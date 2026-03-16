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Adults who lived through the 90s share 15 things we all misremember about the decade

“Not all Gen Xers were disinterested slackers in the ’90s.”

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

90s, 90s misconceptions, 90s true and false, 90s history, 90s nostalgia, reddit, ask reddit history
It wasn't all a grunge-filled barrel of laughs. Photo credit: The Everett Collection

The ‘90s are often depicted as a golden age. A time of less violence, more money, better music, equal rights, unprecedented technological progress, and Beanie Babies instead of Labubus. A time of peace throughout the land.

However, take a quick romp through actual history and we see that when we take the rose-colored glasses off, the ’90s weren’t without its less-that-stellar moments. Furthermore, there was a lot more nuance to it than teens wearing a bunch of flannel and listening to grunge music.

Across several Reddit threads, people who actually lived through the ’90s have shared some prime examples of how we get the ’90s wrong and elements we have completely forgotten about, from recalling society’s very unhealthy obsession with thinness, to police brutality, to the questionable hunter green/maroon craze (remember that?).

Take a scroll down memory lane with our 15 favorites:

1.”The early 90s and late 90s were two very different times culturally. I can’t stand it when I see a picture of the spice girls with a ‘So 90s!’ caption.”

“There’s a HUGE difference between the early 90’s and late 90’s. After 1996 it was more millennial, Pokémon, Britney Spears vs the early 90’s which was more grunge and smooth RnB.”

2. “Not all Gen Xers were disinterested slackers in the 90s.”

“I graduated from university in 1991. I spent the 1990s trying to get a decent job, pay rent and generally just getting my shit together. Most other people my age seemed to be doing pretty much the same thing, unless they had rich parents.”

3. “Nobody seems to talk about all the maroon and hunter-green wallpaper strips that were added to the top of the walls in houses. Maroon and hunter-green everywhere. From cars to vacuums and beyond.”

“My comforter set for my freshman dorm (Fall 1994) was maroon on one side, hunter green on the other. I realized it was dark and depressing so I got a girlie daisy print bedspread for the rest of college.”

4. “Money was tight then, too. People were happy with fewer luxuries, because we could get by. And the very idea of giving a child a device worth hundreds of dollars was ludicrous! I still feel this way.”

5. “A lot of people talk about the 90s like it was a utopian decade. Sure, a lot of stuff was awesome. But there was also the AIDS epidemic, the crack epidemic, the heroin epidemic, lots of police brutality, the sharp uptick in domestic terrorism, etc. plus the casual sexism, racism, & homophobia. The hope for the future that started in late 1989 with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the heating up of our economy in the mid-90s only lasted until 2000. It was a very brief window, in retrospect.”

6. “Female celebrities were shrinking to child sizes and getting praised for it. ‘Thinspo’ was a thing. ALL my friends group from high school and college, including myself, had eating disorders — Marlboro Light and Diet Coke for every meal. Our idea of sports was extreme cardio only. We were SO unhealthy. Thank God we were young enough to bounce back to normal without major issues.”

7. “That Nirvana ruled the 90s, and killed off all other forms of hard rock. They hit hard for about two and a half years, and then we were stuck with Tonic and the goddamn Spin Doctors.”

“A lot of people mention grunge and gangsta rap, but country was very hot too. Country line dancing became a big thing, Branson, Missouri became a big tourist destination with its theaters, and artists like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain made tons of money.”

“I don’t think the Riot Grrrl movement gets enough recognition and acknowledgment as an extremely significant 90s cultural event.”

8. “I think one idea that’s misrepresented is that we were already online, all the time.”

“I mean, I was STOKED when I got into the dorm with LAN connections in 1993, but I was an outlier. Lots of kids at my college barely understood using computers, much less anything internet-related beyond maybe an AOL/AIM. Obviously this was an evolution of ten very fast moving years.”

9. “That mom Jeans were cool. No one under 35 wore them.”

10. “Not everyone wore Doc Martens back in the 1990s. Many people wore military boots as a fashion statement that were often mistaken for Doc Martens, while others wore sneakers every day, even in venues where they should have been wearing more formal shoes.”


11. “Cellphones were considered tacky and unnecessary unless you were a doctor.”

12 .”Not everyone got around on rollerblades.”

13. “Property was cheaper, not cheap as in affordable to all.”

14. “If your family lived in a rural area and wasn’t rich enough to immediately buy a computer, you could be lonely in a way that people can’t even comprehend now. I spent the last two years of high school doing nothing, watching TV and playing 16-bit RPGs repeatedly because I couldn’t get anywhere or do anything.”

15. “Drunk driving didn’t have the stigma it does today. It took a long campaign waged by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) to shift public perception on how dangerous drunk driving is.”

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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    Man's dance moves are so smooth people don't think he's realPhoto credit: Maikon Alves|Instagram
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    Man’s dance moves are so incredibly fluid that people don’t think he’s a real person

    Some people are speculating he’s somehow computer generated. He’s real.

    Jacalyn Wetzel

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    “Nah, this is God-level pop-locking,” someone compliments.

    Even Nicole Scherzinger, actress, singer and former member of the pop group and dance ensemble, Pussycat Dolls gave Alves praise saying, “you are a legend!” Watch his reality defying moves for yourself.

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  • People rally behind an older woman who refused to train her 25-year-old replacement
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    People rally behind an older woman who refused to train her 25-year-old replacement

    When an older employee was asked to train a 25-year-old to do the same job she’d been doing for as long as the young recruit had been alive, she had some choice words. And it became a vital lesson in not getting exploited. The TikTok creator, who goes by The Unobsolete (@theunobsolete) centers her content…

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    When an older employee was asked to train a 25-year-old to do the same job she’d been doing for as long as the young recruit had been alive, she had some choice words. And it became a vital lesson in not getting exploited.

    The TikTok creator, who goes by The Unobsolete (@theunobsolete) centers her content around helping people “fight age bias” in the workplace. She explained how she had been “passed over” for a promotion that she had rightfully earned over the past two-and-a-half decades and was instead expected to train someone “fresh out of grad school” who presumably would then do the job for a fraction of the price.

    “They expected me to teach her the job they said I wasn’t good enough for.”

    The Unobsolete didn’t entertain pleasantries as she flat-out said “no.”

