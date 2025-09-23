upworthy
Kids

People share 36 of the most beautiful first names they've ever heard

"It just sounds so melodic."

There is a lot of pressure to name a baby the absolute *perfect* name. And for many, the goal is to come up with a seriously beautiful name that is unique-sounding—a name that will stick with you forever.

Looking through baby names lists can help. But to get more ideas on beautiful names, a person posed the question on Reddit: "What’s the most beautiful first name you’ve ever heard?"

The crowd-sourced name-inspo led to a detailed and distinctive list of beautiful baby names, with many noting that the majority were for baby girls. "I love that 90% of these are women's names, meanwhile men are like this is my boy Daryl," one commenter joked.

These are 36 of the most beautiful names people can think of:

"I saw a best guy employers name tag: Orion." - spaceshiplazer

"I used to know a woman called Isis, thought it was beautiful to be named after a goddess, now its just unfortunate." - ShireNorse

"I knew two Muslim sisters back in the 4th grade. One was Neda and her sister was Nezerine. I have always thought Nezerine was one of the prettiest names I have ever heard." - a-passing-crustacean

"When I was a kid I was obsessed with 'Swan Princess' and I thought the name Odette was beautiful lol idk if it’s even real." - messyowl


"My sister's childhood friend's grandfather's name was Diogenes. He was a very nice old bloke too, so maybe I just associate the name with a friendly face. Nonetheless, it's both a strong name, and a beautiful name." - MrSlipperyFist

"Met a guy who said his name was Levi. Eventually I noticed he had a tattoo of a sea dragon. I asked him about it, and he told me it was for his name, because Levi was short for Leviathan. Coolest name ever." - Weird-is-norm

"My therapist's name is Althea, I think it’s so lovely." - FroggySpirit

"Vivienne - I find the French spelling the prettiest, it just sounds so melodic." - Looktothecookiee

"Genevieve in French pronunciation, like Genevieve Bujold (actress) is a fantastic name." - FlamingoRare8449

"I knew a woman named Eleanora which sounds so beautiful when pronounced by Italians." - CursingWhileCrafting

"Tbh most of the flower names like: Dahlia, Iris, Rose, Jasmine, Lily, Ivy, Alyssa." - frizzyno

"Violet." - garythegyarados

"Met an Italian girl named Alessandra. That was 30 years ago and it's still in my brain as the most beautiful name I've ever heard." - Mothman

"Isildur." - Few_Image7673

"Aurelia." - worstnameIeverheard

"Evelyn is so pretty to me." - 1mALittl3N0tStraight

"'Derry Girls' made me absolutely love Orla." - sarathev

"Noelle. 'Her name is Noelle I have a dream about her she rings my bell'." - Special-Strategy7225

"'Sailor Moon' made me fall in love with Serena. I also really like Celeste, Aria and Evangeline (no one but me seems to appreciate the last one lol). They were on my short list of baby names but I went with another fav." - endoftheworldvibe

"The Māori name Anahera." - lizzietnz

"Seraphina. Heard it at coffee shop and it stopped me dead. Sounds like angels and fire rolled into one." - Twisted_Metalx

"Leilani was always pretty to me." - MathTutorAndCook

"There are so many, but I’ve always loved ‘Aurora’ ......it sounds magical and brings to mind the dawn and the northern lights." - Special_You_7103

"River Phoenix most beautiful name I heard." - Mona_Mour__

"Adelaide, my Mama's name." - Cantretiresoonenough

"Clementine." - iamnotasheep

"Lydia. I just love it for some reason." - Beautifulone_2

Pop Culture

5 ways people are going "All In" this week

From the silly to the sentimental, here are five ways people across the internet are giving it their all.

True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might picture a color-coordinated, fairy-themed surprise proposal that took months to create, or maybe you think of a singer who went on stage and nailed the perfect high note in front of everyone (like this girl). Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Going “all in” means doing something with total commitment—literally giving it your “all” and going completely over the top. No second guessing, no holding back—just full-throttle enthusiasm with some creativity and flair thrown in. That’s how we get those viral internet moments we can’t stop watching.

