the chance to make fashion choices that they'll look back at some day and wonder, 'WTF was I thinking?!?' - LordOfEltingville

5 ways people are going "all in" this week

From the silliest to the most sentimental, there are so many ways people are going “all in” on the internet this week. Here are our five favorites.

True

There's something truly special about watching someone go "all in." This could mean throwing an elaborately themed birthday party for a Chihuahua (see below) or something a little simpler, like surprising someone with a long-anticipated birthday present. Whatever it is, going "all in" means total commitment—no holding back, no second-guessing, just passion and full-throttle enthusiasm. It means being fully present in the moment and creating something truly special as a result.

In this roundup, we’ve scoured the internet for the best examples of people going all in—those moments where passion, creativity, and total commitment take center stage. Some are silly, some are sentimental, but all of them are a reminder that giving 100% is the only way to truly leave a mark on this world. Buckle up—these folks didn’t just show up, they went all in.

1. The guy who learned Mandarin to propose

@yinrun_hello He secretly learned Chinese to Propose 😭😭😭 #fiance #proposal #engagement #love ♬ pluto projector - ☆

Talk about commitment. Getting married is the ultimate example of being "all in," but this guy takes it to a whole other level. Shared to social media by content creator Yinrun Huang, the emotional video captures a marriage proposal that's completely in Mandarin from a non-native speaker. That's right—this guy learned a whole language (and executed it pretty well) to win his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Not only are the words beautiful, his dedication is, too.

3. This Chihuahua’s extravagant birthday bash

@phoebeparsons__ Tell me you’re a DINK family without telling me #chihuahua #dink #mexican ♬ EVERLASTING LOVE - GROWS

Do you love your dog? Would you throw a birthday party for them? How about a full-out celebration in a Mexican restaurant that includes banners, party hats, and the entire restaurant serenading him? Yeah, we thought not. These pet owners are absolutely "all in" on this dog's birthday, and we love to see it. Not only is this celebration extravagant and clearly well thought-out, people in the comments section are jokingly pointing out that taking a Chihuahua to a Mexican restaurant is a nod to the dog's cultural heritage. If that was intentional, this might be the best dog birthday party we've ever seen.

4. Truly unhinged (and maybe true?) Taylor Swift theories

@grindcitymedia did taylor swift drop super bowl hints? 😲 #swifties #nfl #taylorswift ♬ original sound - grindcitymedia

OK, whether you love Taylor Swift or not, you have to admit that her fans (known as “Swifties”) have an incredible commitment to the fandom (and an eye for detail). Case in point: Last week on her boyfriend’s podcast, Taylor announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The news was responsible for breaking the internet, and also for spurring a ton of fan theories about the future album and her future performances. In case you didn’t know, Swift is famous for dropping “Easter eggs” that hint at things she’ll be doing in the future, such as when she kept flashing peace signs and dropping the number 2 in her instagram posts in the weeks leading up to her double album “The Tortured Poets Department” in April 2024. This time, Swifties have taken to social media to discuss potential Easter eggs that were hidden throughout her podcast appearance. The latest theory? Her constant references to sourdough bread were actually Easter eggs hinting at a 2027 Super Bowl Halftime performance. Only time will tell if that's accurate, but the enthusiasm, the attention to detail, and the hours of research that must have gone into all these fan theories is truly something to behold.

5. This dirt bike birthday surprise 

@dmndboys_

This is why I look forward to fatherhood 🔥

♬ original sound - dmndboys_

These parents didn't give their kid a birthday present—they gave him the best birthday present of all time. Not only did the setup require a lot of thought and planning, but check out this kid's reaction. You can tell this was something he'd been wanting for a long time. Going "all out" and getting such a great response in return—it's something amazing to see.


Pop Culture

Man reluctantly lets teens use his door camera to film a music video. It turned into a masterpiece.

"This gives me hope about the next generation of music," one viewer wrote.

@maplespetdinosaur/Instagram

The kids are alright!

The ‘90s/’00s music scene, especially genres like emo, pop-punk, and nu-metal, have been making a comeback—since the peak of COVID 19, really. Which makes a lot of sense. These styles originally emerged from a time of political and social upheaval as a way for young people to process what insanity was happening all around them and find a healthy way to let out their rage. This music still serves that purpose today, but with the added nostalgic effect of an “old-school” feel.