    @theunobsolete watched 25-year-old get my promotion then ask me to train her. I said no. Not sorry. Not maybe. Just no. She shocked. Manager furious. HR email about team player. Don’t care. They passed me over for promotion I earned. Gave it to someone with zero experience. Expected me to teach her job they said I wasn’t good enough for. Train my replacement? Pay me. Want 25 years knowledge? Triple salary consulting rates. Want me to smile while you humiliate me? Wrong person. Not your free training program. Not making cheap hire look competent. Not handing over everything so you can pay her half. They said unprofessional. I said appropriately compensated or not sharing. They said not supporting team. I said team didn’t support me. Silence. Second you stop being useful they stop caring. Stop pretending you owe them anything.#promotions #over50 #notateamplayer #genx #isaidno ♬ original sound – The Unobsolete

    “I’m not your free training program,” she explained. “Want me to smile while you humiliate me? Wrong person.” Furthermore, she noted that if she were going to move forward with the training, she would be expecting “triple salary consulting rates” as payment.

    While she got reprimanded by HR for not “being a team player,” she maintained her stance that she deserved to be “fairly compensated for her expertise” or she wasn’t sharing it.

    “They said [I was] not supporting [the] team. I said [the] team didn’t support me.”

    She then concluded the video with a word of caution to other folks who might find themselves in similar situations:

    “The second you stop being useful, they stop pretending to care. So stop pretending you owe them anything.”

    With over four million views, the video certainly resonated. People flooded the comments agreeing how real ageism is in the workplace, and commended The Unobsolete for standing her ground.

    “Can’t be a team player for a team that played you,” one person said.

    Quite a few shared their own horror stories. One person recalled, “They hired 6 people to replace me and the work I was doing & wanted me to train them. Nope.”

    Another said, “I was laid off from a job and they said they’d be fine, because I wrote a literal manual on how to do everything for when I was on vacation. First thing I threw in the trash cleaning out my office. They emailed a few days later, asking where it was. I told them.”

    In subsequent videos, The Unobsolete shared that while she didn’t get fired outright (for obvious legal reasons), the company had less direct ways of phasing her out. First, a meeting was held to discuss her “attitude.” Then, she was excluded from company functions and given less work. Eventually, she was called into another meeting and told the company’s culture might not be a “good fit” for her.

    @theunobsolete UPDATE: Refused to train replacement. What happened next I expected. Two days later meeting with manager and HR. My attitude. Not that they passed me over or wanted free labor. My attitude refusing exploitation. They said not collaborative poor leadership need team players. I said you passed me over want free training punish boundaries that’s control not collaboration. Silence. Not willing develop staff maybe not culture fit. I said right. Culture exploiting experience isn’t my fit. Ready for compensation talk? No? Back to my job. Didn’t fire me. Can’t. Lawsuit risk. Instead stopped including meetings gave projects away documented everything performance issues. Managed out playbook. I documented everything back. Every email meeting project. Knew exactly what they were doing. #promotions #isaidno #refused# #over45 #corporatetiktok ♬ original sound – The Unobsolete

    “I agree,” The Unobsolete apparently said in the meeting. “A culture that exploits experience isn’t a fit for me.”

    Still, she didn’t back down and asked what the severance package she would receive for leaving. Unsurprisingly, that offer started off low with two weeks’ worth of pay. The Unobsolete told them she expected six months of pay with full benefits through the end of the year, plus a neutral reference letter, and a release stating that they wouldn’t contest her unemployment.

    When the manager said her demands were “unreasonable,” The Unobsolete replied, “So is asking me to train my replacement for free.”

    @theunobsolete UPDATE PART 3: Refused train replacement. How it ended. Three weeks managed out documented retaliation. Manager and HR called me in. Don’t think right fit anymore. Best we part ways.#refusedtotrain #notateamplayer #isaidno #over50 #corporatetiktok ♬ original sound – The Unobsolete

    “I’ve never been prouder of someone I don’t know,” one viewer wrote.

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    “Turns out, I wasn’t obsolete after all. I was just undervalued. There’s a difference.”

    Now, she’s taking what she’s learned to help other experienced professionals protect themselves against being taken advantage of.

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  • ‘Adults’ are honestly confused by these 15 strange things the younger generations do
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    ‘Adults’ are honestly confused by these 15 strange things the younger generations do

    When it comes to young people, every generation is different from the one that precedes it. It makes sense. Every group grows up in different economic, cultural, and technological circumstances, so of course they’re going to have different tastes and values. It’s also natural for younger generations to rebel against their parents and create their…

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    kids, generations, boomers, gen x, millennials, gen z, gen alpha
    A grandpa with his grandsons on their smartphones. Canva Photos

    To help the older folks who may be confused by “kids these days” feel less alone, a Redditor named 5h0gKur4C4ndl posed a question to the AskReddit subforum, “What is something about the newer generations that you can’t seem to understand?”

    A lot of the responses were centered around the younger generations’ relationship to technology.

    The older generations also seem concerned that younger kids are a lot more prudish than their parents, and should learn how to lighten up and have some fun—a big role reversal from previous generational wars.

    Here are 15 things about the younger generations that older people just don’t understand.

    1. Recording yourself crying

    woman, young woman, crying, smartphone, recording yourself crying
    Young woman crying while holding her phone. Canva Photos

    For many younger people, everything is “content.” Even their most intimate and private moments.

    “THIS IS THE ONE. I do not know how intense your desire for external validation has to be for you to be in the midst of crying and think ‘Lights, camera, action baby let’s make sure as many people see this as possible.’” — Thrillmouse

    “People who record themselves crying are already weird but posting it on the internet is weirder. imagine clicking ‘post’ to every social media they have. do they seriously not look at what they’re posting online?” — TryContent4093

    2. Poor grammar

    AI and automatic grammar checkers may be taking a toll on young people’s ability to write for themselves.

    “The emails I get from my students aged 18-25 are such a mess of incoherent garbage, I can’t tell if they are lazy or if it’s an actual literacy issue. And I’m barely older than they are so if this is a generational gap, it happened quickly!” — NefariousSalmander

    “It’s a block of text with no capitalization or punctuation. Imagine receiving 6 consecutive one-line texts at once. If you can figure out where the periods should go then you can make sense of it, but it’s all texting abbreviations and slang. Something like, ‘yo mr y u slow fixin my grade I trned in the lab last class my dad gonna take my phone lmk.’” — Ceesa

    3. Learned helplessness

    “I’m a middle school teacher. My kids will routinely claim they can’t do anything and then shut down and do nothing. And then… It’s easy and they do it. So basically it’s the degree of learned helplessness. They know to ask when I go over, but if there are twenty kids and I get to them last, they will do nothing (no phones, nothing!) for twenty minutes and act surprised I’m irritated they didn’t grab a damn pencil from the freeeee pencils on my desk. And then act surprised they’re behind on the assignment!” — Scarletuba

    4. The Internet is forever

    Pro tip: Never participate in one of those TikTok “street interviews” after you’ve had a few drinks.

