The most popular middle names for Millennial and Gen Z babies are absolutely wild
"Middle names are an opportunity for parents to be creative."
As a Gen X-er, the most exciting middle name I ever heard was "Danger." The whole gist of it was so that this person could introduce themselves and say, "Danger is my middle name," and have it be a true statement.
For a long while, it was all about first names. But interesting middle names are making a comeback, especially for babies born to Millennial and Gen Z parents.
Come At Me Not Scared GIF by StickerGiantGiphy
In Sophie Kihm's piece "Middle Name Trends 2025" for nameberry.com, she writes, "Middle names were once an afterthought—meaningless and bland connectors between first and last names." However, she relays, "Today, middle names have become an opportunity for parents to be creative. Unlike first names, which many parents hold to high standards of practicality and wearability, middle names offer freedom, flexibility, and fun."
Walter White Walk GIF by Breaking BadGiphy
Some of the newest middle name trends are wild. Literally. "Wild" is one of the more popular middle names for babies, according to Kihm's article. After looking at over one thousand baby name announcements from last year, Nameberry predicted that the top names remained the classics. For girls, Rose, Grace, and Elizabeth topped the list. For boys, it was James, Alexander, and Michael.
That said, James also became popular as a second name for girls in the last decade, thanks in part to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively choosing it for their daughter in 2014, after Ryan's late father. People Magazine reports, "When asked about the 'unusual' name choice for a girl on Good Morning Britain, Reynolds joked, 'In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I don't really feel like we're breaking new ground here. I didn't call her Summer Squash Meadowlark.'" And now, it has even inspired more "grandpa" middle names than ever before for girls. On trend are Lou, Charles, Gene, and Claude.
Ryan Reynolds GIF by E!Giphy
And don't forget the colors. Kihm tells us, "Metallic hues Gold and Silver are beginning to climb the charts." Others on the list for babies born this year include Lavender, Teal, and Sage.
Perhaps most exciting on the list are middle names that conjure up strong feelings and virtues. Names like Love, True, Charm, and Reign. Think names that, if one were to become a pop star, they wouldn't need any other identifier. Also, new for boys are dreamy but robust names like Bear, Ocean, and Wolf. For girls, Bloom, Jupiter, and Valentine are coming into style.
brown wolf standing boulder during daytime Photo by Darren Welsh on Unsplash
Reddit has some thoughts. In the subreddit r/namenerds, someone posed the question, "What are your favorite unique middle names?" There were over 200 comments with suggestions, including Darling, Night, Day, Lark, Ember, and Rock.
A few people point out that some of these choices depend on culture. "In Arab/Muslim culture, the middle name of the child will be 'daughter/son of [father's name].'" Another person adds, "My country usually ends names in -ov for men and -ova for women. So if my granddad is Ivan, my middle name would be Ivanova."
A Redditor contributes this fascinating selection: "My middle name is First. My first name is August." When someone joked, "Thought you were going to say April for a moment there," they replied, "I did once work with an April. I just called her 'Four Months Before Me.'"