This week, we've found a handful of hilarious and heart-warming videos that perfectly capture what it's like to go "all in"—moments where passion, creativity, and commitment take center stage and something truly special happens as a result. Here are five of our favorite examples.

1. This "Sports Car" singalong

The viral song “Sports Car” by Tate McRae has become an absolute viral hit, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only is the song super catchy, but her performance is show-stopping (you might even say she and her backup dancers go all in). Everyone is singing and dancing along—although this content creator’s rendition of the song might be the most passionate one. He gets a little too caught up, as you’ll see at the end of this video—and, well, his reenactment becomes "show stopping" in a different way. (Don't worry, though, he's totally fine.)

2. A little bit of everything, according to Reddit (but especially personal growth) 

This week, the team at All In asked Reddit users what they go “all in” on in their own lives, and the responses were entertaining and inspiring (and sometimes both). One commenter shared that they go all in on blue cheese dressing when they’re eating buffalo wings (respect), while another shared that they go all in on saving up their retirement (we love to see people reaching for big goals). Turns out you can go “all in” on everything from maintaining a healthy marriage to putting salt on your cucumbers. Our favorite responses, though, were people who went in on personal growth and learning. Click here to see what they had to say (and click here to snag a box of All In bars—for free!).

3. Pursuing a life-long dream 

@kynder.jpg that's my mom! 💙⛸️ #iceskating #followyourdreams #figureskating #lifeover50 ♬ No One - Aly & AJ

If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking you’re “too old” to follow your dreams, watch this video, because this midlife mom will prove you wrong. This video shows a woman skating in her first figure skating competition—and she’s about to turn 50. The daughter, who filmed and posted the video to TikTok, says that ice skating has always been her mother’s lifelong dream, and recently she just decided to go for it. The costume, the composition, and the passion are all first-rate, but the best part is that the commenters are going crazy for her, too. One of them wrote, “As a former competitive figure skater, nothing makes me tear up like videos of people getting into skating later in life. The ice was my first love, it was home. Welcome home.”

4. These infectious dance moves

♬ Some Nights - Fun.

Okay, so unlike the figure skating mom, there’s nothing technically impressive about this woman dancing—as in, she’s not a professional dancer. She doesn’t use choreography or sparkly costumes—but what’s great about these videos is that her passion and enthusiasm just can’t be denied. It’s just her in her bonnet, dancing along to upbeat classics like “Some Nights,” by Fun, and somehow you can’t help but be completely mesmerized—and maybe start dancing along yourself. We watched a bunch of her videos—there are tons, and they’re all equally enthusiastic—and we couldn’t help but laugh and groove right along with her. That’s what’s great about going “all in”—it inspires other people, too.

Song re-enactments...with a surprising guest star 

@animallover.zx123 if you're done with your ex move on#just move on#ex #move on with your life #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp ♬ Gladdest Done with your ex - GLAD FAMILY

People can sometimes be “extra” when it comes to their pets (like dressing up their dog as a cowboy or a mailman for Halloween). But there’s being “extra” with your pet, and then there’s going “all in,” which this TikTok creator undoubtedly does. King Guinea Adventures (@animallover.zx123) has built a platform on staging re-enactments of popular songs, but with a twist: the star of the show is a guinea pig. These hilarious videos show the guinea pig acting out the lyrics of popular songs such as “Video Games” by Lana Del Ray and “Whiskey Lullaby” by Braid Paisley and Alison Kraus. The literalism of these videos is what makes them actually hilarious, and it shows how much thought the creator put into making them (In “Video Games,” for example, when Lana sings “Swinging in the backyard / pull up in your fast car,” you see a literal toy car appear in the swing next to him. When she gets to the lyric “video games,” you see a Nintendo Switch pop up.) It’s creative, it’s funny, it’s fun—and best of all, this creator takes their love of pop culture (and the love of her pet guinea pig) and truly goes “all in.”

Mental Health

These simple techniques can stop you from being bothered by other people's actions

"Every difficult person in your life is showing you exactly where you need to grow."