    “The lack of understanding that things put on the internet are public forever.” — Leading_Screen_4216

    5. No self-confidence

    boy, shy, teen, young person, hiding, self confidence
    Boy with his head in his hands. Canva Photos

    “37-year-old attending college for the first time here. They have negative confidence. They barely speak above a mumble, especially when answering a question from the teacher. Most of them would rather die than talk to someone they’re interested in. It’s like 90% of them are cripplingly introverted.” — Intelligent-Mud1437

    6. They need attention

    Social media “Influencer” and “YouTuber” are highly sought after career paths because of the fame and notoriety they bring.

    “We were saying what we would do if we won the big lottery jackpot. The new 22-year-old hire said he’d become an influencer. Can you imagine winning a billion at 22 and that’s what you would do? Not start a business, travel the world, charity, sports, property… Learn something… but become an influencer… with a billion dollars. I mean, like, he’s gonna hire a marketing company to fabricate interest in his social media? He’s gonna spend money on stupid things to make people cringe or rage comment? With a billion dollars.” — Covercall

    7. Put your phone down

    “Why do you want to watch 100% of a concert, that you paid good money for, through your phone lens?” — LeluWater

    “I was yesterday in a Linkin Park cover band concert, a fuckin blast. There was that one guy, that spent every song recording HIS FACE ‘singing’ along. Not the band, his face. Please wake me up in 1995.” — pls_tell_me

    The older generations are right about this one. Recording an experience actively worsens your enjoyment of it in the moment.

    8. Phone at the movies

    “Why do they go to the movies only to scroll through their phone the entire time?” — IAmASurgeonDoctorHan

    “My wife does this. Not at the theater, but we’ll be watching a movie or TV show, and she’ll be glued to her phone. Then when she looks up she doesn’t get what’s going on and we have to pause while I explain what just happened and why.” — Project2R

    Anyone who’s fluent in smartphones can get caught up in this one. It’s tough to get through a whole movie or show at home without checking your phone! We’re all addicted.

    9. Paranoia

    “I’m in my forties and I manage a small group of people who are in their 20s to early thirties. What I notice most is how anxious and fearful they seem to be. Everyone is out to get them. I often get approached by subordinates who want me to do something about a colleague who is doing them wrong in some way. After I gather more information, it almost always is a case of poor assumption about someone else’s intentions, coupled with a desire to jump to the worst-case scenario. If I ask them a series of probing questions about other possible interpretations they often admit they didn’t consider those possibilities.” — Reasonable_Human55

    10. Putting on airs

    Comparison is the thief of joy.” Only, young people who were raised on social media didn’t get the memo.

    “I don’t understand why most of them want to look rich with expensive s**t and most of them act like they run businesses or something. They take pictures with cars that are not theirs for example. Dude chill, you’re 16.” — Honest_Math7760

    “Because they are indoctrinated by social media that tells them they are a failed human if they don’t become a multi-millionaire entrepreneur.” — Outrageous_Glove_467

    11. The new Puritans

    puritan, painting, gen z, values, morals

    It’s weird for Gen Xers and Millennials to be old enough to witness the cultural pendulum swinging back the other way in several key ways.

    “This weird new Puritan wave they are riding on. We struggled for generations to free ourselves from oppressive dogmas, and now they are all-in on the whole: ‘if you like anything even remotely non-wholesome, you should be arrested and burn in hell.’ … Constantly calling for bans on anything that upsets them, instead of learning how to avoid the things that upset them.” — SleepyCera

    “The prudishness is so weird to me. Hearing young people talk about body counts’ and how you should be married with kids by the age of 25, or you’re past your prime is absolutely insane. Even my Christian grandparents weren’t as sexually conservative as this generation. The complete demonization of partying, drinking, and going out is weird too—like I can see being traumatized by fentanyl and the general lack of safety around drugs, but I did most of my socializing as a young person by going to concerts and nightlife events and meeting people, and they seem to just…not do anything social?” — Counterboudd

    12. Can’t handle stress

    “The absolute lack of capacity to deal with any emotional stress or upheaval without turning into a gibbering mess. …I had someone messing around in a lecture, playing with their phone and being disruptive. I stopped the lecture and told them to put it away and pay attention or leave. They looked SHOCKED to have been called out and sat there quietly for the next 10-15 minutes until suddenly going all ‘deer in the headlights’ when asked a question in relation to the topic and then running the full length of the lecture hall and out the room. I was informed the following day that the student had went to counseling services to complain that I had ‘put unreasonable pressure on him by asking him questions in class, and set off his anxiety.’” — Indiana_Harris

    13. White socks with sneakers

    “How pulling up white socks with sneakers was the most unfashionable middle-aged American dad clothing in the entire world. To being fashionable.” — Awkward_Moments

    “Socks with sandals too. And mustaches. Kids today think dressing like a dorky dad thirty years ago is cool. I laugh at them all the time.” — IDigRollingRockBeer

    14. Watching video games

    It is impossible for anyone over the age of 30 to understand “streamer” culture.

    “Why they’d rather watch someone else play a video game than play it themselves. That was a punishment when I was a kid, not entertainment.” — DeadDevilMonkey

    15. External stimulation

    kids, distracted, external stimulation, technology, young people
    Kids glued to their phones. Canva Photos

    “Will never understand the constant need for external stimulation. I’m quite happy just to ponder my own thoughts. I love flying, because it gives me several hours to think on shit without distraction. Ask young people to put down their phone? It’s as if you asked them to chop off their left hand.” — Midnight_Poet

    Though older generations definitely have a lot of legitimate concerns about younger folks, much of the list was created in jest. In reality, there’s a lot to like about Gen Z and Gen Alpha because they have a lot of fantastic qualities. For example, Gen Z is really driving change when it comes to work life balance. They refuse to make their career their whole life, thus avoiding getting sucked into the same trap as previous generations. They’re also, as a group, much more inclusive. They can also be extremely creative and willing to take big risks to achieve their dreams and get ahead in an economy that’s stacked against them.

