Japanese Brit shares 10 things she loves about living in the U.S. and it's truly refreshing
Many disenchanted Americans are finding some solace in her observations.
The United States is a special place, unique among nations, and Americans are a special people. However, it's no secret that many Americans are feeling some combination of frustration, annoyance, and terror over the political landscape, making it hard to see the country in a positive light. The U.S. seems to be going through a severe identity crisis, with clashing political ideologies vying for power and many becoming disenchanted with what feels like an abandonment of the principles and ideals that make America what it is.
Many Americans have felt their love for their country getting buried in the political upheaval, but one woman's observations are helping to shake the dust off. Kouka Webb is a Japanese British woman who's been living in the United States for the past 11 years. She shared a list of her 10 favorite things about the U.S., and it's a refreshing reminder that there's a lot to love about this country outside of its current government and politics.
1. Friendliness
"I really love how friendly Americans are," she says. "The fact that everywhere I go, some random person is going to talk to me on the street—like, at least once a day, I'll talk with some random stranger. It can get really annoying, but most of the time I think it's really cute. And it's special to America. You don't really get that anywhere else in the world."
2. Optimism/Hustle Culture
"I like that people don't make fun of you for trying hard here," she says. "You can have two jobs and people are just going to be like, 'You've got this, girl!' Amazing. And people really believe here that you can do anything you want to do, and that's great. It really rubs off on you."
3. National Parks
"If the Grand Canyon was in any other country, it would be the most incredible thing about the country. But here there are just so many incredible national parks. It's just incredible."
4. Portion Sizes
"Okay, this is controversial because I'm a dietician, but I like the portion sizes. Like, sometimes I want to order a cake and get a massive cake. Sometimes I need that to fill my belly. When you order a salad and it's actually a massive salad, and it fills you up."
5. Holidays
"I love how Americans go all out on holidays, like Halloween, the 4th of July—it's sweet. It's really cute. And it sets the tone for many other countries…I like that, I like celebrating things."
6. Diversity
"This is obvious, but the diversity of the people. I sit on the train and everybody looks different, and I feel like I can fit in.
7. "You're welcome"
In America, when you say, 'thank you,' Americans always take that thank you and they're like 'You're welcome.' They always take the thank you…there's always a 'You're welcome' because they know they helped you. I just find it really cute."
8. Road Trips
"I love that you can spend 8 hours in a car and barely make it to the next state. It's just so nice, there's so much to explore. It actually feels like you're going on a road trip."
9. Customer Service
"I love how if you want to return something, you can return anything…the whole 'customer is always right' thing is an American thing. It's nice."
10. Reinvention Culture
"I'm going back to school. I'm almost 30. No one is like, 'You're old and weird.' No, hustle is respected in America no matter where it starts. My husband's friend's mother went to medical school at 41 and now she's a dermatologist. Has her own practice. I think that's amazing…in America, you really can be anything you want to be. And I love it. I think it's wonderful."
People clearly needed to hear this positivity, as the comment section is filled with people thanking her for the perspective:
"It’s nice to see an honest reaction to American culture. I get so caught up in the negatives and the horrendous politics here, I really forget all the good parts that makes me love America."
"Thank you for helping me appreciate my country that I’m not too thrilled with at the moment."
"Honestly, thank you. We’ve been such an s-show for so many years now. It’s nice to be reminded that we don’t 100% suck."
"Love hearing what non-Americans love about America. I want optimism, hard-work, diversity, welcoming attitudes, national parks, going all-out for holidays, etc to be our national identity. Not war or insane politicians."
"In the funk and depressing state I find myself in as an American, this list of 10 cool things about my country was appreciated and needed. Thank you."
"I LOVE this. As a disenchanted American right now I so appreciate your recognition and sharing of these wonderful things about the American culture. Thank you!!"
"Things are grim in this country. This piece is a helpful pick me up. I need more of this."
"I kind of teared up listening to this because many of us have been feeling so dejected by the state of our country right now, but this was a beautiful take. ❤️"
"Love it! America needs some pride right now. We are such a wonderful country."
Thank you, Kouka, for reminding us all that the U.S. is so much greater than our politics.
You can follow Kouka Webb on TikTok.