Photo credit: Canva

These simple techniques stop you from ever getting angry again.

Other people behaving badly can easily disrupt someone's day. People can become angry, sad, or simply unsettled by something someone else says or does, even if they're a stranger. When something like this happens, it usually feels like you have no control over how upset you get from the actions of another person, but what if that wasn't the case?

What if an angry driver screaming at you didn't cause you to feel flustered and out of sorts? There just might be a way to control your negative reaction to others' poor behavior by using a simple technique. It doesn't involve buying a course or sitting through some long seminar, either. It's a trick that many therapists teach clients when learning to manage their emotions without making them someone else's problem.

anger management; angry; controlling anger; emotional control; emotional regulation Heated argument between friends in a bedroom.Photo credit: Canva

YouTube creator Jamie Social recently uploaded a video explaining that anger is a choice. While some may disagree with such a broad oversimplification of anger being an option we simply choose, there is some truth to it once it's broken down into smaller parts. Most people would probably say that they wouldn't choose to be angry if they were given the option between being content or being angry. So, how is anger a choice? And how can someone tap into feeling like they have the option to choose?

"Neurologically, the stress chemicals that create anger naturally flush from your system in exactly 90 seconds, but we keep the anger alive by replaying the story, rehearsing our comeback," Social explains. "It's like having a smoke alarm that goes off when you burn toast, but instead of opening a window, you keep making more toast."

anger management; angry; controlling anger; emotional control; emotional regulation Driver expressing frustration in traffic.Photo credit: Canva

Before explaining how to gain control over those spiraling thoughts that keep you angry long after the inciting incident, Social lists different myths about anger. The first myth is about people who like to push the buttons of other people. Since no one else is in control of your emotions, no one can push your buttons to make you angry, sad, or any other negative emotion, according to the video.

"Buttons only work when they're connected to something. Those buttons are actually unhealed wounds or value violations from your past. When someone pushes your buttons, they're showing you exactly where you still need healing," Social says before later adding that stopping to ask what the feeling is really about can give you time to slow down and think about other instances that made you feel that way. It's the revealing of why the button is there, so it can be disconnected from the source of pain.

Therapists will often say that anger is a secondary emotion. Social reiterates that point by sharing that anger often acts as a bodyguard for more vulnerable emotions. Hurt, fear, disappointment, and embarrassment are all more vulnerable emotions to express, so anger pops up instead to protect the person from feeling emotions they may not be ready to face yet. But learning to identify the underlying emotions can significantly reduce instances of anger, according to Social.

Discovering your own "choice point" is key to helping to eliminate being bothered by other people's behaviors and actions.

"In that space lies freedom," Social says. "Most people don't even know this space exists. Victor Frankle discovered this in a Nazi concentration camp. No matter what happens to you, you always have the freedom to choose your response. That trigger hits, your body floods with chemicals. But before you react, there's a microsecond of choice. When you learn to find that choice point, you become the author of your own experiences."

anger management; angry; controlling anger; emotional control; emotional regulation Offering comfort in times of need.Photo credit: Canva

Additional suggestions include becoming the observer of your emotions instead of becoming them. It's noticing what your body is feeling but not engaging with it in a way that would cause a reaction. Social also mentions reframing people you find difficult to interact with by viewing them as personal trainers for your emotions.

"Every difficult person in your life shows you exactly where you need to grow," Social explains. "That critical boss, they're training your resilience muscle. That passive aggressive neighbor, they're developing your boundary-setting skills. Just like a physical trainer puts you through uncomfortable exercises to make you stronger, emotional trainers build your emotional strength."

Utilizing breaks when you don't have the emotional capacity, creating a trigger journal to know what triggers you, creating healthy boundaries, and avoiding creating stories in your head are additional techniques to help with not reacting negatively.

Changing your response to other people's actions will take time and practice, but these simple strategies will put you on the path to having a calmer existence.

Humor

A woman perfectly demonstrates 'singing in cursive' and it has people rolling

"Get over it mom. This is just what Gen Alpha sounds like."