    So cheers to you, young people. We only tease because we love you.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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  • People share their favorite ‘non-tech’ hobbies that keep them sane in a digital world
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    People share their favorite ‘non-tech’ hobbies that keep them sane in a digital world

    Digital fatigue is brutal. It robs us of our focus, productivity, and most importantly, our joy. Thankfully, there is a way to escape the never-ending flurry of notifications, emails, and pings and reclaim our inner peace in a way that’s not only effective but fun as well. Cue: analog hobbies. The health benefits of analog…

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    Digital fatigue is brutal. It robs us of our focus, productivity, and most importantly, our joy. Thankfully, there is a way to escape the never-ending flurry of notifications, emails, and pings and reclaim our inner peace in a way that’s not only effective but fun as well.

    Cue: analog hobbies.

    The health benefits of analog hobbies are well-documented. Whether they be artistic pursuits like painting or drawing, which help ease racing thoughts and anxiety, or physical activities like gardening or dancing, which get us more active, or some combination of both, like cooking or woodworking, which enlists both the practical and creative sides of our brains.

    During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us found out firsthand just how soothing tech-free hobbies could be. According to one survey, nearly two-thirds of Americans picked up a new hobby during this time. And even though we are more or less back to the regular hustle and bustle of pre-COVID times, the need to unplug is just as important now as ever.

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    Do any of us still make sourdough? media2.giphy.com

    If you’re looking for inspiration for your next low-to-no tech hobby, keep reading.

    Recently, a Reddit user shared that they had been “craving a bit of simplicity and a break from screens,” and in the process rediscovered former analog passions like sketching and playing vinyl records.

    “Personally, I’ve found that stepping away from tech even for just an hour or two really helps with mental clarity and stress relief,” they wrote. “Also, there’s something so satisfying about making something with your hands, right?”

    “It made me wonder: what non-tech hobbies have you all picked up or returned to recently?” they added. “Whether it’s knitting, gardening, brewing your own coffee, or something else that doesn’t require a charger or Wifi.”

    Boy, did people respond in kind. Be it with classics like cross-stitching, or some out-of-the-box ideas like sending postcards to German princes (more on that later). Many even shared samples of their WIPS (works in progress), which was doubly inspiring.

    Take a look at some of our favorites:

    Fused glass is my current hobby. I just enjoy doing it and don’t look at my phone for hours when I’m cutting glass. Unfortunately, I do have a lot of cuts on my hands.”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    A fused glass bowl. Reddit

    “Solo board games. There are tons of different mechanics, difficulties and themes…My favorites are Tiny Epic Dungeons, Nemo’s War, Zombicide Black Plague, Threetale, Grove, Valor and Villainy, Ludwig’s Labyrinth.”

    Aquascaping is such a good break from tech. I have all the time I spend fiddling with rocks and plants, and once that’s done and I stock the tank with fish and shrimp and whatever else, I have a living piece of art that is 100% custom and always changing.”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    An example of aquascaping. Reddit

    “Volunteering at the animal shelter.”

    “Journaling! My thoughts feel so much clearer after writing everything down. :-)”

    “I’ve fallen in love with whittling.”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    Whittled Halloween figures. Reddit

    “Gardening has probably become the one that’s changed my life the most, it gets me more active, I spend and enjoy hours outside now. It’s taken a big bite out of my grocery bill, it also forces me to cook more. I extend the season by growing cool season crops, keeping a small hydro grow indoors and starting seeds in March. I also vermicompost indoors which is oddly fun and comforting — digging in dirt in the middle of winter and anticipating spring. I find having year round gardening activities helps with SAD and it’s done a ton for my overall mental health and sense of wellbeing.”

    “Water coloring bookmarks.”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    A water color painted bookmark. Reddit

    “I’ve been doing film photography since 1973 and am still at it in my home darkroom.”

    “Repairing old electric toy trains. I find myself looking forward to unplugging and taking these things apart to fix or replace a part or two and bring them back to life. The smell of oil, soldering a wire or two, working through a fairly simple mechanical problem – these are the only things keeping me sane these days!”

    “Counted cross-stitch work in progress”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    A cross-stitched pattern of a goddess-like woman. Reddit

    “I have gotten back into writing letters to pen pals but most of them are what I call fictional pen pals. That’s where I create a character and that character writes a pen pal letter to another created character. It’s a lot of fun and makes me slow down to actually write a letter and I can live a more exciting life through my character.”

    Latte-art for me :)”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    Latte art. Reddit

    “I write letters to royals and nobles world wide and collect their responses. It makes going to the mailbox a lot of fun! I always send birthday, anniversary, and coronation day greetings. Other times it might be commenting on an event they attended or appearance they made. Other times letters of condolence if they’ve experienced a recent death of a loved one. You’d be surprised how many respond personally, particularly minor royals or nobles (the German princes have been particularly gracious with their time to write back).”

    “Been a woodworker since I was a wee lad. It’s just super relaxing and mentally rewarding to dive into a project… Here’s one of my latest…Most of the work was done with muscle powered hand tools…”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    A handmade wood cabinet. Reddit

    “Making collages from old magazines. It’s somewhat mindless and cheap to get started. People give away free old magazines on Facebook marketplace or you can buy cheap ones on eBay.”

    “Making my own stencils from cardboard and using them on my gelli plate. I’m into surface design at the moment.”

    Watercolor painting

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    A watercolor butterfly. Reddit

    “I’m getting back into art welding. Last week, I found myself in a flow state and forgot to eat. I’m also stunned at how encouraging different old dudes have been to me at supply shops. It was not like that 13 years ago when I learned.”

    “Knitting socks.”

    “Dollhouse miniature modeling.”

    “Getting back into pottery. I get into my zen zone when my hands get dirty.”

    “After dabbling before, I’m now taking up bookbinding! Despite the latest trend in doing up fancy versions of paperbacks, you can actually start with stuff you have at home and would otherwise throw away. The first book we’re making in my coptic class uses cardboard packaging and regular printer paper.”

    “Camping and backpacking are the most fulfilling for me. I enjoy hiking, birding, tying knots, chilling in a hammock, reading, and photography. I get to do all those things in one hobby.”

    “Mandolin and tenor guitar.”

    “I paint portraits in oils – mostly of family, or pets. Here is my latest piece. It’s a very rewarding hobby and I’ve met some amazing people along the way.”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    Au00a0oil portrait of a baby. Reddit

    “My all-time favourite analog hobbies are dirt biking, snowmobiling, skiing at 2-3 years old, and they certainly do not need WiFi. Why are they such a great escape from the digital world? Cause you literally leave your home, go where theres no cell service, and you only focus on the machine/skis and never the phone while doing them. Perfect, best escape from the digital world.”

