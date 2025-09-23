People share 36 of the most beautiful first names they've ever heard
"It just sounds so melodic."
There is a lot of pressure to name a baby the absolute *perfect* name. And for many, the goal is to come up with a seriously beautiful name that is unique-sounding—a name that will stick with you forever.
Looking through baby names lists can help. But to get more ideas on beautiful names, a person posed the question on Reddit: "What’s the most beautiful first name you’ve ever heard?"
The crowd-sourced name-inspo led to a detailed and distinctive list of beautiful baby names, with many noting that the majority were for baby girls. "I love that 90% of these are women's names, meanwhile men are like this is my boy Daryl," one commenter joked.
These are 36 of the most beautiful names people can think of:
"I saw a best guy employers name tag: Orion." - spaceshiplazer
"I used to know a woman called Isis, thought it was beautiful to be named after a goddess, now its just unfortunate." - ShireNorse
"I knew two Muslim sisters back in the 4th grade. One was Neda and her sister was Nezerine. I have always thought Nezerine was one of the prettiest names I have ever heard." - a-passing-crustacean
"When I was a kid I was obsessed with 'Swan Princess' and I thought the name Odette was beautiful lol idk if it’s even real." - messyowl
"My sister's childhood friend's grandfather's name was Diogenes. He was a very nice old bloke too, so maybe I just associate the name with a friendly face. Nonetheless, it's both a strong name, and a beautiful name." - MrSlipperyFist
"Met a guy who said his name was Levi. Eventually I noticed he had a tattoo of a sea dragon. I asked him about it, and he told me it was for his name, because Levi was short for Leviathan. Coolest name ever." - Weird-is-norm
"My therapist's name is Althea, I think it’s so lovely." - FroggySpirit
"Vivienne - I find the French spelling the prettiest, it just sounds so melodic." - Looktothecookiee
"Genevieve in French pronunciation, like Genevieve Bujold (actress) is a fantastic name." - FlamingoRare8449
"I knew a woman named Eleanora which sounds so beautiful when pronounced by Italians." - CursingWhileCrafting
"Tbh most of the flower names like: Dahlia, Iris, Rose, Jasmine, Lily, Ivy, Alyssa." - frizzyno
"Met an Italian girl named Alessandra. That was 30 years ago and it's still in my brain as the most beautiful name I've ever heard." - Mothman
"Aurelia." - worstnameIeverheard
"Evelyn is so pretty to me." - 1mALittl3N0tStraight
"'Derry Girls' made me absolutely love Orla." - sarathev
"Noelle. 'Her name is Noelle I have a dream about her she rings my bell'." - Special-Strategy7225
"'Sailor Moon' made me fall in love with Serena. I also really like Celeste, Aria and Evangeline (no one but me seems to appreciate the last one lol). They were on my short list of baby names but I went with another fav." - endoftheworldvibe
"The Māori name Anahera." - lizzietnz
"Seraphina. Heard it at coffee shop and it stopped me dead. Sounds like angels and fire rolled into one." - Twisted_Metalx
"Leilani was always pretty to me." - MathTutorAndCook
"There are so many, but I’ve always loved ‘Aurora’ ......it sounds magical and brings to mind the dawn and the northern lights." - Special_You_7103
"River Phoenix most beautiful name I heard." - Mona_Mour__
"Adelaide, my Mama's name." - Cantretiresoonenough
"Lydia. I just love it for some reason." - Beautifulone_2