European woman shares 11 unexpected realizations after living in America for 6 months
"The United States is the most beautiful country in the world."
Sometimes it takes an outsider’s eyes to remind us what makes our home special.
Eva zu Beck, a traveler on YouTube, was born in Poland, grew up in England, and lived in a variety of European countries throughout her life. Hence why she says she’s “as European as it gets.”
So when she spent six months traveling in the United States, it was definitely a different experience. In a recent video, she shared what some of those “cultural shocks” were. Sure, there were some expected things in there (our car-centric culture, outrageous tipping practices, the neverending-ness of Texas, etc.) but also some lovely unexpected things as well.
Most surprisingly of all, it was anything but a "dump on America"-fest. Instead, it was chock full of lighthearted, positive realizations.
Here are some of the most interesting ones:
1. Everybody smiles
“And gives you random compliments!” said zu Beck, recalling the random strangers that would yell “nice tattoo!” from across the street.
2. Bonkers date formats
“That makes no sense, surely you should go from smallest, to biggest, right? Day, month, year.”
3. Being able to turn right on a red light
“I can't tell you how many cars have…honked at me…before I realized I could do it.”
4. All way crossroads
“It’s super confusing, like a big mental workout. In Europe, the person that’s on the right always has priority, that’s it.”
5. Guns aren’t quite as prevalent as they seem
“I thought I would see guns everywhere. Every Walmart would sell guns. However, they are more common than in Europe.”
6. Politics is in the American psyche, but it's not being talked about 24/7
Zu Beck noted that while she was surprised that she was constantly hearing conversations about politics, “the way you have regular conversations in the US heavily indicated one’s political leanings. Or, ya know, what giant sign they put on their fence."
7. Good American food exists…if you’re willing to pay a little extra
According to zu Beck, America has both the best and the worst food. Quality food could certainly be found, at a higher price point, at places like Whole Foods. However, it's worth noting that zu Beck also follows a “mostly vegan diet.” The odds of finding quality vegan food is probably even harder than for most of us omnivores.
8. Montana, Wyoming, and Central Nevada are awesome
“So much nature, space and beauty,” recalls zu Beck, noting that these were her favorite places to see.
9. Yellowstone National Park, on the other hand…not so much
Zu beck likened it to a “massive glorified parking lot” and “nature Disney-fied,” though she also recognized she went during a peak tourist time.
10. It makes sense now why so many Americans don’t travel
According to zu Beck, many Europeans make fun of Americans for not being cultured and well-traveled. But after seeing the “sheer diversity of the country” she gets it now. There’s already so much to see here in our own backyard.
11. She would “1000%” live here
“Some people love it. Some people hate it, [but] to me the United States is the most beautiful country in the world. It really is.”
Down in the comments, Americans shared how touching it was to hear zu Beck’s overall positive assessment.
“It’s so refreshing to hear foreigners say they love my home.”
“I just want to say thank you for such kind words. We have issues in our country for sure and we often times only hear the negative from other countries but what you said was absolutely a breathe of fresh air. Thank you.”
“As an American, sometimes we can get so focused on all of the negatives that we see in the country...it is so refreshing to have an outsider's view. I have been fortunate enough to have lived, traveled and worked in many other countries, and when I come back to the States I am re-astonished by its sheer beauty and amazing cultural diversity. Thanks for the reminder,.”
“As an American, it was refreshing to hear an unbiased view from an open-minded European about your experiences without just being the usual slam of the negatives. America definitely has a unique culture (outside of the big cities) and there's plenty of beauty if you actually travel through our beautiful nation without just looking for the usual negatives pushed through mainstream news and the ‘haters.’ Thank you!”
Zu Beck's takeaway isn't that America is perfect—far from it. But in her eyes, it’s still one of the most beautiful, surprising, and welcoming places she’s ever been. That alone feels like something many of us need to hear right now.