5 dog breeds that form the strongest emotional bonds with their owners, according to a veterinarian
Dogs are arguably the most loyal pets. Besides being goofy and always a reliable source of entertainment, dogs are the ultimate companions. But did you know certain dog breeds form deeper, stronger emotional ties to their owners than others?
"Like people, dogs are individuals with their own unique temperaments and personalities," Dr. Liza Cahn, DVM, a veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance, tells Upworthy. "There are certain breeds known to bond especially deeply with their owners, many of which have a history of working closely and cooperatively with people."
She explains that strong emotional bonds are also influenced not only by breed, but by other factors such as early life experiences, socialization, training, age, and health status.
Dr. Cahn adds that there are definite signs that your dog is strongly bonded to you.
"Regardless of breed, signs that you and your dog have a strong bond include seeking out attention, play, and physical contact, relaxed body language in your presence, frequently checking in with you, and going to you for comfort," she says.
The following are five dog breeds that typically build the strongest emotional bond with their owners.
Golden Retriever
According to Dr. Cahn, Golden Retrievers are "famously gentle and loyal, known for their joyful and boisterous playfulness and affection. Goldens were bred as hunting dogs, are highly intelligent, and have a strong desire to please. Their natural friendliness and outgoing personalities make them excellent family pets. Many Goldens demonstrate tight bonds through gentle eye contact, bringing toys to initiate play, and following their owners from room to room."
Labrador Retriever
Labs are another breed that are known to form strong emotional bonds with their owners.
"Bred as versatile working dogs, Labs are intelligent and easy to train (highly motivated by both food and human affection). Their playful and outgoing personality means they usually get along well with children and other animals, and they enjoy an active lifestyle by their owner’s side," says Dr. Cahn. "They show their bond through constant tail-wagging, leaning against their owners, and eagerness to participate in any activity together. Labs are often prone to obesity and joint issues, so regular veterinary care and portion control are important."
Vizsla
If you own a Vizsla, this will not be a surprise to you.
"Vizslas are often nicknamed 'Velcro dogs' because their deep bond and attachment to their human family members cause them to stick close," Dr. Cahn explains. "They were originally bred for falconry and love working closely with humans, a trait that has translated into a desire for constant companionship. These highly affectionate dogs also require extensive physical exercise and mental stimulation, and can be prone to separation anxiety."
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
With such a lovable face, it's no wonder that the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known to be tight with its owners.
"Bred over centuries to be the ultimate companion dog, these sweethearts are bright, affectionate, and curious. They can thrive in just about any environment as long as they receive plenty of love and attention," Dr. Cahn notes. "Cavaliers form exceptionally close attachments and love to cuddle, rest their head on their owner’s lap, and maintain eye contact. Their gentle temperament and eager-to-please attitude make them deeply attuned to their person’s emotions."
She also adds that finding a reputable breeder is critical due to their predisposition to a heart condition affecting the mitral valve, as well as a neurological condition called syringomyelia.
Cocker Spaniel
According to Dr. Cahn, both English and American Cocker Spaniels are gentle and happy dogs.
"They have a long history of working closely with human partners and thrive on love and attention," she says. "Cockers often express their bond by wagging their entire body, shadowing their owners around the house, and greeting them enthusiastically. Keep an eye out for symptoms of ear infections, which are common due to their long, floppy ears."