    “I go on walks looking for 4 leaf clovers and lay them out in a photo album and think of it kind of like art meets meditation meets scavenger hunting.”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    Pressed four leaf clovers. Reddit

    “Penmanship. Specifically: writing cursive with a fountain pen. I’ve started collecting some pens, improved my handwriting, started journaling a little, and even ground some of my own nibs.”

    “Public lectures, author meet-and-greets, book clubs, meetups in general- local colleges often have special interest groups open to the public, public libraries usually have some event going on, farmer’s markets and local festivals frequently have interesting people who love to talk about what they do.”

    “I love air dry clay, particularly the brand Das.”

    hobbies, analog hobbies, making art, exercise, digital detox, ask reddit, creativity, art, dance, hobbies
    A clay pumpkin. Reddit

    “Rockhounding, because it literally gets me out of the house and going places.”

    For those wondering, rockhounding is searching for and collecting rocks, minerals, fossils, gems, etc. Some folks get specific on what types of colors or shapes they aim to find. And while rockhounding itself involves no tech, you might need to hop online to make sure you’re allowed to take items from the spot you’re in.

    “I love fishing! It’s so peaceful!”

    “I danced as a kid and recently got back into it through a dance fitness class. Now I’m choreographing my own dances. It’s fun, active, and creative.”

    Let this be your sign to carve out some time for joy today, in whatever way feels best. Your mind, body, and spirit will thank you for it.

    This article originally appeared last year.

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  • Frugal people say you don’t need to be rich to buy these 15 life-simplifying ‘luxuries’
    , ,

    Frugal people say you don’t need to be rich to buy these 15 life-simplifying ‘luxuries’

    Being frugal isn’t about deprivation—it’s about living intentionally. Meaning you spend less on what drains you, and more on what gives you back time, peace, or comfort. That also means that sometimes throwing down a liiiiiiittle bit of moolah here and there to invest in a higher quality of life isn’t seen as a frivolous…

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    Being frugal isn’t about deprivation—it’s about living intentionally. Meaning you spend less on what drains you, and more on what gives you back time, peace, or comfort. That also means that sometimes throwing down a liiiiiiittle bit of moolah here and there to invest in a higher quality of life isn’t seen as a frivolous move, but a truly wise one.

    That’s certainly a philosophy plenty of money-savvy Redditors seem to share. Across dozens of threads, people who pride themselves on being budget-conscious swapped stories about the little upgrades that made their life run more smoothly—time-saving robots, procedures that added convenience, mattresses that heal more than they cost, and more.

    When you read through enough of these threads, a pattern emerges. The most “worth it” purchases bring more peace and joy to the day-to-day in some way, and they need not be super fancy to achieve that.

    So, what are these life-changing splurges that even the most frugal swear by? Here are the simple, sanity-saving luxuries these folks say pay dividends.

    Roombas, or robot vacuums in general

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A robot vaccuum. Photo credit: Canva

    It’s like hiring a tiny, tireless butler who never complains. You come home to clean floors without lifting a finger…or a broom, for that matter. What’s not to like?

    Fun fact: According to an article from Ecovacs, robot vacuums might be a more “effective” and “healthier option” than traditional dusting, since they stir up less dust.

    Automatic pet feeders and litter boxes

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A kitty using a self-cleaning litteru00a0box. Photo credit: Canva

    No more 6 a.m. guilt trips from hungry cats or late-night scooping marathons. Automation means your pets stay fed and happy while you reclaim a few precious minutes, sans any unsavory smells.

    As some people noted, self cleaning litters boxes can be especially helpful for pet owners who might suffer from depression and have trouble maintaining routines.

    LASIK surgery

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A woman getting LASIK. Photo credit: Canva

    Listen, it’s great that glasses have broken through stigma to become a chic fashion accessory, but are still so annoying to need at all times. With LASIK, the luxury comes in simply being able to wake up and see the world without having to clumsily hunt for those specs. It’s like the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it upgrade for your eyes.

    Did you know?—over 90% of LASIK patients achieve 20/20 vision or better after surgery, per the American Refractive Surgery Council.

    A dishwasher

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A loaded dishwasher. Photo credit: Canva

    Because no one has ever said, “I wish I spent more time scrubbing plates.” A great dishwasher saves time, water, and (most importantly) your will to live after dinner.

    “I never had one growing up, and rented a bunch of apartments afterwards that didn’t have one. I bought my first apartment 3 years ago and made sure to have one installed, and it was life changing. No more toiling over the sink for almost an hour every evening, and no more eczema on my hands and ruined nails.”

    “The great thing about dishwashers is the simplicity of the routine for me. Empty it as the kettle boils in the morning. Rinse dirty dishes and stack them in as you go. Put it on when it’s full. Repeat as needed. No more dishes on the bench 😇”

    A quality mattress

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A woman waking up well-rested. Photo credit: Canva

    We all know how important it is to get a good night’s sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, quality sleep is the major key to our focus, immunity, and mood throughout the day.

    Conversely, if you’ve ever woken up with a stiff back or neck (read: if you’ve over 32) you know that your mattress can make or break that much needed reset. So many people who have finally invested in a top notch mattress can attest to this.

    “Being able to elevate my feet and head without juggling to organize a bunch of pillows feels like the epitome of luxury.”

    And of course, there are money-savvy ways to make this big purchase.

    “I’m glad I opted to put the purchase on my credit card, even though I paid it off right away with savings budgeted for the big spend. The store would have given me 0% interest, but since I didn’t carry the balance, I didn’t pay any interest, anyway, and my card basically paid me with a kickback/cashback.”

    A bidet

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A bidet. Photo credit: Canva

    Once you try it, you understand. It’s cleaner, greener, and oddly life-affirming. You’ll save money on toilet paper and feel like you’re living in the future. A win-win.

    Another stat: Americans use 34 million rolls of toilet paper daily. Bidets can cut that by up to 75%.

    Tools

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A man using a power drill. Photo credit: Canva

    Whether it’s a power drill or a solid wrench set, the right tools turn frustrating chores into five-minute fixes. Plus, you get the earned confidence in your own self-sufficiency.

    “Having the right tools to repair, modify, improve, or build something can vastly simplify automotive and home maintenance. It can also be cheaper to buy the tools once than it is to pay someone to perform the maintenance regularly. Especially the battery powered ones.”

    An electric kettle and tea

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    An electric kettle and tea. Photo credit: Canva

    A quiet moment with a cup of tea can reset your day faster than any productivity hack ever could. And harnessing the power of electricity can bring that peace ritual even sooner.