Photo Credit: Canva

A woman sings. A man is perplexed.

In the last few decades, singers from all across the world began implementing an affect into their voice that was a bit baffling, even to musicologists. It was enticing to some and hilariously annoying to others. But what experts are calling "singing in cursive" doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Comedian and actress Manon Matthews makes videos where, among other things, she does impressions of this style. One, in particular is a clip in which she perfectly encapsulates singing in cursive, after hearing a cover of The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields" in her yoga class.

Don't adjust your screen or glasses. The following is an attempt to translate as she sang it: "Let me take you dowwwwrrrn cuz I'm goirning toooy Strawburrrrry faaailds (reverb). Northing ish reaurrrllll (reverb). Nottting to gert horm aboiiit. Strawberry fails fo ervaww."


The comments—and there are over a thousand—are equally hilarious. One person writes, "I didn't know Bjork sang the Beatles." Another jokes, "The horror of the vowels!"

But another approaches it from their child's point of view. "My 11-year-old listens to musicians who ALL make those weird pronunciations and I cannot for the life of me make those sounds with my mouth! She just rolls her eyes and says, 'Get over it mom, it's just what Gen Alpha sounds like.'"

Just a few months ago, writer Megan LaPierre noted, "The stylistic choice to sing with 'elongated vowels, clipped consonants and run-on phrasing,' as musicologist Nate Sloan has put it, refuses to die. After initially making their debut as a nervous teenager covering blink-182 in the middle of a mall in 2013, Halsey is still going strong, while Olivia Rodrigo has been holding down the fort for Gen Z's new class of pop goils," in her article for Canadian music magazine exclaim!

She further notes that the origin of the style is debatable. "Sure, cursive singing's long, diverse history covers numerous parts of the world—my colleague is convinced Icelandic Björk was the impetus; others theorize Amy Winehouse as the British source code, while Australian pop star Tones and I is a top late-2010s offender."

What’s your Number One? #cursivesinging

A few years back Vice tackled the topic with an interesting timeline for when and how these indie-folk/new pop (mostly) musicians began this fad. Writer Jumi Akinfenwa shares, "First coined by Twitter user @TRACKDROPPA back in 2009, writing 'Voice so smooth its [sic] like I’m singing in cursive..,' the term was interpreted to be in reference to Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse, whose nostalgic but modern combination of jazz and vocal fry dominated the late 00s and has dominated pop music over the years since (think Sia, Lorde, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish)."

They further explain, "The final result is what we now know to be cursive singing or 'indie singing' – a style characterized by diphthongisation, wherein vowel sounds are stretched beyond what is necessary. The typical cursive vocal will resemble a child mid-tantrum trying to articulate their distress but ever so slightly missing the mark, with many phrases being incomprehensible. For example, 'flood' becomes 'floyuid,' 'time' becomes 'toyiuem,' and so on. In layman’s terms, these singers are doing the most."

In a piece for The Guardian, Deputy Opinion Editor Matthew Cantor claims that while the trend has "also been called 'indie girl voice,' there are plenty of non-indie, non-girls who do it, including Mendes, Justin Bieber and John Legend. Even Bob Dylan—not typically considered the most mellifluous vocalist—has used elements of cursive singing, according to the singer and YouTuber Yona Marie."


singing, music, style, indie, voice A woman sings some notes. Giphy Becky G

I once read that the over-pronunciation of "R" sounds in the words was British and Australian singers trying to sound more American. The Americans and Canadians then ironically began copying the style, creating an endless loop all around the 'wirreolld.'"

On the subreddit r/singing, the OP asks, "Why does everyone sing in cursive now?" Some suggest it comes from jazz or R&B roots. This Redditor theorizes simply that, "They do it to sound emotional and raw."

One funny comment mocks the idea of even questioning trends in the first place: "You, circa 1850: why is everyone singing bel canto now? It’s awful and I don’t get it. Why can’t they just sing marcato or folk style properly?"


