The 5 dog breeds that nap and sleep the most, according to veterinarians
These pups love to snooze.
There are few things cuter than a sleeping pup. Curled up and cozy, napping dogs are pretty much cherubs. And of course, they get bonus points if they decide to snuggle up to you while they snooze.
We've heard of cat naps, but naps are also totally normal for dogs, who require *a lot* of sleep.
"Most dogs are sleeping at least 12 hours a day with many little naps throughout the day," Dr. Kelli Spiker, DVM, veterinarian at Lovet Pet Health Care, tells Upworthy.
She adds that there is not a set number of hours a dog should sleep. But some dog breeds sleep much more than others.
"Breed, age, lifestyle, and health status all contribute to how much a dog sleeps," Dr. Liza Cahn, DVM, a veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance, tells Upworthy. "In general, working breeds require less sleep than lap dogs and giant breeds."
And quality of sleep is incredibly important for your dog's health.
"Just like for people, sleep plays a critical role in a dog’s memory consolidation, immune system health, and repair and regeneration of the body," says Dr. Cahn, adding that a range of 9-20 hours of sleep per day (up to 20 hours for puppies and seniors), can still be totally normal for dogs.
"Their sleep cycle consists of several stages, including wakefulness, drowsiness, non-REM sleep, and REM sleep. Dogs have multiple sleep cycles throughout their sleep period, with vivid dreams occurring during REM," Dr. Cahn adds.
Wondering which dogs have the biggest need for those quality naps? These are the five dog breeds that are known to sleep the most.
Bulldogs
Average hours of sleep: 16-18 hours
"Both English and French Bulldogs are brachycephalic breeds with flat faces," explains Dr. Cahn. "This anatomy predisposes them to several medical conditions, including respiratory difficulties, which make breathing and exercise more tiring. Their bodies are hard-wired to prefer rest, and while they often have short bursts of energy, they love to lounge at home and nap with their family."
Mastiffs
Average hours of sleep: 16-18 hours
"This giant breed can weigh in at 200 pounds," says Dr. Cahn. "Mastiffs are generally calm and patient dogs, and their massive body weight and slow metabolism mean they need frequent naps to conserve energy."
Greyhounds
Average hours of sleep: 16-18 hours
"Despite being one of the fastest dogs, Greyhounds are also one of the sleepiest, often known as 'the 40-mph couch potato'," notes Dr. Cahn. "They are built for sprints, not marathons, and need lots of downtime to recharge."
Saint Bernards
Average hours of sleep: 16-18 hours
"The Saint Bernard is a giant breed that needs significant rest to support its massive size," Dr. Cahn shares. "As Alpine rescue dogs, they were bred to work in rough, snowy terrain, and require significant endurance along with long periods of rest to conserve energy in the cold environment."
Basset Hound
Average hours of sleep: 16-18 hours
"When not working as scent hounds, Bassets are easy-going and sedentary," says Dr. Cahn. "Bassets are heavy-boned and have short legs, meaning physical exertion can be extra tiring."