    “Drinking tea and even the ritual of preparing it nurtures me and brings me so much peace and clarity. Maybe that sounds goofy, but staying hydrated and getting your antioxidants throughout the day makes life simpler and happier. Wow, I am making myself thirsty. Time for some chamomile.”

    A key pad dead bolt

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A keypad lock. Photo credit: Canva

    No more frantic pocket-patting or key-hunting at the door. Tap a code, and badda bing, badda boom, you’re home. It’s safety, simplicity, and peace of mind, especially for chronic key-losers everywhere.

    Air-fryers

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    An air fryer with freshly made potatoes. Photo credit: Canva

    It’s the holy grail of quick, crispy satisfaction; just ask any millennial. Dinner goes from frozen to fantastic in 15 minutes flat, with less mess, less oil, less calories (up to 70–80% less, to be exact) and zero regrets.

    An Anker charging brick

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    A phone charging. Photo credit: Canva

    Running out of battery-life in 2025 feels like running out of oxygen, so having one hand “oxygen tank” for all your electronic needs is beyond a luxury, and more of a modern day necessity.

    “[I have one] powerful enough to run my laptop and charge devices. It has multiple USB ports. I no longer have to juggle multiple charging bricks or the awkward OEM laptop power supply. It’s noticeably simpler so much that several folks have commented at work when they saw my simplified setup in conference rooms.”

    An espresso machine

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    An espresso machine. Photo credit: Canva

    Behold, your kitchen is magically transformed into a café—minus the line, tip jar, or misspelled name on the cup. It’s an investment that pays you back in energy and joy. And you get to create your own latte art!

    Monthly cleaners

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    Cleaners Photo credit: Canva

    Sometimes, the most impactful luxury of all is walking into a spotless home you didn’t have to clean yourself. And doing it only once a month helps hinder burnout while still keeping within budget.

    “It’s not so often that it feels over-indulgent, but it’s enough to help keep the house truly clean and relieves a lot of stress. Also motivates you to keep tidy, as cleaners clean, they don’t tidy, and they clean better if it’s tidy!”

    Laser hair removal

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    Laser hari removal Photo credit: Canva

    Less shaving, less irritation, less time. It’s freedom disguised as skincare. Medi-spas seems to agree that, generally speaking, most people see a 50-70% reduction after 3-4 sessions, and 85-95% permanent reduction after 6-8 sessions. Then there’s 5+ years of being “practically hair-free” with minimal need for maintenance.

    With this option, maybe I actually could take quick showers like a normal person!

    Bluetooth speakers and headphones

    frugal, frugal tips, frugal living, frugality, money, saving money, reddit, investments, quality of life
    Bluetooth products Photo credit: Canva

    The right soundtrack—be it a playlist, or a podcast—makes everything better, does it not? One study found that students who used headphones while working were more focused, less distracted, and even enjoyed studying more…proof that good sound can help produce good habits.

    Bottom line: investing in peace of mind, better sleep, or a cleaner home isn’t frivolous. It’s human. Because when life feels just a little lighter, you have more room to actually live it. Consider this your permission slip to appreciate some of the luxuries you might already have in your life. Or, bank account willing, even purchase something today that adds a little peace of mind.

    This article originally appeared last year.

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  • Why chasing 1,000 rejections might be the key to your biggest dreams
    Gabrielle Carr introduces her "Year of 1,000 No's" notebookPhoto credit: TikTok
    ,

    Why chasing 1,000 rejections might be the key to your biggest dreams

    Gabriella Carr asked for 1,000 “no’s.” The universe had other plans.

    Kat Hong

    If you opened Gabriella Carr’s red notebook, you might expect to find a diary, a grocery list, or her homework. Instead, you’d find an organized, numbered list of failures.

    That’s one way to see it. Gabriella views it differently, though. To her, every entry in that notebook is a victory.

    @gabbies1000nos the story of why i’m doing this!! #rejectiontherapy #rejectionisredirection #chaseyourdreams #aspiringactor #actingjourney ♬ original sound – Gabriella Carr

    Gabriella, a content creator and actor, is embarking on a fascinating experiment she calls “The 1,000 No’s.” Her goal: to face rejection 1,000 times in a year. While the rest of us spend our days avoiding the word “no,” Gabriella is hunting for it. She asks for opportunities she feels unqualified for. She puts herself in situations where rejection is likely.

    Something unexpected happened on her quest for failure: she started to succeed.

    In seeking “no’s,” Gabriella stumbled upon a life filled with unexpected “yeses.” Her journey offers a fresh perspective on risk and rejection, and she’s not alone in discovering the surprising power of failure.

    The notebook that changed everything

    Gabriella began her challenge in September 2025. As a creative, the sting of rejection was familiar. Casting directors passed on her self-tape auditions. Brand partners left her emails unread. The constant silence and dismissal started to take a toll on her self-worth.

    She switched up her approach. Instead of striving for a “yes” and dreading denials, she set “no” as the goal.

    rejection, tiktok, viral, no's, challenge
    This is where Gabrielle tracks her rejection journey. Photo credit: TikTok

    Grabbing a red notebook and a permanent marker, she scrawled “The 1,000 Rejections of Gabrielle Carr” on its front and began to track her journey.

    The results surprised her. Amid the rejections lay unexpected winsearned a spot in a national pageant she’d written off as a long shot and landed a role in a play.

    When Gabriella shared her rejection journey on TikTok, it resonated with hundreds of thousands of people. They recognized their own fears in her red book.

    “My daughter shared your account with me, and it inspired me to apply for my dream job! I haven’t heard back yet, but yes or no, it felt good to be so daring!” read one comment. “I need to get an internship for spring, and I’m so scared,” shared another. One viewer said that Gabriella’s courage inspired them to apply for a federal job.

    @misscuddy this challenge just gets us in side quests they took this so serious too so adorbs!#foryouu #nochallenge #rejectiontherapy #newyearsresolution ♬ original sound – Fbrl challenge creator

    Users across the Internet are following her lead. TikTok user @theplanistobefamous tracks his outrageous haggling on Facebook Marketplace. Others record similar experiments—renegotiating lease agreements, asking strangers for fashion advice, pitching themselves to major brands for sponsorships.

    Gabriella’s experiment has led her to a powerful realization: what holds us back from our greatest dreams isn’t a lack of talent or opportunity—it’s the fear of asking.

    Embracing the “no”

    Gabriella follows in the footsteps of innovators who saw fear as their sole obstacle.