Joy

Man ordering steak for dog's last meal is stunned by restaurant staff’s kind response

The staff knew something was wrong when he said he didn't need any sides with the steak.

via Google Maps and Canva/Photos

A Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and a black Labrador (representative image).

There are a few things that are harder than saying goodbye to a pet; it can be as difficult as losing a close friend or family member. But for some reason, many people feel that they are not supposed to grieve as deeply for the loss of a pet as they do for a human. That’s why the kindness shown by the staff at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is so extraordinary.

CousinHomer, a country musician in Missouri, was faced with the terrible decision to put down his 13-year-old dog, Bella, so he wanted her last meal to be something truly special: a “big, juicy steak.” The staff at the restaurant asked him what he wanted for sides, and CousinHomer said he just wanted the steak. “They told me it would be the same price with or without them, so I might as well get them. I explained to them that I was having my dog, Bella, put to sleep later that day, and I wanted her last meal to be a nice, juicy steak,” CousinHomer said in his video.

Five-finger breathing is a simple but powerful breathing technique that induces deep relaxation — and you can do just about anywhere! 🖐️ Unlike other types of breathwork, five-finger breathing is a multisensory experience where you concentrate on more than just your breath. You also focus on the movement and sensation of one hand touching another, slowly and with intentionality. This helps your brain enter a state of deep relaxation, which causes it to release endorphins.

An incredible act of kindness

“When I showed up at the restaurant about 30 minutes later to pick up her food, the manager handed me the bag of food and said, ‘We are so sorry about your dog. This meal is on us.’ I really couldn't believe it. It was so nice of them,” CousinHomer said. However, when he got home, he saw that they had done something even more special: the entire staff had signed a card that read: "Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your best friend. She'll be waiting for you over the Rainbow Bridge."


“So I just want to publicly say, thank you, Cheddar's, for being so kind and thoughtful. It really meant the world to me,” CousinHomer concluded his video. But that wasn’t the end of the story. CousinHomer asked people to tag Cheddar’s in the post, so they know how many saw their act of kindness. Cheddar’s followed up with another act of kindness, which CousinHomer documented in a follow-up video.

CHEDDAR’S Restaurant Did It AGAIN. Wow!! (A Must See). #cheddars #cheddarsscratchkitchen #rainbowbridge #steakdinner #compassion @Cheddar’s

After Cheddar’s was flooded with people tagging them in the story, they sent CousinHomer a branded fleece that he can wear like a snuggie. “May comfort wrap around you like a warm Honey Butter Croissant. Your Cheddar’s family is here for you, Cousin,” the company wrote in the comments.

Why the loss of a pet hurts so much

Losing a pet can be just as hard as losing a human loved one, but there is one thing that's uniquely painful about putting down a pet. No matter how much we know we made the right decision, it still won’t stop us from ruminating over it.

“You do that because emotional pain hurts just like physical pain. And we are hard-wired to recognize pain as a teacher,” Sarah Hoggan, a pet loss grief advocate, said in a TED Talk. “Our body has reflexes that will pull our hand off a hot stove. We have pulled ourselves to safety even before we know the burn has occurred. Unfortunately, no such instant rescue mechanism exists for emotional pain. That means we need to study the events that led to the pain, to try to learn something from it and avoid it in the future.”

Ultimately, CousinHomer is going to be in a period of grief for quite a while, but it’s nice to know that there are a whole lot of people who recognized his pain and let him know that it was completely warranted to need some love after the death of a pet. At a moment when you have to make an incredibly difficult decision, having people understand your pain can make all the difference.

Pop Culture

College student went social media-free for 3 years. Here are the 4 surprising ways she 'missed out.'

A bit of counter-programming for those of us feeling guilty about our time spent online.

Photo credit: Canva

Social media, when used wisely, can have a lot of benefits.

We've heard so much about how detrimental our collective reliance on social media is. How it robs us of our mental health (not to mention our joy) by making us compare ourselves to others, adhere to advice that is trending rather than what comes from a verifiable source, hyper-fixate on political issues in the name of staying “informed”…the list go on and on and on.

