Humans are the only species with chins. Here are the wildest theories at to why.
Chinteresting, indeed.
When we talk about what makes humans special, we usually point to our big brains, our opposable thumbs, our affinity for tool-making…or, more recently, the fact that we can turn oat milk into a personality trait.
But scientists say there’s something else that sets us apart from every other species on Earth. Something so ordinary you probably don’t even think about it when you look in the mirror.
It’s your chin. Yes, really. That tiny little nub of bone under your smile is one of the weirdest, most mysterious features in all of evolution.
No other animal has one. Not chimpanzees. Not gorillas. Not even our closest ancient relatives, the Neanderthals. Somewhere along the evolutionary line, humans woke up with a chin. Researchers have been trying to figure out why ever since, which has led to some pretty wild theories.
Neanderthal media1.giphy.com
Chewing, by far, is the prevailing and most studied theory. After all, our ancestors’ jaws and teeth got smaller as our diets changed, and perhaps the chin evolved to help keep everything strong and supported. Flora Gröning, a biological anthropologist at the University of York, put that theory to the test by digitally modeling how human and Neanderthal jaws handled pressure. Turns out, she found, the chin does give our jaw a little extra reinforcement while chewing. Score one for Team Chewing.
But another camp believes it’s all about how we talk. In 1913, physician Louis Robison suggested that the chin developed to support the human language growing more complex, acting like a tiny shock absorber to protect our jaws from the muscular gymnastics required for human speech. Because let’s be honest, “She sells seashells by the seashore” is no easy task.
Then there’s a third, more scandalous idea: maybe it’s about attraction. According to the sexual selection theory, our chins could be nature’s version of a dating app filter. Studies have found that women may subconsciously prefer men with broader, more prominent chins, which signal testosterone and “good genes.” Men, on the other hand, often favor women with narrower, softer chins—traits linked to higher estrogen levels.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
This theory was strengthened when researchers Zaneta Thayer and Seth Dobson examined nearly 200 skulls from around the world and noticed that male chins did tend to be taller and more pronounced. That suggests our chins might have been shaped, at least in part, by what our ancestors found attractive.
However, the more outlandish theories involve laundry…and boxing. Some think that chins came about so that we could clamp down on cloth while folding, while others think that they evolved to take a punch.
Still others think chins just sort of happened. No actual purpose, just a byproduct of evolution. Wouldn’t be the first time. (Looking at you, belly buttons)
In the end, there may not be one single reason we have chins. It could be a mix…a little bit of chewing, a little bit of talking, and a little bit of flirting. A little bit of punching? Evolution, it seems, has range.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
So next time you rest your hand under your chin in deep thought, give it some credit. That humble bump of bone may not get the glory our brains do, but it’s uniquely ours. A small, sculpted reminder that being human is as much about mystery as it is about the mind.
Special thanks to Smithsonian Magazine and PBS Eons for supplying such interesting info!