One teen band, called Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, has perfectly captured this gritty, retro vibe, not just in their now mega-viral song, “Lego,” but in the way they shot their music video…which just so happened to be filmed entirely on a neighbor's ring camera.

In the video, we see lead singer Maple Johns asking though the camera, “is it okay if we use your ring to make a music video, please?” to which the homeowner reluctantly replies, “Uh…yeah I guess…” (Is this part staged? Who knows? Who cares! It adds an awesome touch)

The band then immediately rocks out to a snippet from their song, which very much aligned with their ‘90s inspirations, which include Faith No More, Beastie Boys, and L7.

Watch:

Wasn’t that rad? Having it filmed via the ring cam gives such a fish-eye lens vibe, which all of us olds know is very apropos for the vibe they were going for. Many were even reminded of punk rock icons like Paramore and Avril Lavigne.

All in all, the video left viewers inspired for the future.

“Kids these days, you absolutely have to love their ingenuity. This generation rocks.”

“This gives me hope about the next generation of music. I legitimately enjoyed this song. And I can’t wait to see the whole video.”

'90s, band, music video, music, kids, pop punk Music video shot in fish-eye lens. media4.giphy.com

“Kids making garage bands a thing again is making this year a little better for me.”

In the comments section, the band shared that, like a lot of teens during lockdown, they began watching—and falling in love with— 90s/00s music videos, and were definitely trying to tap into that aesthetic for their own music. Mission accomplished.

'90s, gen alpha, kids, teens, cool, kids, alright The kids are all alright. media0.giphy.com

Pop-punk music has always been a distinct blend of catchy, dance-able (or at least headbang-able) beats paired with pretty emotionally raw lyrics depicting angst, heartbreak, and rebelling against the status quo. “Lego” certainly follows suit, as Johns said the song is a “bully diss track.”

“It’s for anyone who’s ever felt targeted and wants to fight back. A lot of songs about this topic are ‘in your feelings’ type ballads but I wanted to deliver a bully-beat down, a heavy ‘f*** you’ to anyone out there who tries to kill another person’s vibe and confidence. Writing this song gave me the strength to set boundaries and find my own people. Now I want to build that community further through this music.” (Life without Andy)

Just when you thought rock was dead, the kids prove they’ve got it handled. Give “Lego” a listen on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and more.

Schools

Parents complained about 'offensive' book, so the principal read it to the entire school

Apparently learning about the Civil Rights movement is "inappropriate."

Jess Piper/Twitter
School responded to a parent's book complaint by reading it aloud to the entire student body

Schools often have to walk a fine line when it comes to parental complaints. Diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and preferences for what kids see and hear will always mean that schools can't please everyone all the time, so teachers and educators have to discern what's best for the whole, broad spectrum of kids in their care.

Sometimes, what's best is hard to discern. Sometimes it's absolutely not.

Such was the case when a parent at a St. Louis elementary school complained in a Facebook group about a book that was read to her 7-year-old. The parent wrote:

"Anyone else check out the read a loud book on Canvas for 2nd grade today? Ron's Big Mission was the book that was read out loud to my 7 year old. I caught this after she watched it bc I was working with my 3rd grader. I have called my daughters school. Parents, we have to preview what we are letting the kids see on there."

Fittingly, the Facebook group was titled "Concerned Parents of the Rockwood School District."

book bans, books, reading, elementary school, schools, education, racism, kids books, childrens books, parents, teachers Parents have always been concerned with what their kids are reading; but lately it's getting out of hand. Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

The book in question, Ron's Big Mission, highlights a true story from the childhood of Challenger astronaut Ron McNair, who had experienced discrimination as a child in South Carolina because he was Black. In 1959, when he was nine years old, McNair wanted to check out books at the library, but the librarian told him the library didn't loan books to "coloreds." McNair refused to leave the library until he was allowed to check out books. Rather than give him a library card, the librarian called the police, who ultimately convinced her to just let him check out books.

Seriously, what issue could this parent possibly take with such an inspiring story of a kid standing up to injustice and fighting for the right to educate himself?