With these factors in mind, it’s understandable that many folks opt out of social media altogether. That’s what college student and TikTok creator Billy (@1ilyp00h) decided to do for three whole years.

However, after coming back to the apps, she was surprised to learn she felt like she genuinely missed out on some pretty good, life-improving things.

For starters, the motivation that comes from seeing other people’s lives.

Sure, not being inundated with content showing other people living their best lives (or at least curating it to look that way) helps you be “content” with yourself, which Billy admits is a “good thing,” but it can also pave the way to stagnancy.

However, “When you’re on social media, you’re constantly challenged,” she said, noting how it’s inspiring to see people starting businesses, doing a career pivot, or even "crazy" things like climbing Mount Everest.

Going without that kind of exposure, it became “very easy to convince myself that I was doing enough,” said Billy. But being back on, she’s reminded what other things are “possible.”

There’s also the connections she missed out on with friends who remained on platforms like Instagram, X, or TikTok, and did a lot of communicating through there via DMs. Not to mention, the memes brought up that she had no idea about.

“There will be social situations where people bring up something that is viral on social media…and you’re like, hey guys, I actually didn’t see that, but I would like to be involved in the fun.”

social media, digital detox, instagram, snapchat, tiktok, x, memes, college, mental health A group of friends looking over the same meme. Photo credit: Canva

Not being able to “mindlessly interact” in this way is usually seen as a good thing, Billy noted, since it encourages intentionality. At the same time, “There’s something to be said about how nice it is to just sometimes see something that reminds you of your friend and just send it off to them and that’s starting a conversation between you.”

Then, Billy mentioned losing the impetus to capture memories. A common complaint against a social media-driven society is how people miss out on the actual experience of an event because they’re too busy trying to record it. But in Billy’s experience, she regretted not doing it.

“There’s a huge chunk of my life where I just don’t have photos of what I did and it’s sad because I remember now what I did in that time, but 50 years from now…it’ll mostly be gone.”

social media, digital detox, instagram, snapchat, tiktok, x, memes, college, mental health A couple taking a photo of their hike. Photo credit: Canva

Lastly, Billy said she missed out on ways to stay in touch with peripheral connections, such as acquaintances or people she met in a brief moment, like at camps or during summer internships.

Without something like Instagram, these types of people “fall out of your life completely,” which Billy says is a loss.

Down in the comments, other folks also stood up for the potential benefits social media has given them.

“Positive things TikTok has influenced me on: owning dairy goats, canning my own foods, learning how to sew, going to engineering school at 34.”

“Ive learned so many new hobbies and am so influenced by cooking and fashion on there.”

Others agreed that maintaining certain friendships seemed impossible without it.

“It became so hard to keep those people in my life and all of those friendships really suffered the second I deleted social media.”

There is certainly good reason to be wary of social media, but what we garner from Billy’s story is that with balance, we don’t have to miss out on any of the aforementioned benefits that social media does provide. Of course, this is easier said than done, what with the very addictive nature of the apps. But what a reminder to engage in digital detoxes from time to time. Maybe not all of us can do it for three years. But three days? That sounds doable.

It might be difficult to go offline for any extended period of time. And just like Billy did, we’re sure to miss out on some things, since it is such a constant backdrop in daily life. However, doing so helps ensure that when we do come back online, we’re able to do it without losing a bit of ourselves.

Mental Health

Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder sufferers revel in the return of 'gloomy, dreary' days

For folks with summer SAD, cool, cloudy days feel like a balm, not a bummer.

Photo credit: Canva

One person's gloomy day is another's ideal weather.

As a child, summer was my least favorite season. I hated being hot, hated the sun in my eyes, hated how it didn't get dark until 10:00pm in my Pacific Northwest town. Fall, on the other hand, was heaven. I looked forward to leaves changing, temperatures dropping, and cloudy, "gloomy" days arriving. While others complained about "dreary" weather, I relished it. Sweaters over sandals was my motto.

