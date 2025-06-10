Growing up poor can make you grateful for little things others take for granted
Even years after gaining financial stability, being able to afford "small luxuries" still feels surreal.
People who grow up with financial stability—not necessarily wealthy or well-off, just financially comfortable—may not have any clue what it's like to truly worry about money. Not being able to afford everything you want is vastly different from not being able to afford everything you need, and those in the latter category have experiences and relationships with money that are unique to being poor.
In fact, as a thread on X shows growing up poor can create a lifelong perspective on spending money that ultimately leads to gratitude for things others often take for granted. A post asked people who grew up poor but are now financially stable to share small luxuries that still feel surreal, and the answers are eye-opening. Those who didn't grow up poor might expect answers like "being able to buy name brand shoes" or "being able to afford a concert ticket," but the "small luxuries" are a lot less luxurious than that.
"Real food storage containers, not the used margarine and cool whip tubs!" shared one person. While some people might choose to recycle food containers that way for environmental reasons, storing food in recycled plastic containers that aren't meant for that purpose can be unhealthy. Having a set of dedicated food storage containers is a big deal.
Another response was "Just having bills on autopay." People who aren't struggling to make ends meet each month can put their bills on autopay and not worry about whether the money to pay them will be in the account on the withdrawal date. People who are struggling often have to carefully track and and manage dates and amounts so as to not overdraw their account, which leads to more fees.
Many people talked about having a reliable car:
"Having a reliable car. AC works. Tires are good and under a warranty. Seats are heated or cooled front and back. Steering wheel is heated. With a remote start so it can be warmed up or cooled off by the time I get to it. And if something does go wrong AAA will come and save me."
"Affording safe tires and vehicle repairs."
"Running AC in my car without worrying about the car overheating. When I was a kid, our cars would overheat and we had to blast the heater in the middle of summer to cool it down."
And simply filling up the gas tank? Priceless.
Filling your tank with gas feels like a luxury for many.Giphy GIF by Andrew W. K.
"Just pulling up to a gas pump and allowing the fuel to pump as I go in and buy a drink, all while not calculating how that will impact my month!"
"Getting a full tank of gas. My mom would get $3 at a time. I didn’t understand as a child. As an adult, I always fill up the tank. That’s a privilege."
"Being able to fill my gas tank instead of wondering how far my $10 in change would actually get me."
"Filling up the gas tank without doing math first feels rich when you grew up in a '$4 on pump 3' household."
Another luxury? Prescription sunglasses.
"Every time I put them on I'm like 'Ahhh I made it.'" wrote one person.
"I’ve had thick prescriptions since I was a kid. Never had sunglasses until well into adulthood," another share. "It’s a good feeling."
Many people shared that being able to go out to eat at a restaurant and not having to order the cheapest thing on the menu still tickles them. But perhaps the most repeated answer was about grocery shopping without calculating your way through it.
"The most common response, and also my answer, is grocery shopping without checking the prices and being able to purchase 'options.' Growing up, we had about a five year period where every meal was rice and beans or whatever we had canned from the garden harvest from the previous fall."
"Biggest thing for me is shopping for food and not really worrying about the prices. Buying my Ribeyes and coming home to enjoy cooking them in my nice whole set of iron skillets, being able to curl up in beautiful blankets, watch TV, sit in my porch rocking chair, it's the peace."
Grocery shopping is more enjoyable than stressful when you're not having to calculate every penny.Photo credit: Canva
"Grocery shopping with no set budget. Still feels great after 40 years."
"Going to the grocery store without using a calculator the whole time."
Other things like buying fresh flowers, ordering an appetizer, having a refrigerator in the garage, or not having to stress about home repairs were mentioned, all of which drove home the point: When you grow up poor, you gain an appreciation for little things that people with means just consider normal living.
Opening your wallet without worry is a small luxury.Photo credit: Canva
As one person wrote:
"It’s not the designer clothes. It’s walking into a room and not hearing debt breathing down your neck. It’s opening the fridge and not seeing struggle staring back. It’s buying two of something just because you f-ing can. People born rich will never understand the godlike power of:
- Filling your gas tank without checking your bank app
- Buying your mom that thing she never asked for
- Ordering food without scanning the right side of the menu
- Sleeping without fear gnawing at your chest."
No one should have to understand the fear that comes with being poor, especially children, but the one silver lining of growing up in financial struggle is the wonder and gratitude that sticks with you when you're finally able to let that fear go.