This was a child who single-handedly changed a library's racial segregation policy and grew up to be an astronaut—a genuine, real-life hero. What is there to take issue with? The parent didn't specify, so we're left to conjecture, but bad reviews for the book on Goodreads and Amazon might give us a clue: Some readers have taken offense at the way the book portrays white people.

"I understand racial diversity is important but this is just awful. I don't think it's appropriate for kids because they don't live in a world where black kids can't rent books or do the same things white kids can do. It's a pretty level playing field now," one reviewer wrote on Goodreads.

"Children are supposed to learn how to love all cultures not hate all cultures," added another 1-star reviewer.

Cue up the tiny violins.

book bans, books, reading, elementary school, schools, education, racism, kids books, childrens books, parents, teachers The old "reverse racism" trope! Giphy

Rockwood Education Equity and Diversity Director Brittany Hogan told KMOX News Radio that after hearing of the complaint, other parents responded immediately in the book's defense.

"They were saying this is amazing that they were buying copies of the book," Hogan said. "One of our parents came out and said she was going to purchase a copy for every second-grader at the elementary school that her children attends."

Hogan called McNair a hero and said, "He deserves to be celebrated. His story deserves to be told to our children. It's important that we continue to move in a space that embeds diverse curriculum."

And the school responded in the best possible way—by announcing the book was going to be read aloud to the whole student body via Zoom. That's how you shut down a bigot. Boom.

Here's Pond Elementary Principal Carlos Diaz-Granados reading "Ron's Big Mission" to students via Zoom and sharing why he thinks it's an important book for kids:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In the years since this incident, book bans have sadly become even more of an issue in many parts of America. During the 2023-2024 school year, over 10,000 books were banned in public schools; a rapidly accelerating number. It's too easy for special interest groups and politicians to hide behind the idea of "protecting kids" from inappropriate content, when in reality, any books written by or about people of color or the LQBTQ+ community are being overwhelmingly targeted just for existing.

Schools have a responsibility in this battle. While it's not their place to adopt a formal religious, racial, or political position, they are supposed to be environments where all are welcome. And it's their job to fight for their students' right to learn and access information. Kudos to the Pond Elementary Team for doing the right thing here.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

Education & Information

'Anchors aweigh' vs. 'anchor's away' and 9 other idioms most of us get completely wrong

Wait, it's "toe the line," not "tow the line"?

Photo credit: Canva

So many idioms are different than people think.

Before diving into this article, please be warned that it might rock your world in an "everything I thought I knew was a lie" kind of way. Being humbled by the dictionary can be a little disconcerting, especially when you're someone who was sure they had a solid grasp of the English language...but it's okay. We'll get through this together.

In fact, let me preemptively ease any blow to your ego. I'm both a former English teacher and a professional writer. I know my way around grammar and spelling and figures of speech. If anyone should know idioms, it's me, but alas, I recently discovered that some common phrases aren't what I thought they were. So if you find yourself in the same boat as we go through this list, you're in good company.

It all started one day when Merriam-Webster woke up and chose violence on X, blowing people's minds by casually correcting several idioms most of us get wrong. Rude? Yes. Informative? Also yes.

But there are even more where those came from. Here are 10 idioms most of us get wrong along with their correct versions and how they came to be in the first place:

"Anchor's away!" is actually "Anchors aweigh."

For my entire life on this planet, I have 100% assumed it was the former. Makes sense, right? You take the anchor away and the boat can move. But nope, the correct term, "aweigh," comes from the nautical term "weighing anchor," which means taking up the anchor so a ship can launch. Those of us who aren't sailors may not be aware that "weigh" even has that definition, but it does: "to heave up (an anchor) preparatory to sailing."

anchor, anchor's away, anchors aweigh, nautical terms, idioms Anchors aweigh! Photo credit: Canva

"Another thing coming" is actually "another think coming."

"If he thinks he's going to be able to swindle me like that, he's got another thing coming." Technically, no he doesn't. He's got another think coming. However, Merriam-Webster gives us a mulligan on this one, despite "think" coming first from our British friends. So many Americans have started saying "thing," the dictionary gods now accept both as okay.

"Bury the lead" is actually "bury the lede."