I always felt like the odd one out—I mean, what kid doesn't love summer? But since then, I've met more and more people who loathe the summer sun and count the days until the gray skies return. Some of them even find themselves truly getting depressed in the summer—a phenomenon known as Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder (or sometimes summer SAD).

I stan fall 🍁 #strugglecare #mentalhealth #seasonalaffectivedisorder #seasonaldepresion #pumpkinspicevibes

Winter Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)—what most people think of as seasonal depression—is a major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern that stretches through the winter months. Winter SAD affects around five percent of people. Reverse or summer SAD is the opposite of that. It also follows a seasonal pattern, but it stretches through the summer season instead.

Penn State's Jordan Gaines Lewis, Ph.D. explains what might cause summer SAD:

"While winter SAD is linked to a lack of sunlight, it is thought that summer SAD is due to the reverse—possibly too much sunlight, which also leads to modulations in melatonin production. Another theory is that people might stay up later in the summer, throwing their sensitive circadian rhythms for a loop. Interestingly, summer SAD and winter SAD seem to be prevalent in areas that are particularly prone to warmer summers. In other words, people in the southern U.S. tend to experience summer SAD more than those in the north, and vice versa." Heat can also be a factor, Lewis says.

I yearn for the crisp air. Fantasy Fall is on the rise. #booktok #fall #coldweather

As summer officially transitions to fall, folks with reverse SAD are reveling in the change.

"Summer makes me wish I could be in a coma till it’s cold."

"I hate a cloudless sunny day."

"Literally this. I'm like I wanna live in places that look like Edinburgh & people are like you wouldn't, you'd get bored of the weather after a while....like...No, I definitely wouldn't. The weather is a cherry on top to the aesthetic."

"Nothing depresses me more than a bright, sunny day and it not getting dark until 11pm. Bring on the ber months. 😌"

"I felt 73F weather and I felt my soul return to my body a bit. I’m so happy it’s almost autumn."

"Yupp. bring on the dark fog...I like it there and I know who I am there."

The months my soul craves 💨🍂 #bermonths #nature #vibes #autumn #rainyday


Similar to the way introverts sometimes feel like they're forced to function in a world designed for extroverts, those with summer SAD can often feel like misfits. Our culture celebrates summer. Sunny days are considered cheerful. "The sun will come out tomorrow" lyric from Annie speaks to people. Societally, we associate clear skies with fun and happiness and cloudy skies with gloom and depression. The idea that someone might feel happiest on "dreary" days and sad, annoyed, or angry on sunny days feels counterintuitive to most people. But for those with reverse SAD, or even just a preference for overcast skies and cooler temps, it's reality.

Those who thrive in the 'ber months (September, October, November, December) jive with the vibe of them. The cozy "hygge" created indoors with fuzzy blankets and slippers and mugs of tea. The hint of cinnamon everywhere you go. The sweaters and boots and hats. The fire in the fireplace. The lack of scorching sun and sweltering heat when you walk outdoors. A cool, cloudy day feels like a balm, not a bummer.

If this is your vibe i want to be friends… #fall #fallleaves #newengland #vermont #funnymemes #memes

Unfortunately, there's not a lot of research on reverse SAD, so we don't have much in the way of statistics.

“It’s less prevalent than winter depression,” Clinical psychologist Adam Borland, PsyD, told the Cleveland Clinic. “But seasonal depression during the summer is linked to feelings of irritability and frustration. It can result in insomnia, lack of energy and motivation.”

Summer Depression #summerdepression #summerblues #sad #seasonalaffectivedisorder #seasonalaffective #seasonalaffectivedisordertips #summerdepression🌻 #drjencaudle #fyp #fypシ

Dr. Jen Caudle shares that on top of the general major depression signs that people with winter depression get, people with summer depression can also have trouble sleeping, appetite issues, feelings of restlessness and agitation, anxiety, and in some cases even episodes of violent behavior.

For some people, symptoms are just a mild nuisance and general feeling of being "off" in the summer, while for others symptoms can become disruptive to life. As always, it's a good idea to talk to your healthcare provider if you experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, no matter which season it occurs.

