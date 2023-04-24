+
Community

Man invites day workers to Disneyland and their reaction to a day of fun is so wholesome

He gave them $200 and tickets to Disney for a day off.

Disneyland; day workers; wholesome tiktok; faith in humanity
Jesús|TikTok

Day workers get paid to spend the day at Disneyland.

Most people would love a free impromptu trip to Disneyland. It's one of those destinations that doesn't have an age limit; no matter how old you are, you get to go explore the park and feel like a kid again for an entire day. And the best part is, since you're an adult, there's no one to tell you no to ice cream before dinner or to drinking a fancy margarita with Mickey ears at 1:00 in the afternoon. You truly just get to escape and pretend you have no responsibilities.

Some lucky day workers got to do just that recently. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Jesús drove a local hardware store to see if any day workers wanted to accompany him and the person filming to Disneyland. The group was skeptical, especially when he wasn't offering work, but a day of fun—and when he told them they'd be paid to join him.

This offer would be a head-scratcher for just about anyone, but these guys decided to lean into the curiosity and hopped in for a full day of working hard at playing.

The look on the men's faces says it all. They went from ride to ride laughing, smiling and just enjoying their time at the park. I'm sure if they're married or partnered, they're going to have a hard time convincing their significant others that they actually got paid to go to Disneyland, but it was worth it. One of the men says in Spanish, beaming while watching the parade, "The face of a child who has never had a toy."

At the end of it all, the men got dropped back off at the parking lot they were picked up and everyone was still full of smiles and gratitude. Jesús gave each of the day workers $200, a hug and memories that will last a lifetime.

Watch the sweet video below:

@juixxe

Their smiles say it all 🥹

faith in humanity
Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

Pop Culture

A contest for the 'worst science stock photo' has taken the internet by storm

“Talk to Us, Dr. Chicken," is a must-see.

Dr Kit Chapman/Twitter

They've blinded us with science.

Stock photos of any job are usually delightful cringey. Sure, sometimes they sort of get the essence of a job, but a lot of the time the interpretation is downright cartoonish. One glance and it becomes abundantly clear that for some careers, we have no freakin’ clue what it is that people do.

Dr. Kit Chapman, an award-winning science journalist and academic at Falmouth University in the U.K., recently held an impromptu contest on Twitter where viewers could vote on which photos were the best of the worst when it came to jobs in scientific fields.

According to Chapman’s entries, a day in the life of a scientist includes poking syringes into chickens, wearing a lab coat (unless you’re a “sexy” scientist, then you wear lingerie) and holding vials of colored liquid. Lots and lots of vials.

Of course, where each image is 100% inaccurate, they are 100% giggle inducing. Take a look below at some of the contenders.

humor
Identity

Everyone loves this dad's genuine, heartfelt response to learning his daughter has a girlfriend

If only every dad could be this open.

via ilovemygf1ffffffffffff/TikTok

Connie Kingston come out to her father, Michael, over the phone.

A video posted to TikTok by Connie Kingston has received over 8.8 million views in just four days for the wholesome way that her father responds to her coming out of the closet. The big moment seems to come out of nowhere, and her father doesn’t even miss a beat.

In the video, Connie is lying down and talking to her father, Michael Kingston, about dinner plans when she coyly slips in some information about her “friend,” Daya.

Daya and Connie live in North Carolina and have been dating since November 2022.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Connie: Oh yeah, Daya's not my friend.

Dad: Why do you say that?

Connie: She's my girlfriend.

lgbtq
Pets

Snoopy is real, her name is Bayley and the internet can't get enough of her

Everyone's childhood hearts just melted into a puddle.

assets.rebelmouse.io

Stop what you're doing. There's a dog that looks just like Snoopy.

Soooo, there's this dog and I'm pretty sure it's the actual Snoopy come to life. Seriously all the dog needs is a red dog house out back and a little yellow bird that follows it around. If you think it can't be true, then you're going to have to fight the entire internet about it because nobody can get enough of how much this sweet dog looks like the iconic cartoon character.

Snoopy is Charlie Brown's pet from the comic strip "Peanuts" that eventually spawned several movies and cartoon series, and Bayley is a dead ringer for the black and white animated pup. Since we live in a digital age, people across the country have been falling all over themselves to get to the pooch's Instagram account and admire her cartoonish mug.

Bayley is a 1-year-old mini sheepadoodle, which is a cross between a miniature poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. Her sweet face is something you have to see to believe and even then you may question if she's real.

snoopy lookalike
Joy

93-year-old grandma does the most adorable 'get ready with me' for her first date in 25 years

Her excitement is contagious and the internet loves that for her.

Lillian Droniak|TikTok

Grandma has first date in 25 years, so she does a GRWM.

There is nothing more nerve wracking and exciting than getting ready for your very first date with someone you're feeling smitten with. But imagine having been out of the dating pool for 25 years. You might be a little rusty and maybe a tad bit more nervous than you would've a quarter century ago.

But in the age of social media, when you're feeling a little nervous or excited before going somewhere, you can turn on your camera and invite thousands of your closest friends to get ready with you. That's exactly what this 93-year-old grandmother did before her first date in more than two decades. Lillian Droniak has gone viral before with her dating advice and rules for a funeral, but this time she's going viral for going on her first date with a man she met at bingo.

grwm
Pop Culture

Move over corsages—goats are this year's coolest prom trend for high schoolers

The bizarre Gen Z fad is a nod to the acronym "greatest of all time."

@get_your_goat_rentals/TikTok, @nukkgirll/TikTok, @duhh.itskera/TikTok

Goats are the latest prom trend.

Prom season is upon us, and you know what that means. Fancy dresses, elaborate promposals, rented limousines…and goats.

Yes, you read that right. Goats. They’re this year’s hottest prom trend, thanks to TikTok.

High schoolers are posting videos across the platform showing off their formal attire while posing next to a rented-out, real-life goat as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the popular sports phrase G.O.A.T., meaning “greatest of all time.”

humor
Identity

Tori Roloff shares how she talks to her 5-year-old son with dwarfism about being different

The “Little People, Big World" mama says, "I WANT him to know he’s different.”

via Instagram/TLC

The Roloff family from "Little People, Big World"

It isn’t easy having to explain to a child who is different that they aren’t quite like other children. Most parents would probably prefer to downplay the situation, saying "It's no big deal. You aren’t quite the same as the other children, but everyone is different.”

However, Tori Roloff, 31, star of the TLC’s long-running “Little People, Big World,” has decided to go the other route. She’s asking her 5-year-old son, Jackson, to lean into his uniqueness and use it to help others.

Tori is married to Zach Roloff, 32, who’s been a star of “Little People, Big World” for 24 seasons. Zach and Tori have three children: Josiah and Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5. All three of them have achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

disabilities