If you take a while to get to the important point of a story, you might be accused of burying the lede. The word "lead" may seem to make perfect sense here, because it's the lead part of the story that you're burying. But "lede" is the word for an introductory paragraph in an article. What makes this one extra confusing, however, is that "lede" is actually a deliberate misspelling of "lead," to differentiate the lead paragraph from the "lead" strip of metal that used to separate lines of type. So lede still means lead, but it's spelled lede. Just go with it.

case in point, case and point, idioms, big bang theory, English Case in point, not case and point. Giphy

"Case and point" is actually "case in point."

It's understandable that someone might think this one is "case and point," like you've made your case and your point at the same time with a perfect example. But it's really "case in point." The phrase "in point" comes from Old English and means "pertinent" or "appropriate." So by citing a pertinent example, you are providing a case that is relevant.

"Eek out" is actually "eke out."

This one hurts me personally. I desperately want it to be "eek," like I imagine air "eeking" out of a balloon when you pull the opening tightly—slowly and with great effort. But nope. Eke it is, meaning "to get with great difficulty." Fine, whatever.

horse, reins, horseback riding, free rein, idioms I've been through the desert on a horse with free rein.Photo credit: Canva

"Free reign" is actually "free rein."

If you've always imagined this phrase as referring to a powerful reigning ruler who does whatever they want, you're not alone. You're also not correct. "Free rein" goes way back to the days of ubiquitous horsemanship and refers to letting the reins go so the horse can go where it pleases.

"Phased/Unphased" is actually "fazed/unfazed."

I find this one to be kind of fun, actually. We don't have enough words that use "z" in them, and this homonym feels like you're breaking two different spelling rules at the same time, even though you're not. "Despite discovering she'd spelling idioms wrong all her life, she was unfazed by this article." See? So fun.

shoo, shoo-in, shoe-in, idioms, English Buzz Off Get Away GIF Giphy

"Shoe-in" is actually "shoo-in."

Honestly, some of these idioms are ones we may have never seen written and just assumed they were spelled a certain way. "He was a shoo-in for the position." Not a shoe-in. Shoo-in also has some horsey origins, referring originally to cheating in a horse race. Now it just means to be certain of success.

"Slight of hand" is actually "sleight of hand."

Yeah, this is another one that gets people. It feels right to write "slight," as in the slight movements of the hand that enable someone to trick us. But no, it's "sleight" (still pronounced the same), which means "deceitful craftiness" or "dexterity/skill." Makes sense.

toe the line, race, running, starting line, idioms "Toe the line" literally means put your toe on the line.Photo credit: Canva

"Tow the line" is actually "Toe the line."

This one admittedly got me. I always picture people towing a boat by a rope, all lined up and working in unison toward the same goal. But that's not it at all. It's "toe the line," meaning to line up with your toes along the line at the start of a race.

There, don't we all feel a little smarter now? What's better is there's even a term for these incorrect terms: eggcorn. An eggcorn is "a word or phrase that results from a mishearing or misinterpretation of another." Apparently, a woman heard "acorn" and spelled it "eggcorn," and a whole new term was born. Isn't language fun?

Family

Millennial mom laments 'absent boomer' grandparents who don't make time for their grandkids

Plenty of time for vacations, but not for their grandchildren?

Photo credit: Canva

Are today's grandparents too hands-off?

Have grandparents become more self-oriented than grandparents in generations past? The baby boomer generation has been dubbed the "Me Generation" because after the social upheaval of the ‘60s, they began to focus on themselves, prioritizing wealth accumulation, personal growth, self-help programs, and fitness.

Now that baby boomers are grandparents, some millennials aren’t too happy that the Me Generation has taken that ethos into their golden years.

grandparents, grandmas, millennials, boomers, family Where are the grandmas? Giphy

Although we can't paint every generation member with the same brush, many older millennial parents feel that their baby boomer parents, known for being the least involved in recent history, are too hands-off as grandparents. Mother Phyllis, a popular TikToker with much to say about boomer grandparents, recently shared a video about how her parents live 40 minutes away and put very little effort into being grandparents, yet brag about how much they love their grandchildren on social media.

The crux of Phyllis’ point is that older millennials had grandparents involved in their lives, but their parents don’t have the same dedication.

