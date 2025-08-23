Boomers and Gen Xers say they are delighted with Gen Z's 1970s-inspired fashion trends
"Gen Z is basically cosplaying their grandparents."
Gen Z is ushering in a new era of fashion, and many popular 'fits and hair trends seem to have a retro influence.
A 22-year-old Gen Zer took to the Internet to discuss current Gen Z fashion trends, noting that he sees lots of 1970s inspiration for current styles. He noted, "Thanks to Benson Boone, most guys my age have permed mullets and moustaches. Middle-parts, flared low rise jeans, perms and even bushes are having a renaissance."
In a follow-up, he asked Boomers and Gen Xers who grew up during the era how they feel seeing Gen Z's take on some of their fashion staples. "70’s kids, teens, young adults - how do you feel about Gen Z adopting mullets, pornstaches, middle-parts and flared jeans?" he wrote. "Asking as a 22yr [old], how do those of you who lived through the 70’s feel about certain trends coming back in style?"
And plenty of Boomers and Gen Xers shared their opinions. These are 15 of their thoughts on Gen Z's fashions.
"The fashion is similar as in the 70’s, but the vibe is not. if that makes sense." - Flashy_Woodpecker_11
"It’s kind of entertaining. I have a rule for myself that if I wore a trend in one decade, I don’t get to wear it when it comes back around, and boy have I seen a bunch of familiar-looking clothes in the past couple of years. But as someone said, though the style looks similar, the attitude they are wearing it with is totally different." - intrigue-bliss4331
"Everything old is new again. It has always been that way. If it makes someone happy, then who are we to care if it's an old fad or new." - FortuneWhereThoutBe
"Everything seems to come in 50 year cycles. Saw a double breasted jacket in a men’s clothes shop the other day! I'm 70m and haven’t worn anything double breasted since 1973!! So it goes!" - ActiveOldster
"To each their own of course. It's not me, it wasn't back then, never was, isn't me today etc. But for those who like it, rock on." - No_Roof_1910
"Whatever makes them happy. Kids get to build their tribal rituals. In other words, I’m not getting a mullet but wont disparage theirs. Rock on." - goosebumpsagain
"I think it’s freaking hilarious. 'We hate boomers, but we totally want to be them.' As a Gen Xer with older brothers and sisters and solid memories of from about 1974 on, it just makes me giggle." - Grace_Alcock
"When I was a teen in the 70s at one point, my mom pointed out to me that lots of our styles were from the 40s when she was young. She was right! Personally, I don’t care who wears what or when." - moverene1914
"Fashion, even bad fashion, repeats. Makes me laugh, but I still wear tie dye and hippy trippy stuff so I’m no critic to judge!" - Lefty-boomer
"I love seeing them embrace anything other than the normcore beige stuff that has 0 style. I cant wait until they see videos of themselves in 30 years." - notthatcousingreg
"I was a kid in the 70s and wore those things in my 20s when they came back in style in the 90s. I love seeing it all come back again! I love the vintage clothing sub and the 70s styles are my favorites." - Wonderful_Horror7315
"Let them fly their freak flags. Life is short. In 10 years, they’ll all want to look like Boy George, anyway. Enjoy getting older, I sure do!" - AnitaIvanaMartini
"Every generation thinks they invented rebellion then just recycle the last one’s closet. 70s kids rolled their eyes at 50s greasers 90s mocked the 70s now gen z is basically cosplaying their grandparents. Fashion’s just a pendulum nobody’s original we just remix until it feels new again. The real joke is thinking your mullet is edgy when it’s literally your dad’s yearbook pic." - Thin_Rip8995
"GenX here. I LOVE it! Add in some Ponchos and Knee High sports socks for guys and you are officially Old School Cool! A rock band 3/4 length sleeve t-shirt and Blue Jean jacket for EXTRA POINTS!" - Gun5linger67
"Every generation deserves the chance to make fashion choices that they'll look back at some day and wonder, 'WTF was I thinking?!?' - LordOfEltingville