    Jason Comely, a freelance IT specialist, first developed the concept of “Rejection Therapy” in 2009. After his wife left him, Jason felt isolated and hesitant to socialize. His fear of rejection had morphed into a psychological barrier, a self-imposed mental prison that prevented him from forming meaningful connections and living a free life. He recognized the trap he was in—and knew he needed to find a way to confront and overcome his fears.

    To toughen up, he modeled his training after Russian special forces. He created a game with one rule: get rejected at least once a day. Accepted requests didn’t count—he had to continue until he got a “no.” This simple but powerful game became more than a personal experiment, resonating with people worldwide and blossoming into a global movement.

    Jia Jiang took the challenge publicly as well. After a difficult rejection from an investor, he decided to try Jason Comely’s “Rejection Therapy” experiment for 100 days. Jiang began recording his quest for no’s, expecting to document a long string of awkward failures.

    On day three, he strolled into a Krispy Kreme and asked an employee to make him doughnuts shaped like Olympic rings.

    Jiang braced for laughter and a curt “no,” but the employee caught him off guard as she began to sketch a design. Fifteen minutes later, she handed him a box of Olympic ring-shaped doughnuts, free of charge. This encounter went viral, touching millions with its heartwarming display of unexpected kindness.

    In 2017, Jiang gave a TED Talk titled “What I Learned from 100 Days of Rejection,” which garnered over six million views—one of the most popular lectures released that year.

    Why rejection hurts (and how to overcome it)

    If these experiments yield such positive results, why do we remain terrified of putting ourselves out there?

    The answer lies in our biology. Psychologists have discovered that social rejection lights up the same areas of the brain as physical pain. In other words, hearing “no” triggers a reaction in your brain—the same one that activates when you slam a finger in the door or douse yourself with freezing water by accident.

    rejection, pain, evolution, biology, psychology
    Social rejection feels just like physical pain to the brain. Photo credit: Canva

    From an evolutionary perspective, this makes perfect sense. In the beginning, our ancestors relied on social groups for survival. Being a part of the tribe meant access to shared resources, protection from predators, and aid in child-rearing. Outcasts faced starvation and predators solo. Although we no longer live in small, nomadic tribes, your brain is still wired with that ancient software. It perceives modern rejections, like an unanswered text or a chilly response during a job interview, with the same primal panic as banishment from the group thousands of years ago.

    This is why Gabriella’s challenge works—it’s a form of exposure therapy.

    Exposure therapy is a well-established psychological method used to help people overcome phobias. The core idea is to gradually expose someone to the object of their fears in a safe and controlled way. For instance, if you have an intense fear of spiders, a good therapist won’t place you in a room full of tarantulas. They’ll ease you into it. The process might begin with something as simple as looking at a cartoon drawing of a spider. Once you’re comfortable with that, you might move on to realistic photos, then to a video of a spider. By the end, you could end up in the same room as one or hold a harmless spider in your hands. This logical, step-by-step approach teaches your brain that what you fear isn’t a real threat.

    Gabriella’s experiment works in a similar fashion. By seeking out small, manageable rejections—like requesting a song on the radio—she began to retrain her brain. With each mini-rejection, Gabriella’s fear of hearing “no” faded, making it easier for her to take bigger risks, like signing up for that pageant.

    Gen Z and the gamification of failure

    This trend has seen a major resurgence with Gen Z viewers at the forefront. It’s no surprise given today’s challenges. Data shows Gen Z may be the “most rejected generation” in history. By February 2025, the average job posting received 244 applications. Young people sent out hundreds of resumes—and faced a wall of silence or boilerplate automatic rejections.

    When life feels out of control, turning challenges into a game can help you regain a sense of agency. Instead of passively waiting and dreading rejections, people like Gabriella are making “no’s” the goal. This shifts everything. This powerful reframing tool protects your self-esteem and spins a helpless situation into a conquerable hurdle—you can win the game by participating in life.

    Ready to start your own rejection challenge?

    You don’t need to aim for 1,000 rejections or a “no” every day to benefit. If you want to strengthen your own “rejection muscle,” here are some simple strategies to get started.

    questions, bravery, asking, rejection, exposure
    Asking questions can be a form of bravery. Photo credit: Canva

    Start with low-stakes requests

    Begin by asking for something minuscule, like the time from a stranger. The goal is to feel that jolt of anxiety—then realize you’re okay.

    Know when to stop

    Pushing your comfort zone is healthy, but remember to stay safe. As psychologist Dr. Elisabeth Morray explains, forcing yourself into situations that feel unsafe can yield traumatic outcomes. Know your limits—the goal is growth, not distress.

    Track your data

    Take a cue from Gabriella and use a pen and paper to record your rejections. Writing them down by hand helps externalize the experience, turning an uncomfortable memory into banal data entry.

    Reframe the outcome

    Remember what Jia Jiang learned: the worst thing someone can say isn’t “no.” It’s that you never even asked. When you stay silent, you reject yourself by default. Keep in mind that with every brave request, you open the door for the universe to say “yes.”

    The beautiful truth about “no”

    We spend an obscene amount of time trying to be perfect and dodging the embarrassment of disapproval. But people like Gabriella Carr, Jia Jiang, and Jason Comely show us the vibrant, exhilarating world that awaits on the flip side of fear. Rejection is an inevitable part of being human, but there’s no shame in asking.

    Every “no” in Gabriella’s notebook marks an act of courage—an opportunity to embrace possibility over comfort. Within those possible 1,000 rejections lie the “yeses” that will shape her life: the plays, the pageants, and the moments she would have missed if she’d chosen to stay silent.

    Buy your red notebook. Approach a neighbor with the favor that’s been on your mind. Apply for the job that seems out of your league. The worst outcome? “No.” And as Gabriella has shown, hearing a “no” isn’t the end of the world—it’s proof that you were courageous enough to take the leap and try. Each attempt, no matter how disastrous, is a step forward. You’re proving to yourself that you are willing to endure uncertainty to pursue what matters to you.

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  • A nail salon’s ads are so funny people are taking road trips to Canada just for a manicure
    This Canadian nail salon has people packing their bags for a manicurePhoto credit: Representative photos by Wonderlane|Flickr and Aris Leoven|Canva
    ,

    A nail salon’s ads are so funny people are taking road trips to Canada just for a manicure

    He puts a new twist on videos we all love.

    dannyreaktiv

    There are a lot of nail salons out there, and without word-of-mouth recommendations from people you trust, it can be impossible to know which salon to visit. Thanks to social media, many businesses can advertise their services without spending much on traditional marketing like television, billboards, and radio. Using pictures and videos of their amazing work to market can help maintain a steady flow of customers, but one Canadian nail salon is taking a slightly different approach.

