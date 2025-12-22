Pure Joy: 5 Feel-Good Stories to Brighten Your Day
The news can be bleak—so we’re here to brighten it up a bit.
Joy has a way of finding us when we least expect it. Sometimes it’s as small as the sound of a contagious laugh. Other times, it arrives in big, unforgettable moments—like a stranger showing up with an unexpected Christmas gift for a child in need.
These moments of joy are everywhere online, quietly breaking through the noise. But with today’s nonstop news cycle, they can easily get overshadowed by stories that are heavy, dramatic, or discouraging. We’re here to change that.
We all need reminders of what joy looks like—and better yet, what it feels like. That’s why we’re highlighting the five best examples of pure joy we’ve seen on the internet this week. From small, everyday wins to life-changing acts of kindness, these moments are your excuse to pause the doomscrolling and soak in something good.
1. The biggest surprise ever
@michlivinlife The best day of my life so far 🤍 I found out at 8am and had to keep it inside until 6:30pm when he got home from work 🥲 #pregnancy #triplets #pregnancyannouncement #viral #husband @bradyfrags ♬ som original - Músicas Legendadas
In what she calls the “best day of my life so far,” content creator @michlivinlife found out early one morning she was pregnant after over two years of trying to have a baby. When her husband got home from work that evening, she led him into the spare bedroom, supposedly to show him how well she was able to clean it out. But once they went inside, the secret was out, thanks to a small sign she set up on a rocking chair, flanked by a baby blanket and a teddy bear. Watching her husband’s expression, and their hug at the end, shows you just how overjoyed they both are to share in the news.
Best of all, though? This couple is in for another big surprise — and a lot more joy — because they find out shortly after that there's more than one baby they're expecting. Like, several more. That's right — triplets. That's a lot to be joyful for!
2. The second best surprise ever (spoiler: it's a HOUSE)
@solpanozzo Everything I’ve done, has always been for you. We are HOMEOWNERS #FYP #foryou #homeowners #surprise #daughter ♬ original sound - Sol
Imagine having to keep a secret from your kid. It’s not easy — especially when it’s a happy secret and you’re bursting at the seams to tell. The joy at the end is worth it, though, and nowhere is it more evident than in this video, where a mom gets to reveal her long-kept secret to her daughter — the empty house they’re touring is actually their new house. Surprise! Cue all the happy tears.
3. George
Meet George. George was born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 3, a genetic condition that makes bones extremely fragile and easy to break. George has been getting intensive, specialized care for his condition since he was just 15 days old.
Here’s the joyful part: Thanks to years of surgical care, physical therapy, and bone-strengthening infusions he received at Shriners Children’sTM, George is able to walk, run, sing, act in local plays (his favorite) and live his life to the fullest, despite living with his condition.
George’s story is truly amazing — and it also reminds us why supporting other people truly matters: Shriners Children’s is committed to caring for all children who need them — no matter how complex their needs are and regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status. They’re able to do that through generous donations from people like you.
Want to learn more about helping children like George reach their greatest potential? Learn how you can support Shriners Children’s this giving season, here.
4. This kid nailing the "Whitney Houston Challenge"
Have you heard of the "Whitney Houston Challenge"? Long story short, in Whitney Houston's classic song "I Will Always Love You," there's a loooonnnng pause between the bridge and the final chorus. Just before Whitney starts singing the iconic "And Iiiiii..." part of the song, there's a single drum beat that interrupts the long pause — and apparently it's really hard to hit at the exact right time. It's such a challenge, in fact, that people have taken to holding friendly competitions where they line up and try to hit the drum beat, one by one.
Which brings us to this video, where students from Township of Ocean Intermediate School had their own Whitney Houston challenge and one of their own absolutely nails it. When he does, every student, teacher, and staff member is there to celebrate — and chances are, you're watching at home and celebrating right alongside them, because hitting that note is difficult. And there's nothing more joyful than watching someone absolutely nail a difficult task. Way to go!.
5. Gavin's new job
@shea_mchugh i’m speechless🥹 #littlebrother #specialneeds ♬ original sound - xavier
Getting a new job is always something to celebrate—but there’s something really special about this video from content creator Shea McHugh, who films her brother, Gavin, sharing the news that he’s landed a job working at his school’s coffee shop. (Even more exciting: he gets to SKIP MATH CLASS to work in the coffee shop, which is even more of a reason to celebrate, honestly.)
Gavin’s news is joyful in itself — but even more joyful is the obvious love these siblings have for each other. Have you ever heard more “I love you”s in a single TikTok? Or a brother calling his sister “divine” and “incredible”? The love just radiates off these two, as well as the supportive parent in the background. Brb, watching this video on a loop.
