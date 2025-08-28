A new list of Gen Beta names are suddenly taking off and they might just be the most iconic yet
Get ready to meet a lot of "Chosens."
We knew this time would come. The time when baby names would be off-the-charts cool and brilliantly unique. Sure, this might be said of every generation, but this time, it's really true. And it's awesome.
Of course, Gen Beta babies have already been born. That generational clock reset on January 1st, 2025. So, any child born on or after that date until 2039 is full Beta all the way. Millennials and Gen Z-ers have gotten off to a fun start on naming the newest generation, and their inspiration is unlike anything most of us have seen before.
A scene from the film Raising Arizona. Giphy 20th Century Fox
On ABC News, writer Bethany Braun-Silva notes, "Popular baby names today are a mosaic of smaller, hyper-localized trends rather than a set of universal favorites." She cites editor-in-chief of Nameberry, Sophie Kihm, who claims, "Names are deeply tied to identity. The most important thing is choosing a name that feels meaningful to you."
Braun-Silva shares, "Current trends include neo-cowboy names (like Rhodes and Dutton), adult-sounding names such as Lionel or Georgina—girl names for boys like June or Willow, and 'atmospheric' names like Clover or Solana."
But what's most exciting is what's on the horizon ("Horizon" being one of the names you might actually see soon.) As Gen Alpha ages, they'll be naming the new gen in as early as a few years. It's expected that they (along with current new parents) are taking inspiration from more localized, niche identities. Think Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Indian influences, Braun-Silva suggests.
Also, names based on video games and hobbies are coming quickly. (I really hope that means "Grand Theft Auto" and "Pickleball" will be the most popular names in nursey schools soon.) It's also reported that "Among the names expected to rise in popularity for girls are Scottie, Elowyn, Lenora, and Murphy, while for boys, names like Matheo, Elio, Chosen, and Caspian are predicted to trend."
A clip from the video game Grand Theft Auto Giphy GTA
According to author Delilah Gray for a piece on Yahoo! Life, bird names are about to take flight. (Sorry.) She writes, "You may be like, 'Bird names? Seriously?' But hear us out: there are so many bird baby names, and they’re all so unique and beautiful." She cites Baby Center, who report that Robin, Cardinal, Mavis, Raven, Dove, and Callum are definitely becoming popular for our little Gen Beta friends.
A white dove flying during daytime. Photo by Shubhankar Bhowmick on Unsplash
Furthermore, Baby Center claims that new parents are naming babies after traits they wish for them. "For boys, Wisdom is up 868 spots to No. 1,340, Loyal (up 225 spots to No. 829), Sincere (up 160 spots to No. 534), and Knowledge (up 83 spots to No. 1,054) are also climbing the baby name ranks."
For girls, trends include "Praise, which has risen 489 spots to No. 1,156; Divine, which has risen 145 spots to No. 1,175; Adore, which at No. 1,365 is up 106 spots; Queen, which is up 75 spots to No. 940; Miracle, which is up 69 spots to No. 181; and Hope, which at No. 217 has risen 40 spots."
A scary scene from the film Jaws. Giphy Shark Week GIF, Universal Pictures
Lastly, expect to meet more babies named after movies. Baby Center notes, "The name Anora has jumped up 1,105 spots for girls so far this year, ranking No. 2,291." Not to mention a rise in popularity for recent Oscar winners, like Kieran, Cynthia and Adrian. It's all an exciting trend and could lead to that exciting day when we meet babies named "Jaws" or "Scream Three." Here's hoping!