    Henry Pro Nails which started in Toronto, Canada, is leaving the Internet in stitches after creating a viral ad for his nail salon. The video uses the beginnings of several viral clips, but instead of the expected ending, Henry pops in to complete the viral moment in hilarious, unexpected ways.

    HenryProNails takes viral videos and turns them into funny marketing

    It opens with a familiar viral video of a man on a stretcher being pulled by EMS when the stretcher overturns, flopping the man onto the ground. But instead of it ending with the injured man on the ground, Henry seamlessly appears, lying out on the floor of his salon and delivers his first line, “Come to my nail salon. Your nails will look beautiful.”

    nails, nail salon, red nail polish, manicure, hands
    A woman getting her nails painted. via Canva/Photos

    In another clip, a man holds his leg straight up and somehow flips himself into a split. When the camera cuts back to Henry, he’s in the splits on the floor of his nail salon promoting loyalty discounts. The ad is insanely creative, and people in the comments can’t get enough. Some are even planning a trip to Toronto just to get their nails done by the now Internet-famous top nail artist in Canada. This isn’t Henry’s first rodeo making creative ads, but this one is, without a doubt, his most popular—and effective.

    People love Henry’s videos

    “I will fly to Canada to get my nails done here just because of this hilarious video. You win this trend for sure,” one woman says.

    “Get yourself a passport and make a road trip! My bf and I are legit getting ours, and it’s only a 4 hr drive from where we are in Pennsylvania. Their prices are a lot better than other places I’ve been too,” another person says while convincing a fellow American citizen to make the trip.

    “Omg, where are you located? I would fly to get my nails done by you,” one person writes.

    “The pedicure I had at Henry’s was the best I have ever had. Unfortunately, it made all other places disappointing, and I don’t live close enough for Henry’s to be my regular spot,” someone else shares.

    In another hilarious video, Henry urges a woman not to divorce her husband for not cooking her dinner, but instead to come get her nails done so she’ll feel a lot better.

    Henry also jumped onto the “very demure, very mindful” trend on TikTok with his own take on the phrase.

    It just goes to show that creative advertising can get people to go just about anywhere, but great service is what keeps them coming back. If you’re ever in Canada and find yourself needing an emergency manicure, Henry’s Pro Nails is apparently the place to be.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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  • What trends are accepted now but will be embarrassing in the future? Our readers shared 21 ideas.
    What's accepted now but will be embarrassing in the future?Photo credit: via Atypeek Dgn/Pexels, Kevin Bidwell/Pexels, Teknorat/Flickr
    , ,

    What trends are accepted now but will be embarrassing in the future? Our readers shared 21 ideas.

    Today’s trend is tomorrow’s cringe.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    We can all be sure that as society evolves, many things that seem normal today will be cringeworthy to people in the future, whether it’s our fashion, politics, civility, or our treatment of the environment.

    If we look back just 30 years ago, same-sex marriage was illegal, people routinely smoked in bars and restaurants, and it was fashionable and cool to vogue.

    So, when we look back on the world of the 2020s, there are bound to be many things that we’ll be embarrassed about in 30 years, especially when we are forced to live with the repercussions of the decisions we make today. On a lighter note, we’ll all also have clouds full of photos of ourselves wearing hairstyles and clothes that look utterly ridiculous in hindsight.

    In the summer of 2024, we asked the Upworthy community to share their thoughts by asking a big question on Facebook: “What’s something that’s accepted now that we’ll be embarrassed about in the future?” Our readers responded with funny takes on current fashion and concerns about technology use and how we treat our fellow human beings.

    Here are 21 things we accept today that we’ll probably be embarrassed about in the future

    More than a few current fashion trends will look silly in the coming years

    socks with sandals, socks, sandals, fashion, trends, cringe
    Socks and sandals. Canva Photos.

    “Yoga pants. I love them to death, but I can easily see them as the parachute pants of tomorrow.” — Deborah

    “Barn doors in your house.” — Joyce

    “Tattoos all over the body.” — Vicki

    “People wearing socks and sandals.” — Jeremy

    “Wearing pajamas in public.” — Ivy

    “Huge, over-sized false eyelashes.” — Patricia

    Hopefully, people in the future will be more considerate when using technology than we are today.

    “Walking around with your eyes locked on your phone. Or eating at a table with 4 people looking at their phone. One day, we will either fall off a cliff or realize life is what is happening off the screen.” — Elise.

    “Texting in the presence of another person.” — Kate

    texting, technology, polite, rude, trends, cringe
    Three women on their phones not paying attention to each other. Canva Photos

    We can also hope that in the near future, we will be able to solve many of today’s pressing public policy issues so that the next generation will live happier and healthier lives.

    “Lack of healthcare for everyone.” — Sharon

    “Making the planet unlivable for human beings.” — Karen

    “Spending hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer’s money to build a sports arena for a billionaire. Then charging the taxpayers outrageous amounts to attend events there.” — Stacy

    “How the US is systematically clawing back women’s rights to decide what they do with their bodies. It’s beyond shameful.” — Jason.

    Some people are concerned about the way students and their parents behave in modern-day America.

    “Parents trying to run schools: yelling at teachers for their child’s poor performance, yelling at principals when their child gets in trouble, book banning based on an individual’s religious ideologies, etc.” — Beth.

    “Entitled children talking back to their parents and teachers.” — Connie

    “Cry rooms at universities where students can go and work out their anxiety and cry and be upset if their professor uses words that are too difficult for them. Universities are institutes of higher learning, not institutes of babysitting. That will be an embarrassment in the future, as it is an embarrassment to me and many others now.” — Della

    cry rooms, college kids, universities, cringe, trends
    Young woman crying. Canva Photos

    In 30 years, we may be embarrassed to look back on the level of general civility in 2024.

    “Panic buying of toilet paper during the pandemic.” — Tony

    “Ageism. It’s everywhere, all the time, and no one seems to mind. No one is defined by the amount of time they’ve spent on the planet but it’s used as an identity and as a weapon (ask any teenager, 40-year-old woman, or retiree…). I can only hope that one day it will be a source of embarrassment that we were all so dismissive and judgmental.” — Rosy.

    “Human beings living on the street.” — Andrea

    “Torturous killing of animals for food.” — Mae

    ageism, elderly, trends, cringe, people, america
    An older woman looking stern. Canva Photos

    While this list may seem like a litany of complaints people have about living in the modern world, it should give us hope. If we’ve overcome past embarrassments, today’s can be fixed as well.

    This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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