@motherphyllis

Can anyone else relate?????? I should’ve said absent grandmother’s not grandparents but y’all know what I mean 🤣 #fyp #fypシ #fypage #viral #fyp #viral #millennial #boomer #momlife #mom #sahm #funny @laneige_us

“My mom comes over for her yearly visit and snaps a picture of the kids. Or sometimes she doesn't even do that. She'll just take a picture off my Facebook page, post it to her Facebook page, and say, 'I love hanging out with my grandkids so much,'" Phillis says in a video with over 200,000 views. “They're so amazing. And then her friends comment and say, ‘Being a grandparent is so amazing, it's just so great.’” Phyllis adds that when she had a child, her boomer parents didn’t show much interest in helping after her birth, saying that helping out was her husband's job.

millennials, baby boomers, baby boomer grandparents, absentee grandparents, generational complaints Some grandparents spend more time on Facebook than they do with their grandkids. Photo credit: Canva

The post resonated with many people in the comments who are having the same struggles with their boomer parents. "Their parents raised us. They didn’t even want to be parents, so they’re sure as hell not gonna be grandparents," Kim wrote. "I mean, you think having boomer grandparents are bad, try having them raise you. Generation X basically raised ourselves because they’re busy," Queen added.

A big reason why parents like Phyllis feel betrayed by their parents for refusing to be involved in their children’s lives is that they probably had grandparents who were involved in theirs. Many older millennials and Gen Xers had grandparents involved in their upbringing, providing daycare, babysitting, and making social visits, because their grandmothers were raised to be homemakers and didn’t have jobs. So their lifestyle was more geared to taking care of children. Boomer women were much more likely to have had careers and still work to this day.

@motherphyllis

Millennials just can’t understand the way some boomers act If I’m being honest ##fyp##foryoupage##fypシ##fypage##mom##sahm##momlife##honest##truth##relatable##millennial##boomer##generation##millennialstothemoon##phyllis

“Here’s the thing, though: it’s statistically more likely that your own grandmothers were homemakers, at least from the time they had children,” DeeDee Moore, a grandparenting influencer, writes for Scary Mommy. “They were home to watch you after school, or host you and your cousins for weeks during the summer. Starting with the baby boomer generation, women were more likely to be in the workforce, making babysitting grandkids and cousin camp harder to pull off.”

While parents like Phyllis have a good reason to be upset that their parents aren’t involved in their children’s lives, everyone’s situation is different, so we can’t bash all boomers for being uninvolved in their grandchildren’s lives. However, their accusation does follow a significant generational trend: Gen Xers and older Millennials, known by some as Generation Goonie, were raised in a world with very little parental involvement. So, it's unsurprising that their children have grandparents who may not be around much.

This article originally appeared in April.


Community

Frugal people share the under $20 purchases that have saved them hundreds of dollars

These 30 things have paid for themselves many times over.

Image via Canva/RyanJLane

Frugal shoppers share the $20 or less purchases that have saved them big money.

Every penny counts when living a frugal lifestyle. Saving money means making smart purchases.

And even the smallest investments can have the biggest returns. From budget shopping to thrifting, frugal people know how to save money when it comes to shopping.

To help others save big, frugal people offered their best frugal advice for purchases $20 or less that have saved them hundreds of dollars over time. These are 30 purchases they've made that have saved them the most money.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"A $12 sewing kit. Instead of tossing clothes for tiny tears or missing buttons, I’ve been fixing them. I've actually been fixing my own clothes for years. It blows my mind how many ‘disposable’ things can be made useful again with just a small, cheap tool." - localkinegrind

"My wife bought a toaster oven on sale at Target for $19.99 and we used it daily for almost ten years, until someone gifted us a fancy one which broke after 2 years at which time I dug the old one out of the garage that we still use." - BigDuke

"Our little $15 rice cooker really was worth it. I'm a pretty good cook but I really haven't been doing it much in the last few years. Enter the rice cooker - just toss in some rice, heat some frozen thing or another, pop some veg in the microwave and boom, dinner. Cheaper and faster and healthier than the burrito or fast food place down the road. Just gotta keep stocked on the frozen meals we like." - poshknight123

@baddie.brad

I hope this helps :)

"Bread machine from goodwill for $3. But I would have paid full price for it too. We make bread almost daily since 2019 using the same machine. In addition we make rolls, pizzas and bunch of other stuff. I think at this point the savings are in thousands - the same quality bread goes for $4-5 where we are." - tx645

"Hair clippers. Haven't paid for a haircut in 5 years." - Efficient_Comfort_47

"Lunch box to bring your own lunch to work rather than eating out." - Tenet_Bull

"Honestly? A hardware shop near my house was closing and I bought a pack of every grit of sandpaper and it was not quite $20. This was about 15 years ago and I haven’t bought any sandpaper since. I made a joke about how much sandpaper my Dad had in his garage when he died, and then his wife said that sandpaper was actually my grandfather’s. It’s almost as if my family fears a sandpaper shortage and we hoard it. I dunno." - tc_cad

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"One-gallon cold brew pitcher. I love a fancy coffee, but not the associated costs. Now I make a gallon and it lasts me a little over a week and costs... tbh I dont even know... maybe a couple of dollars per 32 oz cup between the creamer and milk and coffee?" - pbpantsless

"Safety razor. I was spending $30 every other month for replaceable heads on my razor. Switched to a safety razor and it’s now less than $10 a year." - raccoon_at_noon

"My menstrual cup purchase in 2017 was $20 and has paid itself off. They’re a little more expensive now but still very much worth it." - in-the-narrative

"Insulated water bottle. I don't buy bottled water anymore or drinks for that matter. I can have my coffee, tea, smoothie in there. Water filter on my faucet (Pur brand) I drink the local city water with that filter and I don't buy purified water." - revelry0128

"$7 basil plant in a pot. It’s well and alive still after three years." - FredBreadBad

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Reusable grocery bags. Where I live it costs $0.10 for a bag at the grocery store. I figure I'm saving at least $0.50 per week, $20+ per year. Also less trash to get rid of, so its a win win." - Duke0fMilan

"An obd reader for my car. Check engine light came on and I was able to diagnose, make a small fix, and clear the code without driving back and taking it to the shop. I know car parts stores can read them for free, but we were out camping in rural Wyoming, so it was nice to have my own." - puhnitor

"battery charger and pack of 12 rechargeable AAA/AA batteries combo." - CarevaRuha

"Water Sensor for the basement/under sinks. Screeches and sends an alert to your phone if it detects water. It saved us when our dishwasher was leaking and when our sump pump in the basement stopped working a few times over the years." - Pr1zonMike

"Cloth napkins." - Expensive_Bear_1059

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Hair snake to keep shower drain clear. Clothes steamer to forego dry cleaning bills." - Voc1Vic2

"Huge pack of dish towels. Saves us a ton on paper towels. We still use paper towels for really gross or sticky spills but it’s cut down a ton. Bidet. Cuts down on a lot of toilet paper." - Jealous-Argument7395

"TV antenna." - switchfootball

"A fabric shaver. I paid it around $20. You can remove lint off your clothes and extend their life. You really need to be careful with thin fabrics though because it can create little holes in your clothes (learnt it the hard way lol)." - ybhgt-234ag

"A simple cheese grater allows you to purchase less expensive blocks of cheese, with no anti-caking additives." - orangezeroalpha

"A sunshade for my car windshield. I live in a brutally hot and dry part of California and have to park my car outside. The sun shade has saved my car interior from being completely destroyed by UV rays. Over 200k miles and my black interior still looks really good." - _skank_hunt42

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Hot glue gun. Solves lots of problems." - gobbledegook

"We haven’t yet reached the hundred mark but it’s certainly paid itself off- the mini air compressor that lives in my car. I got it on sale for $19.95. The gas station charges $2 to turn on the air compressor, in exact change. $2.10 if you have to tap your card. With the amount of times I’ve had to completely fill a tire (both mine and others after various screw related holes, two leaking valve stems, one set of trailer tires that sat neglected for a season), or just top it up when it looks a little low in winter, it’s paid itself off." - Birdo3129

"Bought a fantastic Lodge cast-iron pan at Goodwill for 10 bucks. I won’t need another pan for the rest of my life." - tedshreddon

"Took an online defensive driving course for $19.99 and it's saving me almost $100/mo on my car insurance for the next 3 years." - Hatty_Girl

"For me, a $15 French press. Stopped buying coffee out every morning, saved me hundreds within months." - Altruistic-Bar2459

"Dryer balls. They make my clothes soft without ruining my dryer, and last for years." - Grouchy-Display-457


